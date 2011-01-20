« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38520 on: Today at 12:04:55 pm
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38521 on: Today at 12:49:58 pm
McGinn is a good player, but not worth what Villa would demand. £20-30m fine, £50m and it becomes absurd.
blert596

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38522 on: Today at 01:14:30 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38523 on: Today at 01:17:05 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:30 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?

Speak to Royhendo. He's got thoughts...big thought's on Big John McGinn. 
blert596

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38524 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:17:05 pm
Speak to Royhendo. He's got thoughts...big thought's on Big John McGinn. 

So Roy's thoughts on McGinn are big?  But are they large?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38525 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm
Huge. We're talking Charlie Adam huge.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38526 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:23:29 pm
Huge. We're talking Charlie Adam huge.

Leave Charlie out of it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38527 on: Today at 01:31:19 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:30 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?

He isn't worth a Buendia,Villa will be laughing their cocks off if we pay all or most of what they paid for him.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38528 on: Today at 01:39:50 pm
I don't think we'd sign John McGinn if he was available on a free. Remember when we were supposed to be signing Ryan Fraser? It's a load of bollocks.
muszka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38529 on: Today at 01:52:17 pm
I see all those calls for Renato Sanches but in the last 2 seasons the number of minutes he played in the league amasses to 16 and 14 full games. Total opposite of ever available Wijnaldum.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38530 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:30 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?

It goes back to what another poster said about City and Chelsea distorting the game.

We have a settled set up and Klopp knows the style he wants to use for most games.  Ideally we would have the money to buy the best player in the world for each of those positions, and they'd never get injured, never face a match ban, or have to go play for their country. Now in a lot of positions we have players that are arguably as good as anyone.  We'd like best in the world for when we need slightly different players for different tactics, either as a game goes on or to start against a different style oppositions.

Obviously injuries and other reasons mean our first choices aren't always available (and look at how much we've had to spend to get those world best first XI). Almost nobody can afford to have other players from the world best pool to be backups. Players who may well be spending most of the season the bench.  The City's \ PSG \ Chelseas, can offer world class players enough money to sit on their arses, but we can't. We have to accept there is going to be a drop off in quality in post positions across the squad. It's just how do we minimise the drop.

In the Gini case, do we try for the best replacement possible, or maybe a cheaper one, but use some of the money to make sure the back up is almost as good?

clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38531 on: Today at 02:04:46 pm
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:52:17 pm
I see all those calls for Renato Sanches but in the last 2 seasons the number of minutes he played in the league amasses to 16 and 14 full games. Total opposite of ever available Wijnaldum.

It is a concern. Could end up with another Keita. But he at the same time is a perfect replacement if he was fit.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38532 on: Today at 02:12:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:19 pm
He isn't worth a Buendia,Villa will be laughing their cocks off if we pay all or most of what they paid for him.

Age notwithstanding, McGinn has done/shown a lot more in his Premier League career than Buendia, thus far.
tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38533 on: Today at 02:14:04 pm
McGinn would be a good fit for our midfield, big fan of his dribbling technique where he pretty much puts his head at hip height and barrels past people or wins a foul.

But he'd be too expensive, there's better value elsewhere.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38534 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:14:04 pm
McGinn would be a good fit for our midfield, big fan of his dribbling technique where he pretty much puts his head at hip height and barrels past people or wins a foul.

But he'd be too expensive, there's better value elsewhere.

What's his injury record like? If he starts every game for 3 years, is £50million really too much.  What sort of wages do you think he's expecting.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38535 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm
Has this McGinn stuff been confirmed by any decent source whatsoever? It would just be a bizarre move based on the numbers that are being spoken about.

The guy is squad filler at best. Has never put up a sustained season of good numbers in the Premier League and is 27 now.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38536 on: Today at 02:49:38 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:46:35 pm
Has this McGinn stuff been confirmed by any decent source whatsoever? It would just be a bizarre move based on the numbers that are being spoken about.

The guy is squad filler at best. Has never put up a sustained season of good numbers in the Premier League and is 27 now.
If you consider James Pearce to be a decent source these days.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38537 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 02:49:38 pm
If you consider James Pearce to be a decent source these days.
Not massively. I consider him a tool of the club. I did a quick google and although the Athletic are running with a click-baity 'interest' piece, has Pearce said anything beyond the move looking unrealistic?

It would just be the most singularly puzzling bit of decision making the club has made in it's transfer strategy since probably the Carroll move in terms of assigned value.
Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38538 on: Today at 03:00:13 pm
McGinn is a smoke screen.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38539 on: Today at 03:04:32 pm

Really think our main target for midfield is Bissouma. He is perfect for the way we play.
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38540 on: Today at 03:06:12 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:00:13 pm
McGinn is a smoke screen.

Yep, which is why Pearce was able to write about it
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38541 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:52:17 pm
I see all those calls for Renato Sanches but in the last 2 seasons the number of minutes he played in the league amasses to 16 and 14 full games. Total opposite of ever available Wijnaldum.
He was the player I was hoping we were looking at this summer. Didn't realise how many injuries he had.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/renato-sanches/verletzungen/spieler/258027
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38542 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:01:21 pm
Renato Sanches is a great talent.
He was outstanding last night.

But he has massive hamstring issues.
Just dont think we can take a risk on a player with so many muscle injuries.

Shaqiri has massive hamstring issues. His hamstrings are massive for his size.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38543 on: Today at 03:23:08 pm
Quote
Liverpool show interest in FC Porto attacking midfielder Otávio. The Reds are the side that attracts the player the most from the ones trying to get him so they have the advantage over him. [@cmjornal]
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38544 on: Today at 03:24:17 pm
No ways are we really in for McGinn, he's a good Premiership level player but he's no more than squad filler for us. I'd rather save those minutes and give them to Curtis Jones instead.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38545 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm
Less a smoke screen more a filler story
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38546 on: Today at 03:36:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:08 pm

Always coming up with the goods SamieMole.

Another bizarre link that's clearly agent driven. He's not even particularly good in Portugal, never mind moving to a better league. Didn't score a single non-penalty goal last season and has poor underlying numbers. Exceptional presser mind, but I'm thinking so too would Eliud Kipchoge be.
