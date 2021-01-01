It does look like dealing with him and his family is more of a pain than its worth.
What makes you come to that conclusion Roy? Most of the really elite players have an entourage of agents, family members etc. I dont see any mention of them being difficult to deal with, let alone more trouble than hes worth. All I see is Leonardo trying the Woodward financial approach and failing, so the big cheese with a better relationship is getting involved.
Personally, I think theres a hint of alpha clash with Neymar also in Mbappes thinking. He wants to be idolised like, say, Mo is with us, or Messi is at Barcelona. Yes, hes playing for his hometown club but he clearly knows what they are, hence his admiration for LFC. With Real Madrid, its similar although the loss of Zidane doesnt help them.
As an aside, its sad to see Ginis name in print on that list of PSG recruitment.