« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 985 986 987 988 989 [990]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER  (Read 1696867 times)

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39560 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm »
We don't need to constantly anoint players as the best, but Mbappe just had a poor tournament.  It happens.  Messi and Ronaldo combined for 1 goal (Portugal's 6th against North Korea) at the 2010 World Cup.  Rooney and Torres didn't score (though injuries had a lot to do with it).  Robert Vittek of Slovakia scored 4 and Wesley Sneijder, David Villa, Diego Forlan, and Thomas Muller all had 5.  It is what it is.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,803
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39561 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
We don't need to constantly anoint players as the best, but Mbappe just had a poor tournament.  It happens.  Messi and Ronaldo combined for 1 goal (Portugal's 6th against North Korea) at the 2010 World Cup.  Rooney and Torres didn't score (though injuries had a lot to do with it).  Robert Vittek of Slovakia scored 4 and Wesley Sneijder, David Villa, Diego Forlan, and Thomas Muller all had 5.  It is what it is.
Kylian Mbappe had come out of retirement to play in these Euros! The man was seventy-six years old! Kylian Mbappe always lied about his age! He lied about his age all the time! One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Kylian Mbappe.... Just between me and you, how old is Kylian Mbappe?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Kylian Mbappe is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,177
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39562 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 10:16:20 pm
My utterly ignorant opinion is that reading RAWK makes it seem like Mbappe is a multi-generational talent, like Jonah Lomu was. He doesn't look it so far in the Euros.

He is off to Real Madrid anyway so we dont have to worry about how good he is.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39563 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm »
Seriously, his price has declined, that's how football is these days. Mainly because of his marketing value, made strong by performing in tournaments like this and winning things like the CL. There are some players (James Rodriguez is one) who appear to be marketing dreams and yet their performance has never lived up to the marketability. Eventually these players prices match reality as it did with James. Mpbappe's price has gone down, that's just how those markets work. He's not with Messi, Neymar or Ronaldo just at this moment. Some players somehow (their look possibly) manage to last for some time for no obvious reason (Beckham, James, Pogba) others just fall off their pedestal (Michael Owen) when they look to have years left in the main seat.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39564 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Seriously, his price has declined, that's how football is these days. Mainly because of his marketing value, made strong by performing in tournaments like this and winning things like the CL.

Yeah we'd have a shot at signing him if it weren't for all those times PSG won the CL
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39565 on: Today at 12:23:45 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm
Kylian Mbappe had come out of retirement to play in these Euros! The man was seventy-six years old! Kylian Mbappe always lied about his age! He lied about his age all the time! One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Kylian Mbappe.... Just between me and you, how old is Kylian Mbappe?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Kylian Mbappe is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!

Kylian... you scored zero. Now plain zero.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39566 on: Today at 12:26:21 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm
Kylian Mbappe had come out of retirement to play in these Euros! The man was seventy-six years old! Kylian Mbappe always lied about his age! He lied about his age all the time! One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you hang out with Kylian Mbappe.... Just between me and you, how old is Kylian Mbappe?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Kylian Mbappe is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!

An all-time amazing scene.  :lmao
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39567 on: Today at 12:35:56 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:02:42 am
Yeah we'd have a shot at signing him if it weren't for all those times PSG won the CL

He's still too expensive, a 'Coutinho year' and a bad world cup I reckon then £10m
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39568 on: Today at 12:46:31 am »
Mbappes CL goalscoring numbers are frankly brilliant. Hes a top, top talent and will be one of the best players of his generation. Still only 22.

Its just unfair to expect him match the superhumans Messi and Ronaldo, which is the standard most are ultimately holding him to.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,807
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39569 on: Today at 12:54:16 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:23:45 am
Kylian... you scored zero. Now plain zero.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline AmanShah21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39570 on: Today at 01:24:33 am »
He'll get a some stick for this, perhaps a little undeservedly. People forget the lad's only 22. Yes, he had a poor game, but he should have been Hooked before extra time because it just wasn't happening for him today and you could see him snatching at his chances out of frustration. He does need to leave League 1 and move to a more competitive league to continue his development. He needs a different challenge here to take him to the next level because his development has stalled at PSG now and its hard to see how he can improve playing 80% of his league games against teams that are several levels below the team that he plays for.

This summer he holds almost all the card to make sure that either now or in 12 months, he'll get out on his terms. I have said it before, I dont see his wages being the stumbling block, Salah made close to his current wages with all the bonuses and such (and it isn't clear whether the 400k for Mbappe included bonuses from PSG). Salah will get a new improved contract to push it further up 10-25% and I can see Mbappe being okay with the same terms. The stumbling block will be the deal with PSG and the competing offers. With one year left and the current market, no team can stump up his original buying price except Man City for Obvious reasons. If the numbers can come down to nearabouts 100 million then I can see this happening for us.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,352
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39571 on: Today at 01:26:13 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Seriously, his price has declined, that's how football is these days. Mainly because of his marketing value, made strong by performing in tournaments like this and winning things like the CL. There are some players (James Rodriguez is one) who appear to be marketing dreams and yet their performance has never lived up to the marketability. Eventually these players prices match reality as it did with James. Mpbappe's price has gone down, that's just how those markets work. He's not with Messi, Neymar or Ronaldo just at this moment. Some players somehow (their look possibly) manage to last for some time for no obvious reason (Beckham, James, Pogba) others just fall off their pedestal (Michael Owen) when they look to have years left in the main seat.

Na. What did Ronaldo and messi do at international tournaments at that age. I could be wrong and Im not arsed checking but pretty much nothing as far as I can remember.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39572 on: Today at 01:37:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:26:13 am
Na. What did Ronaldo and messi do at international tournaments at that age. I could be wrong and Im not arsed checking but pretty much nothing as far as I can remember.

Well, 2004, Ronaldo (20) scored a couple and got to the final, he did improve after, Messi in 2008 at 22 scored 2 and also got to the Copa final, he improved as well, I'll give you that.

I get your point though, I don't think tournament has damaged him that much but a bad world cup on top would
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39573 on: Today at 01:51:40 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:46:31 am
Mbappes CL goalscoring numbers are frankly brilliant. Hes a top, top talent and will be one of the best players of his generation. Still only 22.

Its just unfair to expect him match the superhumans Messi and Ronaldo, which is the standard most are ultimately holding him to.
He might, but people were saying similar things about Fowler, Owen and Pato at his age. You just don't know with forwards.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,492
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39574 on: Today at 02:12:37 am »
If we are judging players just based on international tournaments, then Diouf was as good as Pele, Baros as good as Van Basten.

He was poor sure, but his quality is evident and he's performed brilliantly this year overall.



Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39575 on: Today at 02:18:58 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:12:37 am
If we are judging players just based on international tournaments, then Diouf was as good as Pele, Baros as good as Van Basten.

He was poor sure, but his quality is evident and he's performed brilliantly this year overall.
:o
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,803
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39576 on: Today at 02:39:56 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:23:45 am
Kylian... you scored zero. Now plain zero.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,803
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39577 on: Today at 02:40:12 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,492
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39578 on: Today at 02:51:12 am »
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39579 on: Today at 03:54:47 am »
Got me
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39580 on: Today at 04:00:45 am »
Zuber any good?
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39581 on: Today at 05:37:07 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:24:33 am
He'll get a some stick for this, perhaps a little undeservedly. People forget the lad's only 22. Yes, he had a poor game, but he should have been Hooked before extra time because it just wasn't happening for him today and you could see him snatching at his chances out of frustration. He does need to leave League 1 and move to a more competitive league to continue his development. He needs a different challenge here to take him to the next level because his development has stalled at PSG now and its hard to see how he can improve playing 80% of his league games against teams that are several levels below the team that he plays for.

This summer he holds almost all the card to make sure that either now or in 12 months, he'll get out on his terms. I have said it before, I dont see his wages being the stumbling block, Salah made close to his current wages with all the bonuses and such (and it isn't clear whether the 400k for Mbappe included bonuses from PSG). Salah will get a new improved contract to push it further up 10-25% and I can see Mbappe being okay with the same terms. The stumbling block will be the deal with PSG and the competing offers. With one year left and the current market, no team can stump up his original buying price except Man City for Obvious reasons. If the numbers can come down to nearabouts 100 million then I can see this happening for us.
Normally you would expect the price to go down but who knows with PSG as the window goes on. With the politics involved, the chairman coming out so strongly and them being so rich you could imagine they could "allow" him to go on a free instead of letting him go this summer.
Albeit I am not sure why they would? They could just be playing a real poker game. They may also think money solves all problems and Mbappe wants more. Maybe he does but it's been said that PSG have pissed him off by making it all about money. Big games like last night can impact a player. He may get some real stick for the 1st time in France and it may harden his desire to want to win, potentially pushing him out the door even more.
Like others have said, we have a settled manager and squad which, if he is genuinely looking for a project is more attractive than RM where Ancelotti maybe gone within a year!
For me, if he decides to go, I think the biggest blockers towards a deal are FSG, the desire to strengthen other areas and FFP. I really want to believe we will be in the mix but I think it unlikely.
The only way it happens for me is if the price comes down a lot or more likely Mo goes the other way and they can convince Nike it is massively in their interests to renegotiate the deal/pull forward 2 years of payments (£60m) to facilitate this deal.
That and further squad sales would allow them to meet the wages of Mbappe and other contract renewals and may even allow 1 more purchase.
Unlikely but possible.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39582 on: Today at 06:12:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:11 pm
Sefarovic sounds like a good reliable car with half decent mileage.
Thats Skoda Octavio
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,833
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER BUMGARDENER
« Reply #39583 on: Today at 07:05:48 am »
just to clarify, are we linked to Coman or Koeman?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 985 986 987 988 989 [990]   Go Up
« previous next »
 