LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 06:24:34 pm
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 06:27:26 pm
Announce Neuhaus!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 06:31:08 pm
So much negativity coming from that rag regarding transfers recently.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 06:43:38 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:31:08 pm
So much negativity coming from that rag regarding transfers recently.

Considering what newspaper is called the rag, Im not really sure its right to call the Echo the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 06:50:58 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:39:05 pm
Liverpool consider midfield transfer options as Florian Neuhaus interest cools
Liverpool have cooled interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus but remain open to signing a midfielder in transfer market

By Ian Doyle Chief Liverpool writer
14:42, 22 JUN 2021

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus - but are continuing to explore the possibility of signing a midfielder this summer.

The Reds have been tracking the 24-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach man for several months as they contemplate the make-up of their squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Reports in Germany have indicated Jurgen Klopp will decide after the European Championships whether to make a concrete offer for Neuhaus.

However, that Liverpool chose not to trigger the player's £34.25million release clause before it expired at the end of last month has indicated the Reds are keeping their options open in the market.

The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

But with Moenchengladbach now able to command a higher fee for the player, the likelihood of a move to Anfield has lessened considerably.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on a number of possible midfield targets in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The £36m arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig has already addressed the chief priority of a new centre-back, leaving the Reds to explore other areas of the team.

Liverpool, though, are mindful of the midfield options already at Klopp's disposal, with any firm move for reinforcement in the engine room likely to be prompted by a departure from the current squad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-florian-neuhaus-transfer-interest-20874867

"The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

That line is hilarious.

I am pretty sure Liverpools scouts and sporting director knew hed barely played an hour of competitive football for Germany to this point. 

Common sense would say the interest isnt that firm being as the clause wasnt triggered.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 06:55:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:03:13 pm
Makes sense. Saving the money for Mbappe next summer ...

Definitely. Plus Haaland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:01:36 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:55:55 pm
Definitely. Plus Haaland.
And Bellingham, #announceBellandbappe!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:02:43 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:39:05 pm
Liverpool consider midfield transfer options as Florian Neuhaus interest cools
Liverpool have cooled interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus but remain open to signing a midfielder in transfer market

By Ian Doyle Chief Liverpool writer
14:42, 22 JUN 2021

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus - but are continuing to explore the possibility of signing a midfielder this summer.

The Reds have been tracking the 24-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach man for several months as they contemplate the make-up of their squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Reports in Germany have indicated Jurgen Klopp will decide after the European Championships whether to make a concrete offer for Neuhaus.

However, that Liverpool chose not to trigger the player's £34.25million release clause before it expired at the end of last month has indicated the Reds are keeping their options open in the market.

The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

But with Moenchengladbach now able to command a higher fee for the player, the likelihood of a move to Anfield has lessened considerably.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on a number of possible midfield targets in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The £36m arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig has already addressed the chief priority of a new centre-back, leaving the Reds to explore other areas of the team.

Liverpool, though, are mindful of the midfield options already at Klopp's disposal, with any firm move for reinforcement in the engine room likely to be prompted by a departure from the current squad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-florian-neuhaus-transfer-interest-20874867
Think its more likely that Liverpool have a deal lined up for someone and are just waiting for the Euros to finish. Don't think you let one of your first 11 leave unless you have someone you think is on a par not better in place. Cheaper to give an extension than payout for a midfielder you are not sure about
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:03:40 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:55:55 pm
Definitely. Plus Haaland.

Nah, we are not interested in Haaland. We are signing Mbappe ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:06:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:03:40 pm
Nah, we are not interested in Haaland. We are signing Mbappe ...
I think Haaland would be a better fit for Liverpool to be honest, having said that I couldn't see either deal being even close to affordable for the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:10:45 pm
Elseid Hysaj is on a free this summer.

Just saying.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:44:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:59:07 pm
Jurgen has proven that if he doesn't want a player to go he'll keep them, that's not the case with both of them here as well.

Do you think he wanted Wijnaldum to go?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:45:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:06:18 pm
I think Haaland would be a better fit for Liverpool to be honest, having said that I couldn't see either deal being even close to affordable for the club.

Would we even want to deal with Raiola's player? You very well know that in 2-3 year Raiola would start to push a move to Barca/Real/PSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 07:55:00 pm
Quote from: muszka on Today at 07:45:06 pm
Would we even want to deal with Raiola's player? You very well know that in 2-3 year Raiola would start to push a move to Barca/Real/PSG.
If we won a CL in that time frame (with Haaland being integral to it), that'd be money well spent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:09:41 pm
Quote from: muszka on Today at 07:45:06 pm
Would we even want to deal with Raiola's player? You very well know that in 2-3 year Raiola would start to push a move to Barca/Real/PSG.
In an ideal world I'd like that stumpy fat weasel parasite blasted into orbit around Venus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:14:57 pm
So we let Gini go with the view to not replace him as were happy with our current midfield options? Yeah, that makes plenty of sense. Players that are getting on a little in terms of age, players that have hugely questionable fitness records and one or two that could be sold if the right offer comes in. Either the Echo are really thick or theyre just putting out what the club is telling them to, think its a bit of both judging by some of the shite theyve put up in the last few years.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:23:43 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:06:18 pm
I think Haaland would be a better fit for Liverpool to be honest, having said that I couldn't see either deal being even close to affordable for the club.

Of course it’s not, it’s a mad link.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:25:25 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:14:57 pm
So we let Gini go with the view to not replace him as were happy with our current midfield options? Yeah, that makes plenty of sense. Players that are getting on a little in terms of age, players that have hugely questionable fitness records and one or two that could be sold if the right offer comes in. Either the Echo are really thick or theyre just putting out what the club is telling them to, think its a bit of both judging by some of the shite theyve put up in the last few years.

Its the latter. No way are we letting Gini go without a replacement. The latest article says we could let Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi go without a replacement. Yeah, right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:26:51 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:10:45 pm
Elseid Hysaj is on a free this summer.

Just saying.
Apologies for question Sarge as its my being lazy but lets say neco and Nat were left to. How do we sit re champions league and premier league re homegrown and foreign players then. If u were to take from squad players we think may leave and add potential purchases such as 1 cm and 1 attacker and possibly persons mention all of whom may be over 21 and non English would we be ok or would we limited squad wise - Im probably over thinking this!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:32:00 pm
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Philips if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Williams if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Minamino if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Shaqiri if the price was right.

Thats £45m wed reluctantly make right there..


Add in Grujic, Origi, Wilson and that lad who has just got a work permit and youre talking £75m (0.5 Mbappes) for almost no impact on the paying time of the squad.


Happy days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:35:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:32:00 pm
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Philips if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Williams if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Minamino if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Shaqiri if the price was right.

Is Bruce Forsyth in charge of our transfers?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:35:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:32:00 pm
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Philips if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Williams if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Minamino if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Shaqiri if the price was right.

Thats £45m wed reluctantly make right there..


Add in Grujic, Origi, Wilson and that lad who has just got a work permit and youre talking £75m (0.5 Mbappes) for almost no impact on the paying time of the squad.


Happy days.
Who's going to pony up the £20m+ in salary and bonuses per year for 5 years?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:35:46 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:58 pm
"The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

That line is hilarious.

I am pretty sure Liverpools scouts and sporting director knew hed barely played an hour of competitive football for Germany to this point. 

Common sense would say the interest isnt that firm being as the clause wasnt triggered.

Or it could be we like the player but think 35M is too much for him, we obviously arent scouting him based on his non appearances
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:36:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:35:34 pm
Who's going to pony up the £20m+ in salary and bonuses per year for 5 years?
We do not deal on practicalities in here my friend ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:38:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:35:30 pm
Is Bruce Forsyth in charge of our transfers?

it would be nice to sell them all nice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:44:04 pm
Quote from: muszka on Today at 07:45:06 pm
Would we even want to deal with Raiola's player? You very well know that in 2-3 year Raiola would start to push a move to Barca/Real/PSG.

If a Raiola player is willing to take reasonable LFC-level wages I'd be happy to have a player for 2-3 years before they then move to Real/Barca/PSG/wherever. A high performing player for 2-3 years before a 50+m profit? Yes please.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 08:59:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:32:00 pm
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Philips if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Williams if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Minamino if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Shaqiri if the price was right.

Thats £45m wed reluctantly make right there..


Add in Grujic, Origi, Wilson and that lad who has just got a work permit and youre talking £75m (0.5 Mbappes) for almost no impact on the paying time of the squad.


Happy days.

Every summer we are selling off our fringe players but Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Williams, Phillips - all of those would fancy themselves getting League Cup or 3rd round FA Cup or dead CL group game minutes.

What does our second string look like if we sell off these lads (Gruijic, Wilson irrelevant due to always being on loan) for a quarter final League Cup game for example? Assuming its sandwiched between 2 League games and a CL to follow the next week? Think we struggle with attacking numbers for this - you are relying on Keita, AOC being fit, Harvey Elliot staying, playing one of the main forwards too.

I dont for a second think we are not bringing anyone in but it feels like we never get rid of as many as people think/want.

I do think its time Origi and Gruijic and Wilson were moved on but think wed need to think seriously about keeping Shaq and one of the defenders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 09:15:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:35:30 pm
Is Bruce Forsyth in charge of our transfers?

If he was we'd be getting his grandson, Harry Kane.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 09:23:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:32:00 pm
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Philips if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Williams if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Minamino if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Shaqiri if the price was right.

Thats £45m wed reluctantly make right there..


Add in Grujic, Origi, Wilson and that lad who has just got a work permit and youre talking £75m (0.5 Mbappes) for almost no impact on the paying time of the squad.


Happy days.

Actually, £75 million is 0.5 Haalands these days, since Mbappe is not on the market. If Mbappe moves, it will be next summer when he is out of contract ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 10:31:11 pm
Every year we're trying to flog those players, add Karius to the list too. From all of them, I wouldn't mind Shaqiri staying to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 10:52:24 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:26:51 pm
Our forward options are good. The bigger problem is we need goals from the fellas in the middle to supplement them. I know the way we play with full backs means the midfield will never score as much, but Alisson scored more  than most of them last season  :)

I don't really understand this argument (especially as it's something I've heard Danny Murphy say).

Unless I've properly misunderstood things, our midfield 3 are there to basically be an anchor so that the forwards can do their stuff and the fullbacks can bomb on and do their stuff. Yes it is nice if and when they contribute with goals, but the way we are set up, this is not really expected.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 10:56:16 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:59:33 pm
Every summer we are selling off our fringe players but Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Williams, Phillips - all of those would fancy themselves getting League Cup or 3rd round FA Cup or dead CL group game minutes.

What does our second string look like if we sell off these lads (Gruijic, Wilson irrelevant due to always being on loan) for a quarter final League Cup game for example? Assuming its sandwiched between 2 League games and a CL to follow the next week? Think we struggle with attacking numbers for this - you are relying on Keita, AOC being fit, Harvey Elliot staying, playing one of the main forwards too.

I dont for a second think we are not bringing anyone in but it feels like we never get rid of as many as people think/want.

I do think its time Origi and Gruijic and Wilson were moved on but think wed need to think seriously about keeping Shaq and one of the defenders.

Huh? If we sell all those attackers we bring in another. Then we have one of the current 4, the 5th option and Elliott/another youngster to play the league cup. That is ample. Our squad is so unnecessarily bloated right now with senior players who will only get minutes in the league cup or an unprecedented injury crisis. Its a very weird and lopsided squad in some areas at the moment, particularly in attack. Minamino, Shaq, Origi, Wilson... we could lose all of them and give the minutes (the few that there are) to Elliott quite comfortably. In some ways Elliott is a downgrade on at least 3 of those but if we sold them all we could also bring in another attacker who could long term replace one of the front 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 11:02:38 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:52:24 pm
I don't really understand this argument (especially as it's something I've heard Danny Murphy say).

Unless I've properly misunderstood things, our midfield 3 are there to basically be an anchor so that the forwards can do their stuff and the fullbacks can bomb on and do their stuff. Yes it is nice if and when they contribute with goals, but the way we are set up, this is not really expected.

Id expect a few more from midfield next season anyway regardless of personel. Sure we dont have players hitting double figures, but prior to last season we did have midfielders and equally important - defenders, netting a few between them. In 19/20 Ox had 8, Gini 6, Hendo, Milly and Keita 4 each, Curtis 3 in very limited minutes. Then of cousre we also missed out on Virgils goals - he had 5 that season, Trent had 4, Robbo 3. Matip is usually good for 2 or 3 as well.

This season was totally messed up in midfield as much as defence with all the moving about and injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 11:19:02 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:52:24 pm
I don't really understand this argument (especially as it's something I've heard Danny Murphy say).

Unless I've properly misunderstood things, our midfield 3 are there to basically be an anchor so that the forwards can do their stuff and the fullbacks can bomb on and do their stuff. Yes it is nice if and when they contribute with goals, but the way we are set up, this is not really expected.

I dont think the midfield roles are that simple, in practice we dominate or perhaps the opposition are defending deep and seeking to counter , so yes the 3 in midfield are anchoring/shielding the team but because the opposition attempt to nullify our threat at full back and the wide forwards our midfield players get more of the ball and the onus is on them to play make and do more because the other options are narrowed

We probably need 20+ league goals from midfield from a group that got 6 or 7 last year
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 11:21:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:02:38 pm
Id expect a few more from midfield next season anyway regardless of personel. Sure we dont have players hitting double figures, but prior to last season we did have midfielders and equally important - defenders, netting a few between them. In 19/20 Ox had 8, Gini 6, Hendo, Milly and Keita 4 each, Curtis 3 in very limited minutes. Then of cousre we also missed out on Virgils goals - he had 5 that season, Trent had 4, Robbo 3. Matip is usually good for 2 or 3 as well.

This season was totally messed up in midfield as much as defence with all the moving about and injuries.

Id expect Jones and Thiago to get more goals but not convinced we will seek Milner/Keita get 4-5 each, perhaps Oxlade if hes fit can certainly score but I do feel we need a different threat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 11:22:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:35:30 pm
Is Bruce Forsyth in charge of our transfers?
Got to be Leslie Crowther for me - "Kylian Mbappe...Come on down!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 11:31:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:58 pm
"The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

That line is hilarious.

I am pretty sure Liverpools scouts and sporting director knew hed barely played an hour of competitive football for Germany to this point. 

Common sense would say the interest isnt that firm being as the clause wasnt triggered.

Knew you'd enjoy that as much as me.

The initial article and that nonsense make it sound like we're checking upon him on Teletext
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 11:37:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:23:00 pm
Actually, £75 million is 0.5 Haalands these days, since Mbappe is not on the market. If Mbappe moves, it will be next summer when he is out of contract ...
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:32:00 pm
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Philips if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Williams if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Minamino if the price was right.
Liverpool would reluctantly sell Shaqiri if the price was right.

Thats £45m wed reluctantly make right there..


Add in Grujic, Origi, Wilson and that lad who has just got a work permit and youre talking £75m (0.5 Mbappes) for almost no impact on the paying time of the squad.


Happy days.

Taiwo Awoniyi is the lad with the work permit.

Ojo, Davies and Woodburn too. Theres another few million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 11:41:12 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:10:45 pm
Elseid Hysaj is on a free this summer.

Just saying.

Iv been saying this for 12 months to sign him on a free
