I remember it being reported by reliable sources we were after him before he joined PSG, we'd just seemingly been rebuffed



Interesting first couple of paragraphs in the first article I found from then about it though



"Kylian Mbappe is the definition of what's known at Liverpool as an 'aspirational signing'.



In effect a player who the Reds would dearly love and happily break the bank to buy, but they know their chances of landing him are remote."



Liverpool registered their interest in one of the most exciting teenage talents in world football in the knowledge that it was the longest of long shots.



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-wont-sign-kylian-mbappe-13249016.amp



I would say in spite of Mbappe's increased status since then, it's actually less remote now than it was then, considering the progress we've made since 2017.



However, funnily enough the next paragraph probably tells us why it's still pretty remote...



"The Reds believe the France international will either accept Monaco's offer of an eye-watering 900% pay rise and stay put for another 12 months or move to Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee having already held talks with Zinedine Zidane."



But if we were in for him then why not now?



Yeah, completely agree. Back then, I recall them saying there was an interest but not" owner makes personal trip to convince him" level.Also, now, after the Van Dijk incident the club are far less open about what they are doing and who is of interest. There are French sources saying we are really interested while the usual reliable sources say we are not but last season they did a similar thing with Thiago didn't they? That could all be part of the negotiating game, bid late to get a reduction in price.Commercially he would be very attractive to the club and I am sure Klopp would love him (if his wages etc doesn't disrupt the dressing roomoom) and arguably our best chance of getting him is this summer.Would love to think we are in for him, just have to wait and see