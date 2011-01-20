It's a difficult one to call. We had a lot of injuries last season but we also had our midfield covering 5-6 positions at times which led to more injuries than usual, Klopp was apoplectic when Milner got injured because it was purely down to the absurd schedule and the gammons voting down the 5 subs rule. I also think the centreback situation is playing on peoples minds, we gambled on 3 being enough and had the worst defensive injury crisis I've seen, but it would have been a crisis even if we'd signed a Lovren replacement.



It's easy to look at it as us not replacing Gini, but we also adding Thiago to a stocked midfield last summer and Jones broke through in a pretty big way, so if anything we have more depth now than when we won the league. At the same time I can understand the concerns, Keita's issues seem to be getting worse every season, Ox had another knee injury and Henderson/Milner are both getting older.



I can see why people want another player there but I can also see how sticking with what we have wouldn't be the crisis people think it would.



The weird one for me is Oxlade-Chamberlain - bar the start of the season, he was consistently fit from December onwards yet he played next to no football - 286 minutes. I mean Marko Grujic played 180 mins of football for us last year and he was away on a season long loan...The worry for me is Klopp doesn't trust some of these players, not properly. He'll speak positively about them, and I'm sure he'll have faith in them coming good, but when push comes to shove, the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain or Keita aren't trusted (or fit enough) to play regularly, and that means we'll end up running the same core of players into the ground again - doing that with players who are 30, 31 and 35 in the engine room of our team feels like asking for trouble to me.I'd rather we had a smaller group of squad midfielders but ones who are a) consistently fit and b) trusted to actually come into the team regularly. Jones has emerged as one of those players, but I feel like we need another. We'll need to replace Milner next year anyway, and it's not a terrible idea to get that player in now to settle, especially if we (as reported) are not planning on going big on a forward.