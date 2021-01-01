« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX

Offline Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39760 on: Today at 05:50:45 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:27:17 pm
We dont sell players that are flourishing and want to stay
He'll want to go to Real, he's stated previously that's his preferred destination.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39761 on: Today at 06:11:01 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:27:17 pm
We dont sell players that are flourishing and want to stay

If he wants to stay, even better for us ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39762 on: Today at 06:12:28 pm
What if this is a lie in this fake world but in the Matrix real world he's ours?
Offline SenorGarcia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
Reply #39763 on: Today at 06:29:04 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:52:24 pm
Mbappe comes with far to much baggage and crazy wages.

We should be all out for Lautaro who is the second coming of Luis Suarez.

Having just scouted him on YouTube ( ;D) I am fully on board with this signing. Seems a perfect rotation option with Bobby!! Sign him now!
Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39764 on: Today at 06:53:21 pm
The fact that there's a footballer actually named Matrix...

I just hope Matrix 4 is good.
Offline vallapureddy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39765 on: Today at 07:27:53 pm
LFC should go for John Lundstrom. Can play box to box or DM. Free agent, scouser and from a team that got relegated. Most of the seasons we tend to buy one from a relagated team.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39766 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm
Quote from: vallapureddy on Today at 07:27:53 pm
LFC should go for John Lundstrom. Can play box to box or DM. Free agent, scouser and from a team that got relegated. Most of the seasons we tend to buy one from a relagated team.

Yep agreed, and get Harrison Reed and John McGinn to round out our midfield.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39767 on: Today at 07:32:43 pm
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
Reply #39768 on: Today at 07:33:47 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:17:28 pm
From what has been reported he is part attracted to us/Real because of our history. He's at an oil club now, if he wanted to be at one he could stay there and likely earn more than any other team will pay him.

As for United... would you be sold on the idea of playing for Oleh!?

Mbappe needs to get out of France and into a top league. If not the PL the idea of reinvigorating Barca or Real the way Ronaldinho or Zidane and Ronaldo did.

Maybe his fitness wasn't right, but he looked like a player who'd stagnated since the 2018 World Cup from playing in a two bob league. Ronaldinho wouldn't have become the player he did by staying at PSG. Neymar is already wasting his peak years.

I don't see him coming here, but Klopp would make him a legend.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39769 on: Today at 08:11:45 pm
Fuck the Matrix.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39770 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm
Did you see how far down the rabbit hole went mate?
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39771 on: Today at 08:29:01 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 08:11:45 pm
Fuck the Matrix.

So you took the blue pill?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39772 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:07:54 am
It does look like dealing with him and his family is more of a pain than its worth.
What makes you come to that conclusion Roy? Most of the really elite players have an entourage of agents, family members etc. I dont see any mention of them being difficult to deal with, let alone more trouble than hes worth. All I see is Leonardo trying the Woodward financial approach and failing, so the big cheese with a better relationship is getting involved.

Personally, I think theres a hint of alpha clash with Neymar also in Mbappes thinking. He wants to be idolised like, say, Mo is with us, or Messi is at Barcelona. Yes, hes playing for his hometown club but he clearly knows what they are, hence his admiration for LFC. With Real Madrid, its similar although the loss of Zidane doesnt help them.

As an aside, its sad to see Ginis name in print on that list of PSG recruitment.

Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
Reply #39773 on: Today at 08:44:26 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:52:24 pm
Mbappe comes with far to much baggage and crazy wages.

We should be all out for Lautaro who is the second coming of Luis Suarez.

The guy at inter?

Yes we have no chance ;D. We'd have to break transfer record for him. As Pearce and co say we won't sign anyone until we sell a few. Money has gone on Konate which was no.1 priority. If Origi and Shaqiri don't move on i doubt we'll get another attacker.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39774 on: Today at 08:44:26 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:21:43 am
He'll be doing his own Lebron style "The Decision", with separate versions recorded in French, English and Spanish.
The Griezmann copycat version (La Decision) still remains the cringiest and most self-important thing Ive ever seen from any player. The fact a desperate Barcelona still took him a year later after snubbing them, says it all. As does Suarezs opinion on his cultural appropriation of being Uruguayan trapped in a Frenchmans body.

Id like to think Mbappe has more self-awareness than to self-fellate in this way. Then again, he is French.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39775 on: Today at 08:51:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:44:26 pm
The guy at inter?

Yes we have no chance ;D. We'd have to break transfer record for him. As Pearce and co say we won't sign anyone until we sell a few. Money has gone on Konate which was no.1 priority. If Origi and Shaqiri don't move on i doubt we'll get another attacker.
Lauturo is class and would cost a lot but then Inter have serious financial issues so we wouldnt need to break our VVD record. Just prise their white-knuckled clasped fingers off him, and somehow come out on top of the feeding frenzy that will occur if hes made available.

COVID finances aside, I think last season (even counting freak injuries) showed FSG that if we dont invest, we risk stagnating. Thats why a fresh injection of external capital for a stakehold continues to be sought.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39776 on: Today at 08:58:00 pm
I think I've seen Lautaro playing live on tv once. He came on as a sub and was then subbed off for not putting a shift in. Suarez has many flaws but he always put a shift in.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39777 on: Today at 09:17:43 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:51:22 pm
Lauturo is class and would cost a lot but then Inter have serious financial issues so we wouldnt need to break our VVD record. Just prise their white-knuckled clasped fingers off him, and somehow come out on top of the feeding frenzy that will occur if hes made available.

COVID finances aside, I think last season (even counting freak injuries) showed FSG that if we dont invest, we risk stagnating. Thats why a fresh injection of external capital for a stakehold continues to be sought.

FSG won't do anything different to how they've always done it. They obviously prefer we win trophies but as long as their asset is going up in value I'm sure they will be just fine.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
Reply #39778 on: Today at 09:31:10 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:17:50 am
Announce Matrix Einer


He's signing for FC Zion

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39779 on: Today at 09:39:01 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:51:22 pm
Lauturo is class and would cost a lot but then Inter have serious financial issues so we wouldnt need to break our VVD record. Just prise their white-knuckled clasped fingers off him, and somehow come out on top of the feeding frenzy that will occur if hes made available.

COVID finances aside, I think last season (even counting freak injuries) showed FSG that if we dont invest, we risk stagnating. Thats why a fresh injection of external capital for a stakehold continues to be sought.


He'd cost Sancho-money, and his stats last year (17 goals/6 assists) are below the 16/20 stats of Sancho. And he's 2 years older.

If we couldn't/wouldn't afford Sancho, we won't shell out for Lautaro.

Gotta just hope the scouting people get the next cut-price gamble right.

Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39780 on: Today at 09:42:26 pm
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39781 on: Today at 10:06:03 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:17:43 pm
FSG won't do anything different to how they've always done it. They obviously prefer we win trophies but as long as their asset is going up in value I'm sure they will be just fine.
Think you may have missed the bit I wrote about them seeking significant outside investment. Not thatll itll go directly towards transfers youd think, more like infrastructure (like the COVID-delayed Annie Road stand refurb/expansion) but the point remains.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39782 on: Today at 10:08:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:39:01 pm

He'd cost Sancho-money, and his stats last year (17 goals/6 assists) are below the 16/20 stats of Sancho. And he's 2 years older.

If we couldn't/wouldn't afford Sancho, we won't shell out for Lautaro.

Gotta just hope the scouting people get the next cut-price gamble right.
As I said, Inter are in no financial position to demand Sancho money (which is £77m by all accounts) like Dortmund.

As for the age/2 years older thing, Lautaro is still just 23 and has hardly peaked.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39783 on: Today at 10:15:02 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:08:33 pm
As I said, Inter are in no financial position to demand Sancho money (which is £77m by all accounts) like Dortmund.

As for the age/2 years older thing, Lautaro is still just 23 and has hardly peaked.

Inter have just sold Hakimi for 70 million to PSG, so they are no longer under pressure to sell ...
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39784 on: Today at 10:19:22 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:06:03 pm
Think you may have missed the bit I wrote about them seeking significant outside investment. Not thatll itll go directly towards transfers youd think, more like infrastructure (like the COVID-delayed Annie Road stand refurb/expansion) but the point remains.

They got outside investment. It's made no difference, the club are still paying for the annie road stand. It's a loan.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39785 on: Today at 10:21:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Yep agreed, and get Harrison Reed and John McGinn to round out our midfield.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39786 on: Today at 10:27:24 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:17:43 pm
FSG won't do anything different to how they've always done it. They obviously prefer we win trophies but as long as their asset is going up in value I'm sure they will be just fine.



Youll get that golden egg eventually :D
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39787 on: Today at 10:40:03 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:17:43 pm
FSG won't do anything different to how they've always done it. They obviously prefer we win trophies but as long as their asset is going up in value I'm sure they will be just fine.
The asset wont go up much more in value without winning trophies.
Wont get much more matchday income with the Anfield Road extension.

Im still quite positive we will get in 2 more very good players. They wont be on 350k a week but we have brillant recruitment.

We have Elliott,Jones & Kaide Gordon who all 3 are some of the best talents apart from Trent who we have had in a long time.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39788 on: Today at 10:50:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:02 pm
Inter have just sold Hakimi for 70 million to PSG, so they are no longer under pressure to sell ...
Ok, well I missed that news.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39789 on: Today at 11:01:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:50:24 pm
Ok, well I missed that news.

Inter CEO Marotta confirms: Were at final stages for Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, its gonna be completed in 24 hours, he told Sky Sport. 🔵 #Inter #PSG

Marotta about Lautaro Martinez: We want to keep Lautaro and weve opened talks to extend his contract.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39790 on: Today at 11:11:01 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:01:08 pm
Marotta about Lautaro Martinez: We want to keep Lautaro and weve opened talks to extend his contract.

These talks have been ongoing since September ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39791 on: Today at 11:14:58 pm
Messi's contract has expired as of now. He's a free agent. Kloppo should call him ASAP.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39792 on: Today at 11:23:24 pm
https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1410362767580803082

Quote
Breaking | Kylian Mbappé has told certain individuals at PSG that, as it stands, he will not sign a contract extension, but he will see out the final year of his contract, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. More follows.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39793 on: Today at 11:24:21 pm
Messi and Mbappe double swoop? Who's with me?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39794 on: Today at 11:24:43 pm
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39795 on: Today at 11:26:23 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:24:43 pm
Its the obvious choice and one most people would make.
I seriously think we have a good chance to sign him next summer.
now isnt the time to join Real.

the Premier League is atm by far the biggest league.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX MATRIX
Reply #39796 on: Today at 11:28:38 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:26:23 pm
I seriously think we have a good chance to sign him next summer.


No.
