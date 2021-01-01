Klopp did say he was trying to play a consistent team in the second half of the season to aid the defence and retain some stability, which is why we didn't see much of AoC, Keita and Shaqiri. You're absolutely right that Klopp is typically supportive of his players publicly and so you do sometimes need to look at what he does and not what he says, but I believe him in this case.



There is some logic in him saying he doesn't want to start them due to stability - albeit it still doesn't reflect well on them - but then consistently overlooking them and bringing on Milner isn't great at all for them.There were times in March and April we were so ineffective and couldn't really have been any worse had he put Keita or the Ox on. It does kinda beg the question, what situations would he see them playing?Keita in particular is a very expensive player to sit on the bench for the 1 in 5 situations which suit him playing.Also, in all of this, what about actually improving our midfield? There were games they were completely ineffective - say if we had no Thiago - and it would be nice for that not to be the case this time around.