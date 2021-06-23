I'd rather take a punt on Renato Sanches than McGinn. McGinn isn't terrible but he wouldn't be in the same league as Gini was for us.



Didn't Renato Sanches go to Lille for 20M as a player with a diminished reputation given his at Bayern and Swansea? I wonder what his cost would be now.I like Sanches personally and think he'd be a good fit. The challenge may be cost and potentially his injury record. Cost wise I think Lille might want a fair whack. I'm not sure what financial pressure they'll be under but they have already got a few players lined up for sale. I wouldn't be surprised if they want +40M for Renato Sanches this summer. Injury wise he's had a few muscle injuries the last 2 seasons. Nothing major but 3 or 4 different injuries.Like I said I like Sanches as a player and as a fit in our system. At the costs involved (wages plus fee) I'm not sure he's someone we can take a 'punt' on. Think at the costs involved (40M fee plus 15-20M in wages over 4 years) he needs to be someone that we think can be a fixture in midfield, or at the very least our 1st back-up midfielder in the next season or so.