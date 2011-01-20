Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.



Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.



Is he one who could fly under the radar?



Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought himHe doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases