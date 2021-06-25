« previous next »
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:03:22 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 25, 2021, 12:57:51 pm
In the nicest way possible mate I'm not sure what you're struggling with, and the only way I know to simplify it even more would be either with crayons or with some buttons or something.

'If we'd sold Burnley a player last summer for a low ball offer, I don't think Burnley would consider low balling us for another player they want this summer'

Its actually a little scary that you can essentially say that ^^^^ and not understand why its almost pure gibberish :D
I dont think 11m for Wilson was a low ball offer especially with covid that would a have an impact on us selling players in the future to them or anybody else.


B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:03:31 pm
You have to be pretty bored to complain about not selling Wilson. The club knows what it's doing and it doesn't change anything whether we sell him last year or this.
Jono69

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:04:35 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 25, 2021, 01:01:01 pm
True. Looking forward to collecting our £1.5m loan fee for the next 2 years before he leaves on a free!

 ;D
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:04:35 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on June 25, 2021, 12:55:46 pm
Im not struggling with anything.
I think Wilson should have been sold for that 11m last summer considering he has been on so many loans.
A year later we want just 2m more.

If there was a huge difference in the value it would be different.

It doesnt work that way- we have experts who value the player based on data, theres a tonne of science behind it, not a subjective measure
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:05:03 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on June 25, 2021, 12:55:46 pm
Im not struggling with anything.
I think Wilson should have been sold for that 11m last summer considering he has been on so many loans.
A year later we want just 2m more.

If there was a huge difference in the value it would be different.

You really are mate. Your are conflating the argument that you don't value Wilson at 13m with the argument that 11m was close enough to our valuation so should have sold then. The first argument is a nonsense as it doesn't accord with the club's valuation and is therefore irrelevant. The second is a nonsense because it was around 25% off our valuation last summer. That's not nothing. We have lowered our asking price this summer, but even still accepting 11m would be almost 20% off. Millions of pounds are still relevant sums to the club, particularly when considering its effect on the overall transfer strategy.
tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:07:28 pm
Of all the centre mids we've been linked with, Renato Sanches would be the best option.  Reminds me little of Davids, has that all action pocket battleship thing going on.

But if he's got gammy hamstrings that's a risk.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:12:11 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on June 25, 2021, 01:05:03 pm
You really are mate. Your are conflating the argument that you don't value Wilson at 13m with the argument that 11m was close enough to our valuation so should have sold then. The first argument is a nonsense as it doesn't accord with the club's valuation and is therefore irrelevant. The second is a nonsense because it was around 25% off our valuation last summer. That's not nothing. We have lowered our asking price this summer, but even still accepting 11m would be almost 20% off. Millions of pounds are still relevant sums to the club, particularly when considering its effect on the overall transfer strategy.
So if  no one meets the valuation this summer.
We loan him again & his value drops again with only 1 year left on his contract.

At some point maybe just accept a bit of a hit on this one transfer.
I get that you have to stick to your valuation for the most part but i dont think selling a player for lower than the price(2m) you wanted on one deal is going to have a huge impact on low ball sales of other players.
A sell on clause will probably be added on the deal as well so if he was sold cheaply a good chance they could some more money back in a future transfer.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:13:12 pm
Quote from: Asam on June 25, 2021, 01:04:35 pm
It doesnt work that way- we have experts who value the player based on data, theres a tonne of science behind it, not a subjective measure

Transfer valuations are inherently totally subjective though? There isn't a sliding scale that says if a player makes x many tackles or scores x many goals they are worth x amount. The only real objectivity you can bring to valuations is that an asset is only worth what someone else is willing to pay for it - that is an objective measure and is the most basic principle of what "fair value" actually means.

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:14:30 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on June 25, 2021, 01:07:28 pm
Of all the centre mids we've been linked with, Renato Sanches would be the best option.  Reminds me little of Davids, has that all action pocket battleship thing going on.

But if he's got gammy hamstrings that's a risk.

It depends on what were looking for

If we want a direct Gini replacement then yes he does seem to be a great fit
if we want someone who can find pockets of space / link up play and play clever passes in the box then Neuhaus is a better fit

If we decide to move Thiago further forward and therefore need a deeper lying player than Gravenberch or Camavinga would be better

I think we are quite flexible on what were able to do tactically but there will be a priority and favoured approach

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:16:25 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on June 25, 2021, 12:54:02 pm
to be honest I am still underwhelmed by Sanches - - maybe the season at Lille has transformed him. he is only 223 maybe he is a late bloomer

He's had two seasons there in fairness. And 23 isn't a late bloomer!
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:18:51 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 25, 2021, 01:13:12 pm
Transfer valuations are inherently totally subjective though? There isn't a sliding scale that says if a player makes x many tackles or scores x many goals they are worth x amount. The only real objectivity you can bring to valuations is that an asset is only worth what someone else is willing to pay for it - that is an objective measure and is the most basic principle of what "fair value" actually means.

Theyre subjective to us because we have a fraction of the data as supporters and no resources to model it for our needs, as a football club Liverpool employees PHD level mathematics nerds to crunch and model the data, the valuation is therefore based on science-

Theres articles out there on how Edwards uses data to negotiate- perhaps most clubs are not as sophisticated as we are but its a fundamental part of our approach,  John Henry is an ex hedge fund owner so theyre all basically math nerds

a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:19:45 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 25, 2021, 01:16:25 pm
He's had two seasons there in fairness. And 23 isn't a late bloomer!

At 223, it definitely puts him in the late bloomer camp. Unless he is the undead and then he is just getting started.
zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:23:58 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on June 25, 2021, 12:33:08 pm
Coutinho is not comparable to Wilson.

So if we sold Wilson for 11m last summer(we want 13m now by all accounts) clubs would have suddenly tried to low ball for other players who were available .
I dont think so.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:27:29 pm
If we can't get Sanches I hope you al jump on the Gravenberch train with me.  :D
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:34:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on June 25, 2021, 01:18:51 pm
Theyre subjective to us because we have a fraction of the data as supporters and no resources to model it for our needs, as a football club Liverpool employees PHD level mathematics nerds to crunch and model the data, the valuation is therefore based on science-

Theres articles out there on how Edwards uses data to negotiate- perhaps most clubs are not as sophisticated as we are but its a fundamental part of our approach,  John Henry is an ex hedge fund owner so theyre all basically math nerds

We do have a data led approach to our valuations, particularly when buying players, but it's a) still ultimately subjective in how you ascribe value to particular metrics, and b) totally irrelevant to selling players who are surplus to requirements.

If it were a player actually in our squad then sure - we'd crunch the numbers of how much we value their contribution against how much we could receive for them. But for a player like Wilson, who has never and will never play a meaningful game of football for us, literally the only relevant factor is how much someone else will pay (either in a transfer fee or loan fees). If Burnley or West Brom don't want to pay £13m for Wilson then they're not going to just because we think we're smarter than them and can value him more accurately.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 01:55:37 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 25, 2021, 01:34:01 pm
We do have a data led approach to our valuations, particularly when buying players, but it's a) still ultimately subjective in how you ascribe value to particular metrics, and b) totally irrelevant to selling players who are surplus to requirements.

If it were a player actually in our squad then sure - we'd crunch the numbers of how much we value their contribution against how much we could receive for them. But for a player like Wilson, who has never and will never play a meaningful game of football for us, literally the only relevant factor is how much someone else will pay (either in a transfer fee or loan fees). If Burnley or West Brom don't want to pay £13m for Wilson then they're not going to just because we think we're smarter than them and can value him more accurately.

If we believe based on our calculations he is worth more than what theyre willing to pay we wont sell period- Why not just bank another £2M loan fee if hes going to be worth the same amount or more next year?  Perhaps if the other clubs is prepared to pay us upfront rather than instalments that might come
Into our thinking





wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 02:00:49 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 25, 2021, 01:34:01 pm
We do have a data led approach to our valuations, particularly when buying players, but it's a) still ultimately subjective in how you ascribe value to particular metrics, and b) totally irrelevant to selling players who are surplus to requirements.

If it were a player actually in our squad then sure - we'd crunch the numbers of how much we value their contribution against how much we could receive for them. But for a player like Wilson, who has never and will never play a meaningful game of football for us, literally the only relevant factor is how much someone else will pay (either in a transfer fee or loan fees). If Burnley or West Brom don't want to pay £13m for Wilson then they're not going to just because we think we're smarter than them and can value him more accurately.


It's a reputational thing though isn't it. Nothing to do with smartness or even Harry Wilson in principle.

We've built a reputation for ourselves that if you want our players then there's a price you pay. Don't want to? Fine. That may mean missing out on a sale or two, but long term its what gives us credibility in our negotiations. Once you give in once, you leave yourself open to being knocked down again and again. It's taken this iteration of the club a lot of time to enhance and build this reputation, I make it right that they continue to enhance it.

Caveat, I'd be absolutely fine selling Wilson for £11m. I suspect the club may well be too, but this is a case of hard balling the current offers whilst leaving the window open for other potentially inteslrested parties to come in a lt a higher value.
The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 03:03:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on June 25, 2021, 10:40:15 am
Coutinho was our best player who we didn't want to sell.

Wilson was surplus to requirements and loaned back out a few days later.

In a summer when our budget was practically zero and we couldn't afford to replace Lovren it was odd. If we get a similar fee this summer then that'll do us.

Compromising sets a precedent though. We've worked our arses off to build a reputation as ultra tough negotiators over the last few years which Is why we've got top dollar for our fringe players and our stars.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 03:18:13 pm


Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2021, 01:27:29 pm
If we can't get Sanches ....  :D
That stuff this morning about the whole package being too much sounded pretty much like an invitation to his agent to drop the demands. Who is his agent btw?
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 03:55:56 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 25, 2021, 11:08:38 am
Weve made quite a lot from Wilson and Grujic in loan fees mind.

The thing is, this means the club has an asset that earns it money, like rent on a flat or sommat. So that means they have a specific idea of how much Wilson is worth to them.

Graeme Kelly is obviously a Twitter ITK type but makes the point quite nicely today on that front.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GraemeKelly1/status/1408415675593465856

Harry Wilson has made LFC £6m on loans so far. If he goes on £2m loans for the rest of his deal, thats another £10m. Why would LFC sell for anything less?
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 04:15:48 pm
Fucking hell, I could somewhat understand the amount of whining going on over not selling Wilson for less than we want if he had just walked out on a free but he's still around for another couple of seasons. We could sell him this summer for our asking price and suddenly you all look like a bunch of melons, or worst case he leaves on a free and we've made similar money from his loan fees and maybe compensation?

The level of impatience on here these days is staggering.
Tuco Ramírez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 04:38:49 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June 25, 2021, 04:15:48 pm
Fucking hell, I could somewhat understand the amount of whining going on over not selling Wilson for less than we want if he had just walked out on a free but he's still around for another couple of seasons. We could sell him this summer for our asking price and suddenly you all look like a bunch of melons, or worst case he leaves on a free and we've made similar money from his loan fees and maybe compensation?

The level of impatience on here these days is staggering.


Then,  many of these same people will cry over us not not paying the full asking price for our targets "why haggle to save a few million" brigade...
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 05:51:18 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June 25, 2021, 01:19:45 pm
At 223, it definitely puts him in the late bloomer camp. Unless he is the undead and then he is just getting started.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 06:24:13 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 25, 2021, 03:55:56 pm
The thing is, this means the club has an asset that earns it money, like rent on a flat or sommat. So that means they have a specific idea of how much Wilson is worth to them.

Graeme Kelly is obviously a Twitter ITK type but makes the point quite nicely today on that front.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GraemeKelly1/status/1408415675593465856

Harry Wilson has made LFC £6m on loans so far. If he goes on £2m loans for the rest of his deal, thats another £10m. Why would LFC sell for anything less?
Either maths isn't his strong point or we've secretly handed Harry a new 5 year deal.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 06:28:52 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 25, 2021, 12:57:51 pm
In the nicest way possible mate I'm not sure what you're struggling with, and the only way I know to simplify it even more would be either with crayons or with some buttons or something.


Why do you own crayons mate? Are you a danger to yourself
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 07:29:25 pm
Quote
Bayern Munich want at least 50M (£42M) to sell Kinglsey Coman - Liverpool have tested the waters with a 35M (£30M) bid and remain very firm with the amount offered. Man United could also go for him depending on the Jadon Sancho deal. [@beINSPORTS]
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 07:36:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2021, 07:29:25 pm


Holy crap. Coman is a steal at that price.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 07:41:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2021, 07:29:25 pm


Must resist the urge to sing that Gary Glitter song.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 07:55:19 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 25, 2021, 07:41:01 pm
Must resist the urge to sing that Gary Glitter song.
Do you wanna touch me?
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 07:55:51 pm
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 07:56:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2021, 07:29:25 pm


Only issue with him is are injuries
princeoftherocks

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 08:02:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 25, 2021, 07:41:01 pm
Must resist the urge to sing that Gary Glitter song.

"The power of Christ compels you, the power of Christ compels you..."
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 08:08:47 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on June 25, 2021, 06:24:13 pm
Either maths isn't his strong point or we've secretly handed Harry a new 5 year deal.

£6m plus £4m
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 08:17:56 pm
Quote from: royhendo on June 25, 2021, 08:08:47 pm
£6m plus £4m
He said another £10m, so I suspect he means £6m + £4m but has got a bit confused.
vblfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 08:39:49 pm
Question to the Harry (cashcow) Wilson jury:  Did the loaning club also pay Harrys wages? If so, is he basically a money making machine?  Do we subtract loan fee plus wages from last years evaluation when comparing to his new value?

Either way, He seems like a good lad and I hope he has a great remainder of Euros.
Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 08:43:16 pm
Who wants to post the Marca/Mbappe stuff, then?

Not me :D
vblfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 08:48:51 pm
Quote from: Samio on June 25, 2021, 08:43:16 pm
Who wants to post the Marca/Mbappe stuff, then?

Not me :D
you say Samio
I say Samie
I say Mbappe
You say, not me
Samio, Samie
Mbappe, not me
Lets call the whole thing off

Sorry. Had a few beers.
Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 09:00:51 pm
I would pay 2 1/2 John McGinn's for Mbappe + add ons
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 09:07:50 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on June 25, 2021, 08:17:56 pm
He said another £10m, so I suspect he means £6m + £4m but has got a bit confused.

So hes worth whatever generates you £2m a year in income then. :wave
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 25, 2021, 09:13:11 pm
Quote from: Samio on June 25, 2021, 08:43:16 pm
Who wants to post the Marca/Mbappe stuff, then?

Not me :D

Finally the madness of LFC fans asking for Mbappe will end pretty soon. Although no doubt some idiot will find a Haaland quote where he selected Liverpool on a game and then will start the ball rolling on that.
