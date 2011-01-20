Liverpool would reluctantly sell Philips if the price was right.

Liverpool would reluctantly sell Williams if the price was right.

Liverpool would reluctantly sell Minamino if the price was right.

Liverpool would reluctantly sell Shaqiri if the price was right.



Thats £45m wed reluctantly make right there ..





Add in Grujic, Origi, Wilson and that lad who has just got a work permit and youre talking £75m (0.5 Mbappes) for almost no impact on the paying time of the squad.





Happy days.



Every summer we are selling off our fringe players but Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Williams, Phillips - all of those would fancy themselves getting League Cup or 3rd round FA Cup or dead CL group game minutes.What does our second string look like if we sell off these lads (Gruijic, Wilson irrelevant due to always being on loan) for a quarter final League Cup game for example? Assuming its sandwiched between 2 League games and a CL to follow the next week? Think we struggle with attacking numbers for this - you are relying on Keita, AOC being fit, Harvey Elliot staying, playing one of the main forwards too.I dont for a second think we are not bringing anyone in but it feels like we never get rid of as many as people think/want.I do think its time Origi and Gruijic and Wilson were moved on but think wed need to think seriously about keeping Shaq and one of the defenders.