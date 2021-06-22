Knew you'd enjoy that as much as me. The initial article and that nonsense make it sound like we're checking upon him on Teletext
From the same article:The data underlines Neuhaus penchant for carrying and passing the ball forwards from deep. In Europes top five leagues only Aston Villas John McGinn and Valencias Carlos Soler did so more often on a per touch basis over the course of the 2020-21 season.Probably explains those random McGinn rumours
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Is Bruce Forsyth in charge of our transfers?
Everyone needs to stop referencing Doyle. The guy is literally not any better informed than any Liverpool fan. He just happens to write for the Echo.
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
Klopp impressed by McGinn as Liverpool prepare for life without Wijnaldum For Villa to even entertain the idea, bidding would have to start at £45 million to £50 million.Theres no chance of Liverpool landing McGinn for the £20 million fee mentioned in newspaper reports over the weekend.Theres a requirement to sell some of Liverpool's unwanted or unsettled players before they can buy more.https://theathletic.com/2525834/2021/06/22/klopp-impressed-mcginn-liverpool-prepare-life-wijnaldum/
I really like McGinn, and not surprised Klopp is a fan too. Whether he's quite good enough I'm not sure, and he turns 27 this year which I'd suggest is a little older than we need in midfield.
Yeah not a fan of the McGinn links, especially at £45 million which would be extortionate. I'd have thought he would be sort of like a £15 million squad filler. Always comes across as a good player, but physically lacking.
I am a bit disappointed in the type of player profile we seem to be targeting. We seem to be looking for a like-to like Gini replacement with players like Nehaus, Mcginn. I wonder if we would be more better of trying for a No 10 like Aouar as our team lacks creativity and players who can play between the lines.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]