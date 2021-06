That stuff about how serious we were about him in 2017 didn't come out until quite a while after it happened. Same therefore could be happening this year.



I remember it being reported by reliable sources we were after him before he joined PSG, we'd just seemingly been rebuffedInteresting first couple of paragraphs in the first article I found from then about it thoughI would say in spite of Mbappe's increased status since then, it's actually less remote now than it was then, considering the progress we've made since 2017.However, funnily enough the next paragraph probably tells us why it's still pretty remote...But if we were in for him then why not now?