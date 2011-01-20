« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38440 on: Today at 03:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:24:25 pm
I wonder if our real midfield target could end up being Fabian Ruiz. Just about the right age (only just turned 25), playing in a really good Napoli team, versatile and loads of experience in the CL including against us. Left-footed, which is a nice contrast with our other midfielders, and is really really big at 6'2. Only two years running on his contract aswell.

FBref has him as one of the closest in style to Florian Neuhaus, along with the also linked Tielemans, as well as Sabitzer (and Curtis!).

I don't like his facial hair.
KillieRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38441 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:12:50 am
When there was very little data on him.

Personally I think forcing Arsenal's hand with a bid of around £50m would be a sensible move. Not one that we're likely to make, mind.

£40 plus £1 would be a better bid.


As for McGinn: an excellent player, he would be a ready made Milner replacement. I`m not sure where the overweight nonsense comes from, but £50m??? I don`t think so. Wait until he 29 and on a "free".
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38442 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:24:25 pm
I wonder if our real midfield target could end up being Fabian Ruiz. Just about the right age (only just turned 25), playing in a really good Napoli team, versatile and loads of experience in the CL including against us. Left-footed, which is a nice contrast with our other midfielders, and is really really big at 6'2. Only two years running on his contract aswell.

FBref has him as one of the closest in style to Florian Neuhaus, along with the also linked Tielemans, as well as Sabitzer (and Curtis!).
Talk has died down on him because of Napoli's indifferent season, but he's twice the player most being linked to us are. Good age, good numbers profile, does what we're apparently looking for and to a very high level. Bayern were vaguely linked but Ancelotti reportedly wants him at Real Madrid, which you would think would be a Spaniard's preferred landing spot. Who knows.
SinceSixtyFive

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38443 on: Today at 03:40:06 pm »
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38444 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?

Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought him

He doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases
SinceSixtyFive

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38445 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:46:14 pm
Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought him

He doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases

Ok thanks - its just I heard a lot of folk droning on about him on the grapevine.
SinceSixtyFive

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38446 on: Today at 04:07:40 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:49:08 pm
Ok thanks - its just I heard a lot of folk droning on about him on the grapevine.

And oh... yeh... incredibly versatile which obviously Jurgen loves.

I heard he could even be keeper if called upon.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38447 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:49:08 pm
Ok thanks - its just I heard a lot of folk droning on about him on the grapevine.
I think there will be a sting in this tale. It's not a black and yellow, clean cut transfer.

Not the kind of player who will pollen the heartstrings.
Yorkykopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38448 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm »
Maybe Klopp wants to hear the Emlyn song re-engineered. 
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38449 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:08:26 pm
I think there will be a sting in this tale. It's not a black and yellow, clean cut transfer.

Not the kind of player who will pollen the heartstrings.

I've heard the story that if you look into the eyes of a goalkeeper and say the name "Honeyman" three times, the keeper will take the ball away from you.
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38450 on: Today at 04:14:48 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?

He's grrrrrreat
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38451 on: Today at 04:28:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:25:12 pm
Pearce on Neco, Tsimikas and Nat


Everytime I read one of the journalists opinions on players futures or possible transfers, they just read as "They might leave, but they might stay also"
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38452 on: Today at 04:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:28:25 pm
Everytime I read one of the journalists opinions on players futures or possible transfers, they just read as "They might leave, but they might stay also"
It works though. Just think how much we (and fans across social media) talked about Neco Williams and then John McGinn on two nothing stories. If you've not got any real news it works I guess with a pretty bored fan base waiting between now and pre season
Buck Pete

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38453 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 04:14:48 pm
He's grrrrrreat

That's Tony the Tiger!!

Stop getting breakfast cereal characters wrong!!

:)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38454 on: Today at 04:42:24 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?
Beehave lad
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38455 on: Today at 04:42:39 pm »
McGinn has a weird forehead.

Cesar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38456 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?

Hope we get him, the guys a monster
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38457 on: Today at 04:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:46:14 pm
Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought him

He doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases

Even Robertson was bought off the back of a Premier league season (relegated with Hull, so akin to Shaqiri or Wijnaldum)
-HH-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38458 on: Today at 04:54:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:49:30 pm
Yep, it's just a nonsense high horse post assuming anyone that doesn't rate him enough for us does so because he's British or at a lower prem team, it's garbage. Plenty of Villa fans don't even rate him highly so it's bizarre it's somehow a crime if some of us don't!

Someone literally said they hope Villa keep to their asking price so that we don't sign him. And loads talking about his weight when he's one of Villa's most energetic players. But yeah, I'm the one being ridiculous.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:58:33 pm
I find this weird.

It's snobbery if someone thinks a British player isn't good enough, but it's fine if they're foreign?

Also, this weird bullshit about "foreign names" is just that, bullshit, because there are loads of foreign players that the same people who are questioning McGinn say are shit.

No, it's snobbery because he's Scottish and not much about tricks and flicks. Statistically he holds up well, particularly progressing the ball from deep where he's one of the standouts in the division.

In fact, here's an example - he has had at least as good a season as Bissouma, probably as good a 2 seasons as Bissouma. Obviously Bissouma is slightly younger but I saw no such bitching when he was linked.

People can obviously rate who they like, but to pretend that there isn't a correlation between one being Scottish and workmanlike where the other seems more exotic and the relative moods towards the potential signings is ludicrously naive.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38459 on: Today at 04:57:21 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 04:54:59 pm
No, it's snobbery because he's Scottish and not much about tricks and flicks. Statistically he holds up well, particularly progressing the ball from deep where he's one of the standouts in the division.

In fact, here's an example - he has had at least as good a season as Bissouma, probably as good a 2 seasons as Bissouma. Obviously Bissouma is slightly younger but I saw no such bitching when he was linked.

People can obviously rate who they like, but to pretend that there isn't a correlation between one being Scottish and workmanlike where the other seems more exotic and the relative moods towards the potential signings is ludicrously naive.

Loads said Bussouma wasn't great and/or not what we need. Had he been quoted at £50m then I imagine even more would have said he wasn't worth anything like that.

This weird leap to suggest its some sort of racism (which ultimately is what you're suggesting here) is bizarre. People find loads of Scottish players good (Robinson, for one) and loads of foreign players with fancy names shite and over rated (take your pick at Everton).
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38460 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 04:54:59 pm
Someone literally said they hope Villa keep to their asking price so that we don't sign him. But yeah, I'm the one being ridiculous.


So what? People are allowed to not rate John McGinn and should be allowed to say it without shit like "you only don't rate him because he's Scottish" coming back.

Bissouma comparison is poor too, not really alike, one has been spoken of as £25m to £35m not £50m and plenty said they didn't want him anyway. You are kicking off over something that doesn't even exist.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38461 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Signing McGinn for £50 million would be like signing Maguire for £80 million. Not a disaster, but we could do so much better for the money ...
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38462 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
I dont think anyone in the thread would want Bissouma for 45-50m

I do think he is a better player than McGinn though.
-HH-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38463 on: Today at 05:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:57:21 pm
Loads said Bussouma wasn't great and/or not what we need. Had he been quoted at £50m then I imagine even more would have said he wasn't worth anything like that.

This weird leap to suggest its some sort of racism (which ultimately is what you're suggesting here) is bizarre. People find loads of Scottish players good (Robinson, for one) and loads of foreign players with fancy names shite and over rated (take your pick at Everton).

Who the hell is Robinson?

And it's nothing to do with "racism" to suggest that people get more excited about players that seem more exotic. They do. I remember some posts on the old lfctv forums where people made up players like Portuguese winger Haribo with the sweet left foot and people (who missed the joke) were falling over themselves with excitement at a fictional footballer.
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38464 on: Today at 05:02:10 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 04:54:59 pm
And loads talking about his weight when he's one of Villa's most energetic players.


Does he lift weights?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38465 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm »
Nico Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart. Vlahovic is ready to go?  :D
-HH-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38466 on: Today at 05:03:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:58:49 pm
So what? People are allowed to not rate John McGinn and should be allowed to say it without shit like "you only don't rate him because he's Scottish" coming back.

Bissouma comparison is poor too, not really alike, one has been spoken of as £25m to £35m not £50m and plenty said they didn't want him anyway. You are kicking off over something that doesn't even exist.

God, I now remember why I stopped coming on RAWK. Defenders of shit, uninformed opinions just because you don't like what it says about you.

Been loads of fun coming back though.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38467 on: Today at 05:04:25 pm »
I thought you forgot your password mate.  :(
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38468 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 05:01:23 pm
Who the hell is Robinson?

 ???


Quote
And it's nothing to do with "racism" to suggest that people get more excited about players that seem more exotic. They do. I remember some posts on the old lfctv forums where people made up players like Portuguese winger Haribo with the sweet left foot and people (who missed the joke) were falling over themselves with excitement at a fictional footballer.

You're giving a weird extreme example in an argument about people not liking a player. It can just be as simple as someone not thinking they're any good you know, and nothing to do with a weird anti-British, pro-foreign (it is racism you're on about) attitude. It's weird to even try and box it in like that.

I don't much rate McGinn, however I do rate loads of British players we're linked with. I don't much rate loads of foreign ones, even the ones with fancy names, at the same time. I'd hazard a guess that beyond the few extremes this goes for nearly all posters on rawk.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38469 on: Today at 05:18:03 pm »
People used to get more excited about "more exotic" footballers, but it's way less now.  We used to be in a position to have to take punts on players (not much money), so getting good deals out of La Liga for example made more sense.  Most of Rafa's best signings were from abroad.

It's completely different today.
-Someone like Daka gets mentioned.  There's a big discussion on whether or not his numbers will translate.
-Young talents ranging from Gravenberch to Camavinga and the like.  There's a discussion on agent, costs, etc.
-Random Portuguese player gets linked.  Most posters dismiss the source and ability of the player.

Bissouma wasn't met with overwhelming support just like McGinn wasn't met with overwhelming opposition, maybe just on the price.  Posters don't seem convinced by Neuhaus either (dismissing it as agent talk, pointing out his lack of mobility and fit, etc)

If anything, there's a major preference and excitement over young English players (Bellingham, Saka, and Sancho get massive love on these forums).
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38470 on: Today at 05:35:13 pm »
McGinn could be from Timbuktu and it wouldn't alter the fact he is a yard dog more suited to Everton. Scotland were destroyed in midfield by a team of old men and people are talking about recruiting from that midfield?
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38471 on: Today at 05:36:29 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:18:03 pm
People used to get more excited about "more exotic" footballers, but it's way less now.  We used to be in a position to have to take punts on players (not much money), so getting good deals out of La Liga for example made more sense.  Most of Rafa's best signings were from abroad.

It's completely different today.
-Someone like Daka gets mentioned.  There's a big discussion on whether or not his numbers will translate.
-Young talents ranging from Gravenberch to Camavinga and the like.  There's a discussion on agent, costs, etc.
-Random Portuguese player gets linked.  Most posters dismiss the source and ability of the player.

Bissouma wasn't met with overwhelming support just like McGinn wasn't met with overwhelming opposition, maybe just on the price.  Posters don't seem convinced by Neuhaus either (dismissing it as agent talk, pointing out his lack of mobility and fit, etc)

If anything, there's a major preference and excitement over young English players (Bellingham, Saka, and Sancho get massive love on these forums).

None of this shit matters really

Its great if the player is English because that in theory gives us the opportunity to have someone for the long term, signing Bellingham at 19 is the dream

However if there are diamonds across Europe we can sign for much less than why not do that? Case in Point is Konate, if hes English we would be paying £60M+ for him

So we sign players based on:

-Their fit to our system and adaptability
-age, value, metrics etc
-Mentality and professionalism

And whatever else the data nerds and scouts look into

Nationality is relevant because there are some rules that we need to comply with and if we can get a better English player in we can allow a lower quality English player whos not performing to leave

McGinn is not a target IMO, Bissouma could be but were not enamoured with the price so we are happy to go elsewhere if necessary

The overriding principal is value
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38472 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:35:13 pm
McGinn could be from Timbuktu and it wouldn't alter the fact he is a yard dog more suited to Everton. Scotland were destroyed in midfield by a team of old men and people are talking about recruiting from that midfield?

Thats harsh, he doesnt improve us- thats why we shouldnt sign him
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38473 on: Today at 05:44:45 pm »
We're signing McGini instead of that Bauhaus guy?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38474 on: Today at 05:49:05 pm »
I'd take McGinn at like 20-25 million. He is a decent player, improves our squad, but isn't a first teamer, and isn't likely to get much better with his age. But 50 million is way overpriced and there is better value elsewhere.

To say it is snobbery because of that is just silly. He is overvalued at 50 and people have stated that. It's not that foreign players are better but there is way better value out there than McGinn at 50 million.

Take Sabitzer, a similar type of midfielder, similar age, played at a higher European level but in a different league. He costs around 20-25 million. Foreign or not that on the face of it seems like a significantly better deal.
Online Americano12345

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38475 on: Today at 06:05:53 pm »
there's 0 reason to look for any value in the PL. the other 19 clubs will ask for the highest price (that's probably unrealistic) because almost all are in no need to sell anyone.

McGinn might be worth 50 million to Villa, but isn't worth that to us.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38476 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:49:05 pm
Take Sabitzer, a similar type of midfielder, similar age, played at a higher European level but in a different league. He costs around 20-25 million. Foreign or not that on the face of it seems like a significantly better deal.

Also McGinn isn't homegrown. So not like there is an added benefit in that respect
