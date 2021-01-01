What it comes down to I feel is with our situation is our present targets and the relative short term need of successors to the front 3.



Take someone like Doku - bags of potential but still somewhat raw, but there is something there. If he comes in he has a somewhat big role; he is expected to be the back up to the attack of a title contending team (where squad depth is crucial). If he isn't quite ready, then that's an area we are weaker.



You can look at Arsenal which has a bunch of these great young prospects in their squad with Saka, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, etc. As good as it is having them, look where they are, and look at the chance they could easily lose these players to the higher teams.



What if in 2/3 years time he just hasn't lived up to his potential and for succession purposes we need someone to take over from the front 3 and Doku was meant to be the one, and he isn't. Do we accept him as is and drop off in quality in the hope he becomes class? Do we go for another young project? Do we then spend big money on a replacement we didn't expect to make?



As a young prospect, these are very much possibilities in his development.



It for sure is a balancing act but I just feel it is better to get someone in-between proven world class and raw potential, if you cannot afford the outright stars now. I don't know what our finances are but I feel we can still make these purchases, or at the very least if we cannot, it is better to hold off rather than go for the more risky purchases.