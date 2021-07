He's been utter atrocious at Juve, didn't exactly pull up trees at Barca either, and got swapped with a player almost 10 years his senior.



He's supposed to be on his way to Lazio i read last week, in a swap with Savic.



He has all the attributes to be a good fit in our setup. He wasn't bad at all at Barcelona, and at Juventus was often used as a defensive midfielder, which is not his position. If he can be had at a decent price, we should definitely take a look ...