

Bissouma has 2 years left on his deal.

His price will probably drop a bit as the window goes on. Think that is the deal most likely to happen.Something like 35m for him.





If the choices were Neuhaus, McGinn, Bissouma, Sanches or Gravenberch then I think I'd lean towards Sanches. Gravenberch seemingly has huge upside, but is still very young and there's the Raiola factor. There's a few concerns attached to Sanches, but I think the reality is he just moved too early and presumably he has matured now. You'd bank on Klopp to get him in the right head space, and he's the perfect age, plus a great mix of creativity and drive.Fully expect that the midfielder we do sign is someone who isn't being talked about yet.What I would say is that I wouldn't be surprised if we sign someone from the PL this summer. Just under half of our signings under Klopp are from the PL, so it's not surprising to see the likes of Bissouma, Tielemans and McGinn being mentioned. Might not be in midfield, but perhaps the forward we go for is someone in England.I think Brighton were banking on selling Bissouma this summer. The question is whether the Ben White deal changes that - does it mean they can hold firm on Bissouma, or at least push for more cash?Personally don't think we should go for Bissouma unless we were also bringing in a more attacking mid/wide player and a forward - and there's nothing to suggest we'll do that. So would prefer a more forward-thinking midfielder instead of Bissouma and then get one forward on top of that to complete our business.