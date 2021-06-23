« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1649497 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38400 on: Today at 12:38:39 pm »
He'd cost McGinn-like figures, but Kalvin Phillips would do well in our midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38401 on: Today at 12:42:16 pm »
The snobbery around McGinn here is embarrassing. Not the stuff around the price, which is definitely prohibitive, but the stuff around him as a player. He's good on the ball and a hard worker.

It may well be the club putting stuff out there to make it harder to predict their moves or lower asking prices elsewhere but either way McGinn is a good footballer and a good stylistic fit. Acting like this would be some disaster signing for Liverpool just shows a complete lack of understanding of the game or an unhealthy obsession with fancy foreign names.
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38402 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 12:42:16 pm
The snobbery around McGinn here is embarrassing. Not the stuff around the price, which is definitely prohibitive, but the stuff around him as a player. He's good on the ball and a hard worker.

It may well be the club putting stuff out there to make it harder to predict their moves or lower asking prices elsewhere but either way McGinn is a good footballer and a good stylistic fit. Acting like this would be some disaster signing for Liverpool just shows a complete lack of understanding of the game or an unhealthy obsession with fancy foreign names.

Backfired now McGinn has a £50m value placed on him.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38403 on: Today at 12:46:24 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 12:42:16 pm
The snobbery around McGinn here is embarrassing. Not the stuff around the price, which is definitely prohibitive, but the stuff around him as a player. He's good on the ball and a hard worker.

It may well be the club putting stuff out there to make it harder to predict their moves or lower asking prices elsewhere but either way McGinn is a good footballer and a good stylistic fit. Acting like this would be some disaster signing for Liverpool just shows a complete lack of understanding of the game or an unhealthy obsession with fancy foreign names.
Ive not many mentions that he is bad player.

Ive mentioned he is a good player but not good enough for us at the price & his age where he probably wont improve.
Not sure how that is embarrasing.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38404 on: Today at 12:49:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:46:24 pm
Ive not many mentions that he is bad player.

Ive mentioned he is a good player but not good enough for us at the price & his age where he probably wont improve.
Not sure how that is embarrasing.

Yep, it's just a nonsense high horse post assuming anyone that doesn't rate him enough for us does so because he's British or at a lower prem team, it's garbage. Plenty of Villa fans don't even rate him highly so it's bizarre it's somehow a crime if some of us don't!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38405 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he wants to leave. PSG now risk losing him for free next season if they don't sell the Frenchman. [@RMCsport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38406 on: Today at 12:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:12:50 am
When there was very little data on him.

Personally I think forcing Arsenal's hand with a bid of around £50m would be a sensible move. Not one that we're likely to make, mind.

At some point in the future I would hope we might try for him, he looks brilliant like he's ready for top level
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38407 on: Today at 12:52:54 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 12:42:16 pm
The snobbery around McGinn here is embarrassing. Not the stuff around the price, which is definitely prohibitive, but the stuff around him as a player. He's good on the ball and a hard worker.

It may well be the club putting stuff out there to make it harder to predict their moves or lower asking prices elsewhere but either way McGinn is a good footballer and a good stylistic fit. Acting like this would be some disaster signing for Liverpool just shows a complete lack of understanding of the game or an unhealthy obsession with fancy foreign names.

I don't think it would be a disaster but I think if we're looking in the Prem there are better options. Would be count for Association Trained/Homegrown? I don't think he would as he is Scottish, but that's the only reason I could see us preferring him over someone like Bissouma for example.

But it's really hard to predict the club and what their motives are. If the links are coming from Villa then I'd say there are more legs to it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38408 on: Today at 12:54:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:49:30 pm
Yep, it's just a nonsense high horse post assuming anyone that doesn't rate him enough for us does so because he's British or at a lower prem team, it's garbage. Plenty of Villa fans don't even rate him highly so it's bizarre it's somehow a crime if some of us don't!

There's also talk of players like Sabitzer being available for 20 million euros who's the same age as McGinn and also has much more experience playing at a high level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38409 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
If Klopp wants Mcginn then I am right behind him but just can't see it.
Cannot see the club preferring to pay £50m for a 26 year old player instead of renewing the contract of one of two ever presents last season.
Think we have a replacement lined up but maybe the leaks 2 days about Neuhaus and today about Mcginn are to put pressure on the selling club.
Wouldn't be surprised if it was Aouar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38410 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 12:42:16 pm
The snobbery around McGinn here is embarrassing. Not the stuff around the price, which is definitely prohibitive, but the stuff around him as a player. He's good on the ball and a hard worker.

It may well be the club putting stuff out there to make it harder to predict their moves or lower asking prices elsewhere but either way McGinn is a good footballer and a good stylistic fit. Acting like this would be some disaster signing for Liverpool just shows a complete lack of understanding of the game or an unhealthy obsession with fancy foreign names.

I find this weird.

It's snobbery if someone thinks a British player isn't good enough, but it's fine if they're foreign?

Also, this weird bullshit about "foreign names" is just that, bullshit, because there are loads of foreign players that the same people who are questioning McGinn say are shit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38411 on: Today at 01:00:13 pm »
McGinn...

Scottish, Left-footed, corners alone worth £10 Mill
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38412 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm »
I'd rather take a punt on Renato Sanches than McGinn. McGinn isn't terrible but he wouldn't be in the same league as Gini was for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38413 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:54:21 pm
There's also talk of players like Sabitzer being available for 20 million euros who's the same age as McGinn and also has much more experience playing at a high level.

Yep, going to be far better value elsewhere if you want to go older like you mention with Sabitzer or someone younger like Gravenberch. Probably wouldn't have to add much more to get Tielemans if we were shopping in this league though I'm not massively keen on him either. If we had a voucher to spend at Villa i'd prefer Cash to back up Trent, Konsa (though we probably don't need another CB now, certainly not at that price) or just go all out and get Grealish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38414 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm »
For a club that definitely isnt replacing Gini, were sure being linked to a lot of midfielders arent we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38415 on: Today at 01:06:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:44:32 pm
Backfired now McGinn has a £50m value placed on him.

How do you know it's backfired?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38416 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:02:35 pm
Yep, going to be far better value elsewhere if you want to go older like you mention with Sabitzer or someone younger like Gravenberch. Probably wouldn't have to add much more to get Tielemans if we were shopping in this league though I'm not massively keen on him either. If we had a voucher to spend at Villa i'd prefer Cash to back up Trent, Konsa (though we probably don't need another CB now, certainly not at that price) or just go all out and get Grealish.

Sabitzer wouldn't be bad addition but Gravenberch isn't ready for this level yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38417 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:30:31 pm
if they value McGinn at £50m. I can image they'll want £100m for Grealish.

City could end up spending £250m on 2 players.

pretty much spare change then

we see an official announcement the next day that they secured a 360m deal with toilet paper giants as official wipes for their whiny fanbase and manager
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38418 on: Today at 01:13:23 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:06:37 pm
Sabitzer wouldn't be bad addition but Gravenberch isn't ready for this level yet.

We should probably wait for Gravenberch to move elsewhere so he is ready and then continue to watch him be out of our price range before he heads off to Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38419 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:00:55 pm
I'd rather take a punt on Renato Sanches than McGinn. McGinn isn't terrible but he wouldn't be in the same league as Gini was for us.

Didn't Renato Sanches go to Lille for 20M as a player with a diminished reputation given his at Bayern and Swansea? I wonder what his cost would be now.

I like Sanches personally and think he'd be a good fit. The challenge may be cost and potentially his injury record. Cost wise I think Lille might want a fair whack. I'm not sure what financial pressure they'll be under but they have already got a few players lined up for sale. I wouldn't be surprised if they want +40M for Renato Sanches this summer. Injury wise he's had a few muscle injuries the last 2 seasons. Nothing major but 3 or 4 different injuries.

Like I said I like Sanches as a player and as a fit in our system. At the costs involved (wages plus fee) I'm not sure he's someone we can take a 'punt' on. Think at the costs involved (40M fee plus 15-20M in wages over 4 years) he needs to be someone that we think can be a fixture in midfield, or at the very least our 1st back-up midfielder in the next season or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38420 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:15:33 pm
Didn't Renato Sanches go to Lille for 20M as a player with a diminished reputation given his at Bayern and Swansea? I wonder what his cost would be now.

I like Sanches personally and think he'd be a good fit. The challenge may be cost and potentially his injury record. Cost wise I think Lille might want a fair whack. I'm not sure what financial pressure they'll be under but they have already got a few players lined up for sale. I wouldn't be surprised if they want +40M for Renato Sanches this summer. Injury wise he's had a few muscle injuries the last 2 seasons. Nothing major but 3 or 4 different injuries.

Like I said I like Sanches as a player and as a fit in our system. At the costs involved (wages plus fee) I'm not sure he's someone we can take a 'punt' on. Think at the costs involved (40M fee plus 15-20M in wages over 4 years) he needs to be someone that we think can be a fixture in midfield, or at the very least our 1st back-up midfielder in the next season or so.

I saw £25m touted but I assume that was guesswork. No idea what he'd really cost in fee and wages. But he would be ideal if he kept his recent form. But like you say his injury record isn't great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38421 on: Today at 01:21:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:18 pm
I saw £25m touted but I assume that was guesswork. No idea what he'd really cost in fee and wages. But he would be ideal if he kept his recent form. But like you say his injury record isn't great.

At 25M he'd be a very tempting option given his ability, age and recent form in Ligue 1.

I thought the fee would be much higher but could obviously be way out. I did see a report that he was on about 3M per year in wages at Lille. You'd expect a bounce in that if he left to a bigger club. Wages are going to be small but unlikely to be eye waveringly high either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38422 on: Today at 01:21:59 pm »
Don't mind the idea of McGinn but 50 million is fucking ridiculous money for us to spend on him so don't see it happening. Would much rather Sabitzer for the money being touted for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38423 on: Today at 01:23:20 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 01:00:13 pm
McGinn...

Scottish, Left-footed, corners alone worth £10 Mill

God I'm sweating, make it stop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38424 on: Today at 01:43:51 pm »
Were not signing John McGinn. Everyone stand down.  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38425 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 12:17:48 pm
McGinn is loads better than people here are giving him credit for. Pushing £50m is on the high side, though.

Just going to post the same. Also, he isnt overweight - I commented after that 7-2 game that the way he uses his backside and low centre of gravity reminded me of King Kenny.

At his age, and given the post-COVID market, Im in full agreement with everyone who says the reported cost would be far too much. And also, given our transfer tactics post the VVD debacle, its entirely plausible this is a red herring; nevertheless to rubbish his footballing ability is just daft.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38426 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:43:51 pm
Were not signing John McGinn. Everyone stand down.  :wave
I never stood up to be honest :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38427 on: Today at 02:04:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:54:55 pm
I never stood up to be honest :D
Lazy bastard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38428 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
This McGinn talk looks like the classic "look we have options Neuhaus, if you want to come to us, get busy"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38429 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 02:10:07 pm
This McGinn talk looks like the classic "look we have options Neuhaus, if you want to come to us, get busy"

Or maybe a message to Grealish to hurry up or we'll shag his ugly cousin instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38430 on: Today at 02:25:12 pm »
Pearce on Neco, Tsimikas and Nat

Quote
Liverpool dont want to lose Williams but understand his position and will reluctantly do business if their £10 million asking price is met. Sporting director Michael Edwards has fielded interest from Southampton, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Burnley over the past 12 months, although Villa are no longer keen following the signing of Ashley Young.

Senior Anfield sources insist a replacement wont be needed due to Joe Gomezs ability to play right-back and the development of academy youngster Conor Bradley, who won his first cap for Northern Ireland last month.

Quote

On the other flank, Robertsons deputy Kostas Tsimikas is going nowhere. Klopp is planning for next season with the Greece international on board.

[...]

Tsimikas endured a tough first season at Anfield following his £11.75 million move from Olympiakos. It was blighted by thigh and knee injuries, and he needed time to adjust to what Klopp demanded from him. He made seven appearances in all competitions but played just five minutes of Premier League football.

The upheaval caused by the clubs centre-back crisis contributed to Klopp deciding not to rotate his full-backs at times, resulting in the tireless Robertson starting every top-flight match. But Klopp liked what he saw in training from Tsimikas towards the end of the season and expects to call upon him more in 2021-22.


Quote

Phillips, who was picked up on a free after leaving Bolton in 2016, still has two years left on his contract. Hes a man in demand, with Burnley and Brighton among a group of clubs who have expressed interest so far. His relatively low salary is also attractive to suitors.

Liverpool value Phillips at around £15 million. Anfield officials point to the fact that Burnley have just agreed to pay £12 million for Stoke Citys Nathan Collins, who doesnt have any top-flight experience.

If the asking price isnt met then Klopp intends to keep Phillips on board as cover in the knowledge that his attitude and application will remain unwavering.
https://theathletic.com/2662809/2021/06/23/liverpool-transfer-news-the-price-has-to-be-right-for-nat-phillips-and-neco-williams-to-leave?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38431 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm »
If I read the word reluctantly one more time...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38432 on: Today at 02:44:10 pm »
Saka is incredible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38433 on: Today at 02:46:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:44:10 pm
Saka is incredible.

Reluctantly, I'd have to agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38434 on: Today at 02:46:45 pm »
Reluctantly we're not getting him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38435 on: Today at 02:58:15 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 12:42:16 pm
The snobbery around McGinn here is embarrassing. Not the stuff around the price, which is definitely prohibitive, but the stuff around him as a player. He's good on the ball and a hard worker.

It may well be the club putting stuff out there to make it harder to predict their moves or lower asking prices elsewhere but either way McGinn is a good footballer and a good stylistic fit. Acting like this would be some disaster signing for Liverpool just shows a complete lack of understanding of the game or an unhealthy obsession with fancy foreign names.

He's decent enough but this is Klopp's Liverpool we are talking about, not Hodgson's. We've just lost Gini Wijnaldum who has a "fancy foreign name" but is twice the player that McGinn is. Hence the concern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38436 on: Today at 03:09:03 pm »
If this was ten years ago, I would be worried that we're really about to spend 60 million on McGinn. With Edwards in charge, my mind is at ease. Not saying he's a bad player as I quite like McGinn and I think he would step up a gear or two for us. But not for silly money. We can get twice the player for 60 million.
