Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER  (Read 1704866 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39680 on: Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 08:59:55 pm
I dont think he really cares how the owner made his money man. He probably wants to ply his trade in the PL, whether that is for Us, Chelsea or whoever probably does not matter to him much as long as he gets paid and is competitive.
He probably wants to be the best he can. And to lift shiny trophies.  The fact he is one of the best, in a sport swimming with money at the top level means he also gets paid more money than most of us could count .
If he craves recognition he has to leave psg. 
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39681 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm
He probably wants to be the best he can. And to lift shiny trophies.  The fact he is one of the best, in a sport swimming with money at the top level means he also gets paid more money than most of us could count .
If he craves recognition he has to leave psg. 

He will never achieve the status he wants, if he joins Man City or Chelsea. Real Madrid, LFC, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd. Those are the biggest clubs that might give him the platform he wants. Obviously, he prefers Real Madrid and us ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39682 on: Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm »
Considering that Fabrizio Romano didn't know of any negotiations between us and PSG, I highly doubt there was any  toruth in that Marca article. But you never know. I have heard some rumors that Mbappe was invited by John Henry to his private jet or yaht or something like that, but this is suppoosed to be a couple of years ago, I dont konw if thats true or not, most likely just internet BS rumor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39683 on: Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm
Considering that Fabrizio Romano didn't know of any negotiations between us and PSG, I highly doubt there was any  toruth in that Marca article. But you never know. I have heard some rumors that Mbappe was invited by John Henry to his private jet or yaht or something like that, but this is suppoosed to be a couple of years ago, I dont konw if thats true or not, most likely just internet BS rumor.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/mbappe-liverpool-henry-private-jet-19865087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39684 on: Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39685 on: Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm
Considering that Fabrizio Romano didn't know of any negotiations between us and PSG, I highly doubt there was any  toruth in that Marca article. But you never know. I have heard some rumors that Mbappe was invited by John Henry to his private jet or yaht or something like that, but this is suppoosed to be a couple of years ago, I dont konw if thats true or not, most likely just internet BS rumor.
That stuff about how serious we were about him in 2017 didn't come out until quite a while after it happened. Same therefore could be happening this year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39686 on: Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm
That stuff about how serious we were about him in 2017 didn't come out until quite a while after it happened. Same therefore could be happening this year.

Meanwhile, Mbappe can't believe that he keeps getting free mini breaks and world tours.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39687 on: Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm
Meanwhile, Mbappe can't believe that he keeps getting free mini breaks and world tours.
Aye, probably explains why he was so poor at the Euros, no time for training!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39688 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Otavio!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39689 on: Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Otavio!

Read links between him and Liverpool yesterday but don't think I've seen him play, even against us in Europe, what's he like anyone?
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39690 on: Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Otavio!

Apparently his 40m release clause expires tomorrow. I doubt we'd pay that for a 26 year old winger who doesn't really score goals, unless we see him as more of a central midfielder or something, or if Grujic goes the other way as rumoured, bringing the price down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39691 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm
He wants to join a big club, not some garbage like Man City or Chelsea. If he is interested in money, he is already at the richest club in the World, in his home town ...

...In a league nobody cares about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39692 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm
...In a league nobody cares about.

I'd imagine French people care a fair bit about it, and what with Mbappe being French...

What MacRed is saying is right. He's already playing for an oil club, and one that means a lot more to him. No point just moving to another one.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39693 on: Yesterday at 11:33:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
I'd imagine French people care a fair bit about it, and what with Mbappe being French...

What MacRed is saying is right. He's already playing for an oil club, and one that means a lot more to him. No point just moving to another one.

Mbappe cares about personal recognition which is severely capped by playing in Ligue 1. There is plenty of point for him to move to a Chelsea or City if they are the ones that will gain him the most both in a monetary and in a sporting sense.

Dunno why people think Kylian Mbappe is some sort of football romantic, the bloke seems like a egotistical dick that cares about little more than himself. Great player though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39694 on: Today at 12:20:32 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm
That stuff about how serious we were about him in 2017 didn't come out until quite a while after it happened. Same therefore could be happening this year.
I remember it being reported by reliable sources we were after him before he joined PSG, we'd just seemingly been rebuffed

Interesting first couple of paragraphs in the first article I found from then about it though

"Kylian Mbappe is the definition of what's known at Liverpool as an 'aspirational signing'.

In effect a player who the Reds would dearly love and happily break the bank to buy, but they know their chances of landing him are remote."

Liverpool registered their interest in one of the most exciting teenage talents in world football in the knowledge that it was the longest of long shots.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-wont-sign-kylian-mbappe-13249016.amp

I would say in spite of Mbappe's increased status since then, it's actually less remote now than it was then, considering the progress we've made since 2017.

However, funnily enough the next paragraph probably tells us why it's still pretty remote...

"The Reds believe the France international will either accept Monaco's offer of an eye-watering 900% pay rise and stay put for another 12 months or move to Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee having already held talks with Zinedine Zidane."

But if we were in for him then why not now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39695 on: Today at 01:13:32 am »
Yeah  ;D

Quote
CSKA Moscow & Liverpool FC looking to send scouts to a Paide Linnameeskond game to observe 17-year-old Matrix Einer. Many clubs interested in Einer following a good campaign with Paide II. Compensation could be as high as 3M. [@AlVeissSport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39696 on: Today at 01:17:50 am »
Announce Matrix Einer
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39697 on: Today at 01:20:15 am »
They should have a woman in a red dress beside him when he does the lean and official pics.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39698 on: Today at 02:39:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:32 am
Yeah  ;D


Will he be taking the red pill?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39699 on: Today at 02:49:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:32 am
Yeah  ;D

Following in the footsteps of Ragnar the destroyer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39700 on: Today at 05:54:57 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:20:32 am
I remember it being reported by reliable sources we were after him before he joined PSG, we'd just seemingly been rebuffed

Interesting first couple of paragraphs in the first article I found from then about it though

"Kylian Mbappe is the definition of what's known at Liverpool as an 'aspirational signing'.

In effect a player who the Reds would dearly love and happily break the bank to buy, but they know their chances of landing him are remote."

Liverpool registered their interest in one of the most exciting teenage talents in world football in the knowledge that it was the longest of long shots.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-wont-sign-kylian-mbappe-13249016.amp

I would say in spite of Mbappe's increased status since then, it's actually less remote now than it was then, considering the progress we've made since 2017.

However, funnily enough the next paragraph probably tells us why it's still pretty remote...

"The Reds believe the France international will either accept Monaco's offer of an eye-watering 900% pay rise and stay put for another 12 months or move to Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee having already held talks with Zinedine Zidane."

But if we were in for him then why not now?
Yeah,  completely agree. Back then, I recall them saying there was an interest but not" owner makes personal trip to convince him" level.
Also, now, after the Van Dijk incident  the club are far less open about what they are doing and who is of interest. There are French sources saying we are really interested while the usual reliable sources say we are not but last season they did a similar thing with Thiago didn't they? That could all be part of the negotiating game, bid late to get a reduction in price.
Commercially he would be very attractive to the club and I am sure Klopp would love him (if his wages etc doesn't disrupt the dressing roomoom) and arguably our best chance of getting him is this summer.
Would love to think we are in for him, just have to wait and see
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39701 on: Today at 07:15:00 am »
I'm not sure a late bid would lower price. They'd want him for pre season and psg don't have the same finances the rest of us have. (Do they have ffp to play within).
Not sure how it works, if we want him at his current price, or only if there's a discount.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39702 on: Today at 07:17:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:32 am
Yeah  ;D

Could be a transformational signing
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39703 on: Today at 07:38:11 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:33:23 pm
Dunno why people think Kylian Mbappe is some sort of football romantic, the bloke seems like a egotistical dick that cares about little more than himself. Great player though.
You must be much closer to the player than the rest of us if you're able to provide us with such fascinating insight in to his personality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39704 on: Today at 07:46:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:32 am
Yeah  ;D

Quote
CSKA Moscow & Liverpool FC looking to send scouts to a Paide Linnameeskond game to observe 17-year-old Matrix Einer. Many clubs interested in Einer following a good campaign with Paide II. Compensation could be as high as 3M. [@AlVeissSport]

Hope there's no last minute glitches.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39705 on: Today at 07:48:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:32 am
CSKA Moscow & Liverpool FC looking to send scouts to a Paide Linnameeskond game to observe 17-year-old Matrix Einer. Many clubs interested in Einer following a good campaign with Paide II. Compensation could be as high as 3M. [@AlVeissSport]


Our scouts will soon discover what is the Matrix.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39706 on: Today at 08:03:42 am »
PSG President steeping into the fray on Mbappe and talking bullishly about extending his contract.

https://mobile.twitter.com/GFFN/status/1410000431259045889

-
PSG President Al-Khelaifi takes over from Leonardo in Kylian Mbappé talks

LÉquipe report that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken over from Sporting Director Leonardo in the negotiations to extend French international attacker Kylian Mbappés contract.

The Brazilian operator had been taking a poor negotiation approach to the subject, constantly trying to impress the Mbappé clan with a financial package rather than speaking about the overall project. NAK has taken over.

A source with knowledge of the situation adds: Nasser gets on very well with the family and has done since Kylians signing in 2017. There is a real respect between them.

Several intermediaries are still trying to get involved and insert themselves into the talks, which has further complicated matters. As it stands, there is no agreement between Mbappé and PSG to continue the adventure.

On the money side, an extension would see Mbappé earn a little more than his current 26m a year pre-tax annual package. But the Frenchman is interested in who the club will sign, that is what is going to impact his decision on whether or not to sign an extension: he is positive about the signings of Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid have the finances, both heavily impacted by COVID-19, to complete a transfer for Mbappé this summer  the best that they can hope for is to encourage the French attacker not to sign a PSG extension so that they might pick him up for free next summer. At the moment, there are no talks of any considerable note between Mbappé and the two clubs. There is also no contact with PSG from any other club as it stands.

NAKs mission is clear  get an extension from Mbappé at all costs, even if it is a shorter one, for two or three years, so that QSI can have world footballs most promising superstar in their project at the time of the 2022 World Cup.

-

The LEquipe article: https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Nasser-al-khelaifi-en-premiere-ligne-sur-la-prolongation-de-contrat-au-psg-de-kylian-mbappe/1266902
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39707 on: Today at 08:07:54 am »
It does look like dealing with him and his family is more of a pain than its worth.
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39708 on: Today at 08:21:38 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:03:42 am
PSG President steeping into the fray on Mbappe and talking bullishly about extending his contract.

https://mobile.twitter.com/GFFN/status/1410000431259045889

-
PSG President Al-Khelaifi takes over from Leonardo in Kylian Mbappé talks

LÉquipe report that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken over from Sporting Director Leonardo in the negotiations to extend French international attacker Kylian Mbappés contract.

The Brazilian operator had been taking a poor negotiation approach to the subject, constantly trying to impress the Mbappé clan with a financial package rather than speaking about the overall project. NAK has taken over.

The LEquipe article: https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Nasser-al-khelaifi-en-premiere-ligne-sur-la-prolongation-de-contrat-au-psg-de-kylian-mbappe/1266902

Just watch Mbappe land some sort of 20m sponsorship to do commercials for Doha 24hr Plumbing Services in the next few weeks.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
