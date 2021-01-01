McGinn could be from Timbuktu and it wouldn't alter the fact he is a yard dog more suited to Everton. Scotland were destroyed in midfield by a team of old men and people are talking about recruiting from that midfield?



I personally don't want us to go after McGinn.But extrapolating his performance for his country to what he'd do at club level is a bit of a stretch. It's more of a stretch when you consider he plays for a national team that isn't the greatest of quality, and where McGinn may be asked to do more than we would be expected at Villa, nevermind Liverpool.McGinn is a decent player. Probably just under the level we should be looking at for a soon to be 27 year old. If he was 23 or 24 and at this level that might be a different story.People again though going over the top to try and garner attention with a one or two line post.