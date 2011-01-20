« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38600 on: Today at 12:48:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm
Don't take the Echo or it's journos seriously.
We've reached peak irony, folks.  :P
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

 ;D

I know I'm not taken seriously in here.  ;D
I still think we'll do the Neuhaus deal. The release clause was not triggered because we dont like paying too much upfront for a player and a lot of it is down to our strategy of purchasing for a given period and the budget similarly being for a given period of time instead of year on year. We apparently had a whinge about having to pay upfront for Konate too. We'll end up paying a little more than the 35 million touted clause but nicely spread out over the next 4 or 5 years.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm
Klopp did say he was trying to play a consistent team in the second half of the season to aid the defence and retain some stability, which is why we didn't see much of AoC, Keita and Shaqiri. You're absolutely right that Klopp is typically supportive of his players publicly and so you do sometimes need to look at what he does and not what he says, but I believe him in this case.
There is some logic in him saying he doesn't want to start them due to stability - albeit it still doesn't reflect well on them - but then consistently overlooking them and bringing on Milner isn't great at all for them.
There were times in March and April we were so ineffective and couldn't really have been any worse had he put Keita or the Ox on. It does kinda beg the question, what situations would he see them playing?
Keita in particular is a very expensive player to sit on the bench for the 1 in 5 situations which suit him playing.
Also, in all of this, what about actually improving our midfield? There were games they were completely ineffective - say if we had no Thiago - and it would be nice for that not to be the case this time around.
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 06:13:41 am
There is some logic in him saying he doesn't want to start them due to stability - albeit it still doesn't reflect well on them - but then consistently overlooking them and bringing on Milner isn't great at all for them.
There were times in March and April we were so ineffective and couldn't really have been any worse had he put Keita or the Ox on. It does kinda beg the question, what situations would he see them playing?
Keita in particular is a very expensive player to sit on the bench for the 1 in 5 situations which suit him playing.
Also, in all of this, what about actually improving our midfield? There were games they were completely ineffective - say if we had no Thiago - and it would be nice for that not to be the case this time around.

Klopp doesn't trust Ox in particular, but also Keita, to do the defensive duties of his normal midfield, without a strong defence behind them. Ox in particular has often been used as a forward sub, to do a David Platt/Frank Lampard. If Ox stays, it wouldn't surprise me if he were remoulded into a Firmino-type. Although it would probably take more time than he's got left.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:56:51 am
I still think we'll do the Neuhaus deal. The release clause was not triggered because we dont like paying too much upfront for a player and a lot of it is down to our strategy of purchasing for a given period and the budget similarly being for a given period of time instead of year on year. We apparently had a whinge about having to pay upfront for Konate too. We'll end up paying a little more than the 35 million touted clause but nicely spread out over the next 4 or 5 years.

Yeah I think this rumour holds the most weight. The only other one I think could be a goer is Bissouma, only because Arsenal are the only other club rumoured to be in for him. You'd think they would be sorting that with the White deal if that was going to happen, which doesn't seem to be the case.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm
Take set pieces away from Ward-Prowse and he doesn't really offer much, does he?

Cover for multiple positions. Hes underrated I think.
Ward-Prowse is a very tidy footballer. Passes nicely, is surprisingly combative and a brilliant set-piece taker. I dont see him as being good enough for Liverpool though. He joins McGinn on the decent but not Liverpool-level list.

His stats look so much better based on a really good free kick goal ratio. He takes penalties too, hes only scored a single goal from open play last season.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:30:53 am
Cover for multiple positions. Hes underrated I think.

Does he? I thought he was pretty much exclusively a central midfielder?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
After what happened last season with our centre halves I'd be shocked and pretty fucking livid if we didn't replace Gini. Odds on everyone one of our midfielders picks up some kind of knock next season and almost certain 2 or 3 of them will miss a couple of months in total given their injury records.

We're so complacent in the transfer market unless we get a big sale to finance a few signings. Things seem to get done quickly then.

I could understand letting Gini go but only if he's replaced by a younger midfielder. Otherwise the decision to not give him a new deal is very foolish.

At a guess, the budget went on Konate and now we need to make sales in a depressed market before we can go for a midfielder, so it's likely to drag on into August.
Quote
The main issue, Goal understands, surrounded the terms of Liverpools offer. Wijnaldum turns 31 in November, and was looking for both the security of a long-term deal, as well as a significant pay-rise on the contract signed when he moved from Newcastle in 2016.

Liverpools offer was lower, more dependent on appearances and achievements and, crucially, was just a two-year deal, with the option of a third if certain triggers were met.

And so Wijnaldum and his representatives, naturally, began to look elsewhere. There was talk he would be allowed to leave last summer, when Bayern Munich and Barcelona both made enquiries and when Liverpool added another midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, to their ranks.

Klopp, though, pushed back against the idea. Given the injuries his side would subsequently suffer, it is a good job he did.

Talks between Liverpool and Wijnaldum finished without a resolution last autumn, and never formally restarted. Nijman said that Inter and Juventus made proposals, while Bayern and Barcelona remained keen.

Most expected him to move to Barca, but sources have told Goal that the Spaniards' hierarchy were far less convinced than Ronald Koeman, the head coach.

In the end, it was PSG who won the race. Wijnaldum is reportedly set to earn close to 10 million (£8.6m/$11.9m) a year in France.

He's worth it. Wijnaldums form, like Liverpools, suffered as autumn turned to winter, but he remained an integral part of the side which eventually recovered to finish third in the Premier League.

While others went down with calves and hamstrings and thighs and knees, the Dutchman stood firm, making 45 starts in all competitions.

It is that durability which will be hardest to replace. Wijnaldum averaged 49 appearances across his final four seasons at the club, his versatility, talent and intelligence enabling him to play just about
any role Klopp demanded of him.

Who could forget him leading the line as a centre-forward in Camp Nou, or lining up as part of a back three at Brighton? He wore No.5, but he could be a 6, an 8, a 9 or a 10 if needed.

Gini Wijnaldum Netherlands Euro 2020 GFX
He didnt score many goals  22 in total  but they tended to be big ones. Three of them came in Champions League semi-finals, and he netted against Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea too, as well as in the Merseyside derby.

His contribution, Klopp said, was off the scale.

Liverpool, surely, will need to replace him this summer. They may have Jordan Henderson and Fabinho and Thiago, and they may have high hopes for Curtis Jones, who should play a bigger role next season, but they are losing a constant, one of the teams central pillars.

Banking on Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 35 league starts between them in the last two seasons, to fill the void feels like a gamble which simply shouldnt be taken.

There are targets. Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Monchengladbach has been looked at, though sources say that was largely down to a release clause which has now expired, while Brightons Yves Bissouma and Aston Villas John McGinn both have admirers within the Reds recruitment team.

Renato Sanches, linked tentatively in recent weeks, has been watched, but more intriguing, perhaps, is Ryan Gravenberch, Wijnaldums international team-mate with the Netherlands.

Article continues below

Liverpool are certainly fans, though in fairness that goes for just about every top club in Europe. The Ajax teenager looks a star in the making.

As for Wijnaldum, we can expect him to carry on doing what he does. If the Dutch are to go deep this summer  and the draw has been kind  then their captain will have a key role to play.

Maybe then, he will get the recognition he deserves.
https://www.goal.com/en/news/talk-about-an-underrated-player-are-liverpool-already-regretting-/4xu2hveszvf41wbe786724puj

Few links from Neill Jones in this piece

Looks like the Neahaus link is dead now
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:38 am
https://www.goal.com/en/news/talk-about-an-underrated-player-are-liverpool-already-regretting-/4xu2hveszvf41wbe786724puj

Few links from Neill Jones in this piece

Looks like the Neahaus link is dead now

From the fact Klopp refused to sell Gini last summer, you'd assume he knows he needs replacing now. It's whether we can get deals done.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:06:20 am
We're so complacent in the transfer market unless we get a big sale to finance a few signings. Things seem to get done quickly then.

I could understand letting Gini go but only if he's replaced by a younger midfielder. Otherwise the decision to not give him a new deal is very foolish.

At a guess, the budget went on Konate and now we need to make sales in a depressed market before we can go for a midfielder, so it's likely to drag on into August.
Can't imagine the panic attack you'd be having if you were a fan of one of the many other clubs who've not even bought anyone yet
Gravenberch would be class, perhaps a year early in an ideal world but still, get it done if we can!
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:38 am
https://www.goal.com/en/news/talk-about-an-underrated-player-are-liverpool-already-regretting-/4xu2hveszvf41wbe786724puj

Few links from Neill Jones in this piece

Looks like the Neahaus link is dead now

Id be delighted if we signed Sanches or Gravenberch
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:22:05 am
Can't imagine the panic attack you'd be having if you were a fan of one of the many other clubs who've not even bought anyone yet

I'm not panicking, i'm just saying it's going to drag on till late in the window (Thiago did as our main target last year) and we'll need to make sales first.

The point is, the club decided to let Gini go rather than give him the deal he wanted. Fine, but then you've got to replace him.
You shouldnt scout at major championships .. and with that said. Sanches has looked excellent
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:20:08 am
From the fact Klopp refused to sell Gini last summer, you'd assume he knows he needs replacing now. It's whether we can get deals done.
Links to plenty of very good midfield players from Neill Jones who i think is a good source.

Bissouma has 2 years left on his deal.
His price will probably drop a bit as the window goes on. Think that is the deal most likely to happen.Something like 35m for him.

Sanches I would love if it wasnt for his muscle injuries.
Gravenberch looks a real talent but I think he is staying another season at Ajax

The sad thing is Wijnaldum has looked one of the best midfield players at the Euro's
Looks a level above De Jong for example. He is a massive loss.

But we will get a midfield player in. Im not in doubt about that at all
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:23:13 am
Id be delighted if we signed Sanches or Gravenberch
We'll have this young midfield maestro joining in the summer, fee of £8m according to a well placed source, no need to worry.

If the choices were Neuhaus, McGinn, Bissouma, Sanches or Gravenberch then I think I'd lean towards Sanches. Gravenberch seemingly has huge upside, but is still very young and there's the Raiola factor. There's a few concerns attached to Sanches, but I think the reality is he just moved too early and presumably he has matured now. You'd bank on Klopp to get him in the right head space, and he's the perfect age, plus a great mix of creativity and drive.

Fully expect that the midfielder we do sign is someone who isn't being talked about yet.

What I would say is that I wouldn't be surprised if we sign someone from the PL this summer. Just under half of our signings under Klopp are from the PL, so it's not surprising to see the likes of Bissouma, Tielemans and McGinn being mentioned. Might not be in midfield, but perhaps the forward we go for is someone in England.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:29:07 am

Bissouma has 2 years left on his deal.
His price will probably drop a bit as the window goes on. Think that is the deal most likely to happen.Something like 35m for him.


I think Brighton were banking on selling Bissouma this summer. The question is whether the Ben White deal changes that - does it mean they can hold firm on Bissouma, or at least push for more cash?

Personally don't think we should go for Bissouma unless we were also bringing in a more attacking mid/wide player and a forward - and there's nothing to suggest we'll do that. So would prefer a more forward-thinking midfielder instead of Bissouma and then get one forward on top of that to complete our business.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:34:59 am
If the choices were Neuhaus, McGinn, Bissouma, Sanches or Gravenberch then I think I'd lean towards Sanches. Gravenberch seemingly has huge upside, but is still very young and there's the Raiola factor. There's a few concerns attached to Sanches, but I think the reality is he just moved too early and presumably he has matured now. You'd bank on Klopp to get him in the right head space, and he's the perfect age, plus a great mix of creativity and drive.

Fully expect that the midfielder we do sign is someone who isn't being talked about yet.

What I would say is that I wouldn't be surprised if we sign someone from the PL this summer. Just under half of our signings under Klopp are from the PL, so it's not surprising to see the likes of Bissouma, Tielemans and McGinn being mentioned. Might not be in midfield, but perhaps the forward we go for is someone in England.

Don't forget the wordplay factor. Neuhaus offers the greatest possibilities for punnage.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:34:59 am
If the choices were Neuhaus, McGinn, Bissouma, Sanches or Gravenberch then I think I'd lean towards Sanches. Gravenberch seemingly has huge upside, but is still very young and there's the Raiola factor. There's a few concerns attached to Sanches, but I think the reality is he just moved too early and presumably he has matured now. You'd bank on Klopp to get him in the right head space, and he's the perfect age, plus a great mix of creativity and drive.

Fully expect that the midfielder we do sign is someone who isn't being talked about yet.

What I would say is that I wouldn't be surprised if we sign someone from the PL this summer. Just under half of our signings under Klopp are from the PL, so it's not surprising to see the likes of Bissouma, Tielemans and McGinn being mentioned. Might not be in midfield, but perhaps the forward we go for is someone in England.
I think the issue with Sanches is his injuy record.
He has 5 or 6 hamstring injuries. I dont we can take the risk on him.

Wouldnt be surprised if we look to Ligue 1. Should be some bargains wth the huge drop in tv money,
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:19 am
I'm not panicking, i'm just saying it's going to drag on till late in the window (Thiago did as our main target last year) and we'll need to make sales first.

The point is, the club decided to let Gini go rather than give him the deal he wanted. Fine, but then you've got to replace him.
Thiago only felt like it dragged as Bayern Munich were still in the champions league and it leaked early from elsewhere about our interest. Konate probably took longer from first press reports to signing
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:29:07 am
Links to plenty of very good midfield players from Neill Jones who i think is a good source.

Bissouma has 2 years left on his deal.
His price will probably drop a bit as the window goes on. Think that is the deal most likely to happen.Something like 35m for him.

Sanches I would love if it wasnt for his muscle injuries.
Gravenberch looks a real talent but I think he is staying another season at Ajax

The sad thing is Wijnaldum has looked one of the best midfield players at the Euro's
Looks a level above De Jong for example. He is a massive loss.

But we will get a midfield player in. Im not in doubt about that at all

I'd be happy with Bissouma, although it'd be more like-for-like replacement than a Sanches/Gravenberch type player who could further evolve the midfield a bit.

As good as Gini has been at the Euros, he seemed to have his head there already in the second half of last season to be honest.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:40:56 am
I think the issue with Sanches is his injuy record.
He has 5 or 6 hamstring injuries. I dont we can take the risk on him.

Wouldnt be surprised if we look to Ligue 1. Should be some bargains wth the huge drop in tv money,

Yeah, that is a bit of a worry. Durability should be a huge factor in whoever we sign. The likes of Bissouma, Tielemans, Neuhaus all have very good injury records - although so did Naby before he joined us! But Konate didn't, and we still signed him - apparently because we did some tests and were confident his issues were behind him. If we did want Sanches (and who knows if we do) then I assume the medical team would be all over it and figuring out whether his hamstring issues are likely to re-occur.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:40:56 am
Wouldnt be surprised if we look to Ligue 1. Should be some bargains wth the huge drop in tv money,

There's a tonne of talent in clubs like Rennes, Lille, Marseille.
Benfica have made an official approach for Harry Wilson, says Neil Jones. But not close yet to our £12m valuation. Brentford and West Brom also keen on him.
