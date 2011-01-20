« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

LovelyCushionedHeader

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38440 on: Today at 03:28:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:24:25 pm
I wonder if our real midfield target could end up being Fabian Ruiz. Just about the right age (only just turned 25), playing in a really good Napoli team, versatile and loads of experience in the CL including against us. Left-footed, which is a nice contrast with our other midfielders, and is really really big at 6'2. Only two years running on his contract aswell.

FBref has him as one of the closest in style to Florian Neuhaus, along with the also linked Tielemans, as well as Sabitzer (and Curtis!).

I don't like his facial hair.
KillieRed

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38441 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:12:50 am
When there was very little data on him.

Personally I think forcing Arsenal's hand with a bid of around £50m would be a sensible move. Not one that we're likely to make, mind.

£40 plus £1 would be a better bid.


As for McGinn: an excellent player, he would be a ready made Milner replacement. I`m not sure where the overweight nonsense comes from, but £50m??? I don`t think so. Wait until he 29 and on a "free".
Drinks Sangria

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38442 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:24:25 pm
I wonder if our real midfield target could end up being Fabian Ruiz. Just about the right age (only just turned 25), playing in a really good Napoli team, versatile and loads of experience in the CL including against us. Left-footed, which is a nice contrast with our other midfielders, and is really really big at 6'2. Only two years running on his contract aswell.

FBref has him as one of the closest in style to Florian Neuhaus, along with the also linked Tielemans, as well as Sabitzer (and Curtis!).
Talk has died down on him because of Napoli's indifferent season, but he's twice the player most being linked to us are. Good age, good numbers profile, does what we're apparently looking for and to a very high level. Bayern were vaguely linked but Ancelotti reportedly wants him at Real Madrid, which you would think would be a Spaniard's preferred landing spot. Who knows.
SinceSixtyFive

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38443 on: Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?
Stockholm Syndrome

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38444 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?

Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought him

He doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases
SinceSixtyFive

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38445 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:46:14 pm
Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought him

He doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases

Ok thanks - its just I heard a lot of folk droning on about him on the grapevine.
SinceSixtyFive

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38446 on: Today at 04:07:40 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:49:08 pm
Ok thanks - its just I heard a lot of folk droning on about him on the grapevine.

And oh... yeh... incredibly versatile which obviously Jurgen loves.

I heard he could even be keeper if called upon.
Drinks Sangria

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38447 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:49:08 pm
Ok thanks - its just I heard a lot of folk droning on about him on the grapevine.
I think there will be a sting in this tale. It's not a black and yellow, clean cut transfer.

Not the kind of player who will pollen the heartstrings.
Yorkykopite

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38448 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm
Maybe Klopp wants to hear the Emlyn song re-engineered. 
Sangria

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38449 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:08:26 pm
I think there will be a sting in this tale. It's not a black and yellow, clean cut transfer.

Not the kind of player who will pollen the heartstrings.

I've heard the story that if you look into the eyes of a goalkeeper and say the name "Honeyman" three times, the keeper will take the ball away from you.
Bangin Them In

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38450 on: Today at 04:14:48 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?

He's grrrrrreat
Elzar

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38451 on: Today at 04:28:25 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:25:12 pm
Pearce on Neco, Tsimikas and Nat


Everytime I read one of the journalists opinions on players futures or possible transfers, they just read as "They might leave, but they might stay also"
Chris~

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38452 on: Today at 04:31:46 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:28:25 pm
Everytime I read one of the journalists opinions on players futures or possible transfers, they just read as "They might leave, but they might stay also"
It works though. Just think how much we (and fans across social media) talked about Neco Williams and then John McGinn on two nothing stories. If you've not got any real news it works I guess with a pretty bored fan base waiting between now and pre season
Buck Pete

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38453 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 04:14:48 pm
He's grrrrrreat

That's Tony the Tiger!!

Stop getting breakfast cereal characters wrong!!

:)
Flaccido Dongingo

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38454 on: Today at 04:42:24 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Hearing a lot of buzz on the web about this guy Honeyman from Hull.

Would seem to be a Klopp type signing. Busy midfielder. Hard worker with a sweet long pass on him.

Is he one who could fly under the radar?
Beehave lad
The G in Gerrard

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38455 on: Today at 04:42:39 pm
McGinn has a weird forehead.

Cesar

  Kopite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38456 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:46:14 pm
Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought him

He doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases

Hope we get him, the guys a monster
CowboyKangaroo

  Kopite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38457 on: Today at 04:43:51 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:46:14 pm
Don't know much about him but looking at his details, I wouldn't say he looks like a Klopp signing personally. 26 and unproven at the top level; the only time we have bought outside the top league has been for Robbo and obviously he was a lot younger and had some experience in the PL before we bought him

He doesn't really fit into our usual MO for purchases

Even Robertson was bought off the back of a Premier league season (relegated with Hull, so akin to Shaqiri or Wijnaldum)
