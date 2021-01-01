« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 961 962 963 964 965 [966]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1660475 times)

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38600 on: Today at 12:48:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm
Don't take the Echo or it's journos seriously.
We've reached peak irony, folks.  :P
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38601 on: Today at 01:17:55 am »
 ;D

I know I'm not taken seriously in here.  ;D
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38602 on: Today at 05:56:51 am »
I still think we'll do the Neuhaus deal. The release clause was not triggered because we dont like paying too much upfront for a player and a lot of it is down to our strategy of purchasing for a given period and the budget similarly being for a given period of time instead of year on year. We apparently had a whinge about having to pay upfront for Konate too. We'll end up paying a little more than the 35 million touted clause but nicely spread out over the next 4 or 5 years.
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38603 on: Today at 06:13:41 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm
Klopp did say he was trying to play a consistent team in the second half of the season to aid the defence and retain some stability, which is why we didn't see much of AoC, Keita and Shaqiri. You're absolutely right that Klopp is typically supportive of his players publicly and so you do sometimes need to look at what he does and not what he says, but I believe him in this case.
There is some logic in him saying he doesn't want to start them due to stability - albeit it still doesn't reflect well on them - but then consistently overlooking them and bringing on Milner isn't great at all for them.
There were times in March and April we were so ineffective and couldn't really have been any worse had he put Keita or the Ox on. It does kinda beg the question, what situations would he see them playing?
Keita in particular is a very expensive player to sit on the bench for the 1 in 5 situations which suit him playing.
Also, in all of this, what about actually improving our midfield? There were games they were completely ineffective - say if we had no Thiago - and it would be nice for that not to be the case this time around.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 961 962 963 964 965 [966]   Go Up
« previous next »
 