Theyre subjective to us because we have a fraction of the data as supporters and no resources to model it for our needs, as a football club Liverpool employees PHD level mathematics nerds to crunch and model the data, the valuation is therefore based on science-



Theres articles out there on how Edwards uses data to negotiate- perhaps most clubs are not as sophisticated as we are but its a fundamental part of our approach, John Henry is an ex hedge fund owner so theyre all basically math nerds



We do have a data led approach to our valuations, particularly when buying players, but it's a) still ultimately subjective in how you ascribe value to particular metrics, and b) totally irrelevant to selling players who are surplus to requirements.If it were a player actually in our squad then sure - we'd crunch the numbers of how much we value their contribution against how much we could receive for them. But for a player like Wilson, who has never and will never play a meaningful game of football for us, literally the only relevant factor is how much someone else will pay (either in a transfer fee or loan fees). If Burnley or West Brom don't want to pay £13m for Wilson then they're not going to just because we think we're smarter than them and can value him more accurately.