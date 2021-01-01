He'll get a some stick for this, perhaps a little undeservedly. People forget the lad's only 22. Yes, he had a poor game, but he should have been Hooked before extra time because it just wasn't happening for him today and you could see him snatching at his chances out of frustration. He does need to leave League 1 and move to a more competitive league to continue his development. He needs a different challenge here to take him to the next level because his development has stalled at PSG now and its hard to see how he can improve playing 80% of his league games against teams that are several levels below the team that he plays for.



This summer he holds almost all the card to make sure that either now or in 12 months, he'll get out on his terms. I have said it before, I dont see his wages being the stumbling block, Salah made close to his current wages with all the bonuses and such (and it isn't clear whether the 400k for Mbappe included bonuses from PSG). Salah will get a new improved contract to push it further up 10-25% and I can see Mbappe being okay with the same terms. The stumbling block will be the deal with PSG and the competing offers. With one year left and the current market, no team can stump up his original buying price except Man City for Obvious reasons. If the numbers can come down to nearabouts 100 million then I can see this happening for us.



Normally you would expect the price to go down but who knows with PSG as the window goes on. With the politics involved, the chairman coming out so strongly and them being so rich you could imagine they could "allow" him to go on a free instead of letting him go this summer.Albeit I am not sure why they would? They could just be playing a real poker game. They may also think money solves all problems and Mbappe wants more. Maybe he does but it's been said that PSG have pissed him off by making it all about money. Big games like last night can impact a player. He may get some real stick for the 1st time in France and it may harden his desire to want to win, potentially pushing him out the door even more.Like others have said, we have a settled manager and squad which, if he is genuinely looking for a project is more attractive than RM where Ancelotti maybe gone within a year!For me, if he decides to go, I think the biggest blockers towards a deal are FSG, the desire to strengthen other areas and FFP. I really want to believe we will be in the mix but I think it unlikely.The only way it happens for me is if the price comes down a lot or more likely Mo goes the other way and they can convince Nike it is massively in their interests to renegotiate the deal/pull forward 2 years of payments (£60m) to facilitate this deal.That and further squad sales would allow them to meet the wages of Mbappe and other contract renewals and may even allow 1 more purchase.Unlikely but possible.