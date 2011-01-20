People used to get more excited about "more exotic" footballers, but it's way less now. We used to be in a position to have to take punts on players (not much money), so getting good deals out of La Liga for example made more sense. Most of Rafa's best signings were from abroad.
It's completely different today.
-Someone like Daka gets mentioned. There's a big discussion on whether or not his numbers will translate.
-Young talents ranging from Gravenberch to Camavinga and the like. There's a discussion on agent, costs, etc.
-Random Portuguese player gets linked. Most posters dismiss the source and ability of the player.
Bissouma wasn't met with overwhelming support just like McGinn wasn't met with overwhelming opposition, maybe just on the price. Posters don't seem convinced by Neuhaus either (dismissing it as agent talk, pointing out his lack of mobility and fit, etc)
If anything, there's a major preference and excitement over young English players (Bellingham, Saka, and Sancho get massive love on these forums).
None of this shit matters really
Its great if the player is English because that in theory gives us the opportunity to have someone for the long term, signing Bellingham at 19 is the dream
However if there are diamonds across Europe we can sign for much less than why not do that? Case in Point is Konate, if hes English we would be paying £60M+ for him
So we sign players based on:
-Their fit to our system and adaptability
-age, value, metrics etc
-Mentality and professionalism
And whatever else the data nerds and scouts look into
Nationality is relevant because there are some rules that we need to comply with and if we can get a better English player in we can allow a lower quality English player whos not performing to leave
McGinn is not a target IMO, Bissouma could be but were not enamoured with the price so we are happy to go elsewhere if necessary
The overriding principal is value