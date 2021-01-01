« previous next »
« Reply #39880 on: Today at 11:30:17 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:03:57 am
Jones is a great example. He probably didn't expect as many minutes as he got and a lot of our fans probably didn't either, which goes a long way to dispelling this myth we cant afford to give young players a lot of minutes. It's about ability and contribution!! They may not be trusted over experienced pros in some big crunch games or late in the season, but that's the beauty of it... they dont have to be.

Spending 20-30m on ANYONE comes with risk. The great thing about it being a youngster is resale value. There's a huge pool of sides who benefit from buying players who didn't fulfill potential at big sides. We sold Brewster for £23 mill ffs, he had achieved little to nothing at senior level. Ibe was what £15 mill?
The challenge you have though with the top young players is convincing them they will get minutes.
Take Doku, he preferred to go to Rennes because he thought he would play. Ironically I think they will get a better chance of convincing players this summer after the season just gone.
With that in mind I would go back in for Doku and Aouar. Aouar  looks like a "moneyball signing" at the moment. Versatile, experienced but a few question marks so available for a lot less than he would have been 2 years ago.
« Reply #39881 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:30:17 am
The challenge you have though with the top young players is convincing them they will get minutes.
Take Doku, he preferred to go to Rennes because he thought he would play. Ironically I think they will get a better chance of convincing players this summer after the season just gone.
With that in mind I would go back in for Doku and Aouar. Aouar  looks like a "moneyball signing" at the moment. Versatile, experienced but a few question marks so available for a lot less than he would have been 2 years ago.

Is Aouar good enough to start though? I get the money ball angle but we are not some plucky underdog, we should be expecting to challenge for the league.

Nothing wrong with players like that as clearly we know value when we see it, but as long as that doesn't stop us signing players that really make a difference.
« Reply #39882 on: Today at 11:34:33 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:22:15 am
I would argue anything over £20m for us is a big fee if we are talking about what we are expecting from that player straight away. Its not an alien concept for us because as you state Konate is one of those players and he was signed for £40m so who knows, maybe thats what we are looking at doing now.

Obviously what has been reported in the past is that we look to reduce the risk of transfers by signing more established players and my worry about deviating from that is deviating from a strategy that has brought us success. Clearly we need to reduce the age of the squad and maybe thats the tactic we now employ but I don't see why we cannot continue to sign proven players. We should not be skint and we only need a couple of players so I don't see why we cannot get the best players we can.

For the future role they will play, I wouldn't class say £25 mill as a big fee for a wide forward for example if they're contributing now and look a good successfor for the wide positions. It would be great to get someone cheaper but it always looks a big fee until they excel. Bellingham looked a massive fee, not too long later its pennies and he would cost a fortune to prize away from Dortmund. It would be great to step into THAT position of the Dortmund who sign them before they are worth upwards of £60-70 million

I dont know about our financial position or what is expected by FSG. I'd love some established players but who? And when you look at the fees being demanded for some players it begs the question where do you find good deals for proven talents.

We SHOULDN'T be skint and we may not be but again I dont know what's expected of us from the owners financially.
« Reply #39883 on: Today at 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:26:44 am
The counter argument is that the move before the big move is based on less data and less proof that they will be worth the fee you're currently paying, or the assumed fee they could be worth in the future in a hypothetical additional move. It's a balancing act like you say and a tremendously difficult one.

I'm personally in the camp where I think these punts end up adding up and being worse decisions than they look in isolation. Minamino, Shaqiri, Davies, Tsimikas etc. There's near £35m of transfers where maybe one of them has had actual use for us, none with any consistency. They have barely any minutes between them and that entire amount could have been spent on one more available, more useful player. I think there's something to be said for paying a premium but removing the element of risk that comes with getting players early.

This doesn't even mention that if we're buying players before their big move, they aren't as developed as when we're picking them up. Are they good enough for us to give them the minutes they'll need to develop. In most cases, no. When you're as good as we are, you naturally move yourself out of an area of the market where you can cope with carrying too many passengers or development projects, because you just won't win things in a sustained manner if you operate like this with too many players of that ilk at once - bargain punts and project players.

It's very tough and in an ideal world, we would of course pick players up early. But we're not Leicester where it doesn't hugely matter if you don't make the top 4, or a Dortmund who will pretty much always make the top 4 even with multiple players in need of development time.

Different reasons though aren't they.

Shaq was just cheap for a good quality, proven PL attacker. We signed him at 26, I don't think we were thinking he was going to explode for us. 65 odd games, goal or assist every 150 minutes. I'd say thats probably about what we expected, and that we can sell him for pretty much the same now. Probably paid for his fee a few times over already with some of his contributions.

Taki I think was a bit of a punt, but £7.5 million is nothing. If/when we sell him I'm almost certain we'll make a decent profit.

Tsimikas is an odd one, not really sure what's happened with him. I can get on board with not wanting to throw him into an inexperienced defence, and wanting Robbo and Trent in there. But 225 minutes in all comps is weird.

Davies was just pure opportunism I think. Purely signed as a back-up to our back-ups and safe in the knowledge he's highly rated by a lot of clubs who'll pay a lot more than £1.5 million for him.

I personally wouldnt even put Shaq with the other three. And yeah £22 million or whatever for Taki, Davies and Tsimikas doesnt look great but if we manage to sell the first two this summer there's a fair chance we'll have covered the vast majority of the fees paid for all three and still had Tsimikas on our books.
« Reply #39884 on: Today at 11:41:29 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:30:17 am
The challenge you have though with the top young players is convincing them they will get minutes.
Take Doku, he preferred to go to Rennes because he thought he would play. Ironically I think they will get a better chance of convincing players this summer after the season just gone.
With that in mind I would go back in for Doku and Aouar. Aouar  looks like a "moneyball signing" at the moment. Versatile, experienced but a few question marks so available for a lot less than he would have been 2 years ago.

I agree and fair play to Doku, very mature decision from him.

I think a CM can see Ginis gone and that frees up a lot of gametime, even half of his minutes is a lot for a young player. Its in the front 3 its harder to sell it I think, but still there's minutes to be had for the right player.

I agree on Auoar. Amazing talent and now would be the perfect time to snap him up. I think he's more than good enough and his stock has slipped a little but its time for a move for him
« Reply #39885 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:34:33 am
For the future role they will play, I wouldn't class say £25 mill as a big fee for a wide forward for example if they're contributing now and look a good successfor for the wide positions. It would be great to get someone cheaper but it always looks a big fee until they excel. Bellingham looked a massive fee, not too long later its pennies and he would cost a fortune to prize away from Dortmund. It would be great to step into THAT position of the Dortmund who sign them before they are worth upwards of £60-70 million

I dont know about our financial position or what is expected by FSG. I'd love some established players but who? And when you look at the fees being demanded for some players it begs the question where do you find good deals for proven talents.

We SHOULDN'T be skint and we may not be but again I dont know what's expected of us from the owners financially.

Obviously if a player that costs £25m becomes a mainstay in the side then its a fantastic signing and of course Bellingham and even players like Sancho are an amazing example of such a strategy. The problem is however that it is still the case that they are part of a small pool of players that actually become the players they are and both could state they have only become those players because they have played regularly.

That sort of game time, with all the developing under our system that they would need and our need to challenge for the league, means its going to be difficult to give them that. Before you know it, you have spent 50-60m on 2 or 3 of them with very little return in the next season or two.

Thats not to say we shouldn't do it, but that we have done so well with our top signings and delivered success that to then change from that is risky. It would be even worse if we decided to do that because we don't think we can afford top players any more.
« Reply #39886 on: Today at 11:44:52 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:37:28 am
Different reasons though aren't they.

Shaq was just cheap for a good quality, proven PL attacker. We signed him at 26, I don't think we were thinking he was going to explode for us. 65 odd games, goal or assist every 150 minutes. I'd say thats probably about what we expected, and that we can sell him for pretty much the same now. Probably paid for his fee a few times over already with some of his contributions.

Taki I think was a bit of a punt, but £7.5 million is nothing. If/when we sell him I'm almost certain we'll make a decent profit.

Tsimikas is an odd one, not really sure what's happened with him. I can get on board with not wanting to throw him into an inexperienced defence, and wanting Robbo and Trent in there. But 225 minutes in all comps is weird.

Davies was just pure opportunism I think. Purely signed as a back-up to our back-ups and safe in the knowledge he's highly rated by a lot of clubs who'll pay a lot more than £1.5 million for him.

I personally wouldnt even put Shaq with the other three. And yeah £22 million or whatever for Taki, Davies and Tsimikas doesnt look great but if we manage to sell the first two this summer there's a fair chance we'll have covered the vast majority of the fees paid for all three and still had Tsimikas on our books.
I appreciate that they were very different circumstances and whilst it would seem like I was singling out those individuals (which I was to an extent) my greater over arching point (with the clear benefit of hindsight) is that the 'hopeful punt on underpriced players' part of the model is hopeful at best and doesn't seem to have any real yield in comparison to paying for proven talent.

I'd agree that these aren't particularly egregious examples as they're all reasonable players (that we know of in Davies' case) who can, in some cases, generate us a profit. They've put down barely any minutes for us though and Shaq aside, would not have altered our season in any way by not being in the squad. It just represents a bit of a scattered type of thinking that does not neatly align with the way we seem to identify other players.
« Reply #39887 on: Today at 11:46:09 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:37:28 am
Tsimikas is an odd one, not really sure what's happened with him. I can get on board with not wanting to throw him into an inexperienced defence, and wanting Robbo and Trent in there. But 225 minutes in all comps is weird.

Let's not forget that he was injured in the same game as Jota, and we don't really know how his recovery has gone - the injury may have been worse than we realised. And didn't he get covid too?

I also suspect he's had trouble settling in this difficult season, and perhaps with adapting to what Klopp is asking from him in training, but that's pure speculation based on absolutely no evidence. He's looked promising in the brief glimpses we've had of him - nowhere near Robbo but lots of signs of genuine potential - so I'm still hopeful for his future with us.
« Reply #39888 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
What it comes down to I feel is with our situation is our present targets and the relative short term need of successors to the front 3.

Take someone like Doku - bags of potential but still somewhat raw, but there is something there. If he comes in he has a somewhat big role; he is expected to be the back up to the attack of a title contending team (where squad depth is crucial). If he isn't quite ready, then that's an area we are weaker.

You can look at Arsenal which has a bunch of these great young prospects in their squad with Saka, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, etc. As good as it is having them, look where they are, and look at the chance they could easily lose these players to the higher teams.

What if in 2/3 years time he just hasn't lived up to his potential and for succession purposes we need someone to take over from the front 3 and Doku was meant to be the one, and he isn't. Do we accept him as is and drop off in quality in the hope he becomes class? Do we go for another young project? Do we then spend big money on a replacement we didn't expect to make?

As a young prospect, these are very much possibilities in his development.

It for sure is a balancing act but I just feel it is better to get someone in-between proven world class and raw potential, if you cannot afford the outright stars now. I don't know what our finances are but I feel we can still make these purchases, or at the very least if we cannot, it is better to hold off rather than go for the more risky purchases.
« Reply #39889 on: Today at 11:49:28 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:26:44 am
The counter argument is that the move before the big move is based on less data and less proof that they will be worth the fee you're currently paying, or the assumed fee they could be worth in the future in a hypothetical additional move. It's a balancing act like you say and a tremendously difficult one.

I'm personally in the camp where I think these punts end up adding up and being worse decisions than they look in isolation. Minamino, Shaqiri, Davies, Tsimikas etc. There's near £35m of transfers where maybe one of them has had actual use for us, none with any consistency. They have barely any minutes between them and that entire amount could have been spent on one more available, more useful player. I think there's something to be said for paying a premium but removing the element of risk that comes with getting players early.

This doesn't even mention that if we're buying players before their big move, they aren't as developed as when we're picking them up. Are they good enough for us to give them the minutes they'll need to develop. In most cases, no. When you're as good as we are, you naturally move yourself out of an area of the market where you can cope with carrying too many passengers or development projects, because you just won't win things in a sustained manner if you operate like this with too many players of that ilk at once - bargain punts and project players.

It's very tough and in an ideal world, we would of course pick players up early. But we're not Leicester where it doesn't hugely matter if you don't make the top 4, or a Dortmund who will pretty much always make the top 4 even with multiple players in need of development time.

Again. Naming players that don't actually fit the category of the strategy you're disputing dont help disprove it.

I couldn't think of many worse examples of BEFORE a big move than Shaqiri!!! He's played at Inter AND Bayern ffs.

Fair point on the development time thing, that's a reasoned argument to be honest and something that requires consideration.

But those players were signed across numerous windows and its easy to group them and put a final fee but again, they dont fall intl the category of what i'm saying we should buy. These aren't young talents who haven't made the big move yet. You almost entirely negate the argument of resale value when you use much older examples to argue a point
