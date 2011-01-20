I wonder if our real midfield target could end up being Fabian Ruiz. Just about the right age (only just turned 25), playing in a really good Napoli team, versatile and loads of experience in the CL including against us. Left-footed, which is a nice contrast with our other midfielders, and is really really big at 6'2. Only two years running on his contract aswell.
FBref has him as one of the closest in style to Florian Neuhaus, along with the also linked Tielemans, as well as Sabitzer (and Curtis!).
Talk has died down on him because of Napoli's indifferent season, but he's twice the player most being linked to us are. Good age, good numbers profile, does what we're apparently looking for and to a very high level. Bayern were vaguely linked but Ancelotti reportedly wants him at Real Madrid, which you would think would be a Spaniard's preferred landing spot. Who knows.