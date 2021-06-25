We do have a data led approach to our valuations, particularly when buying players, but it's a) still ultimately subjective in how you ascribe value to particular metrics, and b) totally irrelevant to selling players who are surplus to requirements.
If it were a player actually in our squad then sure - we'd crunch the numbers of how much we value their contribution against how much we could receive for them. But for a player like Wilson, who has never and will never play a meaningful game of football for us, literally the only relevant factor is how much someone else will pay (either in a transfer fee or loan fees). If Burnley or West Brom don't want to pay £13m for Wilson then they're not going to just because we think we're smarter than them and can value him more accurately.
It's a reputational thing though isn't it. Nothing to do with smartness or even Harry Wilson in principle.
We've built a reputation for ourselves that if you want our players then there's a price you pay. Don't want to? Fine. That may mean missing out on a sale or two, but long term its what gives us credibility in our negotiations. Once you give in once, you leave yourself open to being knocked down again and again. It's taken this iteration of the club a lot of time to enhance and build this reputation, I make it right that they continue to enhance it.
Caveat, I'd be absolutely fine selling Wilson for £11m. I suspect the club may well be too, but this is a case of hard balling the current offers whilst leaving the window open for other potentially inteslrested parties to come in a lt a higher value.