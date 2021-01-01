« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1655867 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38520 on: Today at 12:04:55 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38521 on: Today at 12:49:58 pm »
McGinn is a good player, but not worth what Villa would demand. £20-30m fine, £50m and it becomes absurd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38522 on: Today at 01:14:30 pm »
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38523 on: Today at 01:17:05 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:30 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?

Speak to Royhendo. He's got thoughts...big thought's on Big John McGinn. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38524 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:17:05 pm
Speak to Royhendo. He's got thoughts...big thought's on Big John McGinn. 

So Roy's thoughts on McGinn are big?  But are they large?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38525 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm »
Huge. We're talking Charlie Adam huge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38526 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:23:29 pm
Huge. We're talking Charlie Adam huge.

Leave Charlie out of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38527 on: Today at 01:31:19 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:30 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?

He isn't worth a Buendia,Villa will be laughing their cocks off if we pay all or most of what they paid for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38528 on: Today at 01:39:50 pm »
I don't think we'd sign John McGinn if he was available on a free. Remember when we were supposed to be signing Ryan Fraser? It's a load of bollocks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38529 on: Today at 01:52:17 pm »
I see all those calls for Renato Sanches but in the last 2 seasons the number of minutes he played in the league amasses to 16 and 14 full games. Total opposite of ever available Wijnaldum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38530 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:30 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?

It goes back to what another poster said about City and Chelsea distorting the game.

We have a settled set up and Klopp knows the style he wants to use for most games.  Ideally we would have the money to buy the best player in the world for each of those positions, and they'd never get injured, never face a match ban, or have to go play for their country. Now in a lot of positions we have players that are arguably as good as anyone.  We'd like best in the world for when we need slightly different players for different tactics, either as a game goes on or to start against a different style oppositions.

Obviously injuries and other reasons mean our first choices aren't always available (and look at how much we've had to spend to get those world best first XI). Almost nobody can afford to have other players from the world best pool to be backups. Players who may well be spending most of the season the bench.  The City's \ PSG \ Chelseas, can offer world class players enough money to sit on their arses, but we can't. We have to accept there is going to be a drop off in quality in post positions across the squad. It's just how do we minimise the drop.

In the Gini case, do we try for the best replacement possible, or maybe a cheaper one, but use some of the money to make sure the back up is almost as good?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38531 on: Today at 02:04:46 pm »
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:52:17 pm
I see all those calls for Renato Sanches but in the last 2 seasons the number of minutes he played in the league amasses to 16 and 14 full games. Total opposite of ever available Wijnaldum.

It is a concern. Could end up with another Keita. But he at the same time is a perfect replacement if he was fit.
