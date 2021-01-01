It does look like dealing with him and his family is more of a pain than its worth.



What makes you come to that conclusion Roy? Most of the really elite players have an entourage of agents, family members etc. I dont see any mention of them being difficult to deal with, let alone more trouble than hes worth. All I see is Leonardo trying the Woodward financial approach and failing, so the big cheese with a better relationship is getting involved.Personally, I think theres a hint of alpha clash with Neymar also in Mbappes thinking. He wants to be idolised like, say, Mo is with us, or Messi is at Barcelona. Yes, hes playing for his hometown club but he clearly knows what they are, hence his admiration for LFC. With Real Madrid, its similar although the loss of Zidane doesnt help them.As an aside, its sad to see Ginis name in print on that list of PSG recruitment.