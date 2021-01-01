« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38200 on: Today at 12:52:02 pm
Phliips is probably a good example of what Im referring to.

This summer is the ideal time to sell in regards to his value. I expect he will leave.

Wilson should have been sold last summer or after his season with Derby. Grujic last summer. Origi in 2019 after the CL final.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38201 on: Today at 12:52:18 pm
We're 'reluctant sellers' of Phillips in the same way as I'm a reluctant blowjob recipient
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38202 on: Today at 12:52:59 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:18:34 am
My Neighbour Fabinho coming soon

Princess Manenoke
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38203 on: Today at 12:53:06 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:49:05 pm
This isnt what im saying at all.
We should have sold some of our squad players in previous years(Origi,Grujic,Wilson,Shaqiri) & now we have too many of them with their contracts ending in 2023. Unlilkely we sell majority of the squad players in one window which will mean a loss in transfer value next summer.

If clubs don't meet our asking price for players, we are absolutely right not to sell them, otherwise others will just try and take the piss further down the line. Our attitude currently is what enables us to get £140 million for Coutinho, £20 million for Solanke, £20 million for Brewster etc.

There will be a few players we lose money on by being like this, but we will much more profitable because of it in the long run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38204 on: Today at 12:54:46 pm
I get FSG don't put their own money in. But if there's a time to do it to get the most value out of doing so it's probably right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38205 on: Today at 12:56:50 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:53:06 pm
If clubs don't meet our asking price for players, we are absolutely right not to sell them, otherwise others will just try and take the piss further down the line. Our attitude currently is what enables us to get £140 million for Coutinho, £20 million for Solanke, £20 million for Brewster etc.

There will be a few players we lose money on by being like this, but we will much more profitable because of it in the long run.
Id certainly agree in a pre-covid world. Not now. Have to get realistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38206 on: Today at 12:56:51 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:52:02 pm
Phliips is probably a good example of what Im referring to.

This summer is the ideal time to sell in regards to his value. I expect he will leave.

Wilson should have been sold last summer or after his season with Derby. Grujic last summer. Origi in 2019 after the CL final.

And if another had met our asking prices for them, we'd have sold them. Like we will this summer, if someone makes us acceptable offers.

But no one did. So what is the point of complaining incessantly about something that's done and can't be changed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38207 on: Today at 12:56:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:18 pm
We're 'reluctant sellers' of Phillips in the same way as I'm a reluctant blowjob recipient

Indeed. Just like were only letting Williams go because hes after first team football.

If we were so reluctant, we wouldnt be briefing local patch journos on how much wed sell them for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38208 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:45:21 pm
I think we have too many of our players contracts ending in 2023.
Which has left us with alot of work to do this summer to either extend deals which seems to take time,sell players before their value drops more, also try & get some players in.

For a club  that relies on players sales to reinvest we are in bad position with having so many squad players to sell & their value dropping. Grujic & Wilson should have been sold last summer. Similar with Origi & Shaqiri.

No one is saying sell all our players but selling at the right time is crucial for us.
Wilson had a good loan in the PL. He then dropped down to the Championship another year gone on his contract, Big drop in value & interest I would think.

I just started to reply to one part of your post, then read on and saw even more gibberish so was going to number my replies and then read on a bit further and saw even more rubbish :D

Crikey!

2023 is two years away. As ever, you make it sound like the sky is falling. That's plenty of time to negotiate 8 or 9 contract renewals. You understand that the transfer window isn't also a contract negotiation window, right? If it gets to 3 minutes before deadline, we don't have to rush through Mo's contract or risk starting from scratch again on January 1st.

Grujic and Wilsons value has dropped? Based on what? Wilson didnt have a good season in the PL, he scored some goals early on and then disappeared. He then went on to have a much more productive season in the Championship.

What were we offered for Grujic? And Shaq? And Origi? Do you have any sources to say we've turned down bids before, and we'll now get less? And anything that isnt talkshite or the Daily Mail or madeupnonsense or Samie would be suitable.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38209 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:18 pm
We're 'reluctant sellers' of Phillips in the same way as I'm a reluctant blowjob recipient
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:56 pm
Indeed. Just like were only letting Williams go because hes after first team football.

If we were so reluctant, we wouldnt be briefing local patch journos on how much wed sell them for.

Jurgen has proven that if he doesn't want a player to go he'll keep them, that's not the case with both of them here as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38210 on: Today at 12:59:39 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:53:06 pm
If clubs don't meet our asking price for players, we are absolutely right not to sell them, otherwise others will just try and take the piss further down the line. Our attitude currently is what enables us to get £140 million for Coutinho, £20 million for Solanke, £20 million for Brewster etc.

There will be a few players we lose money on by being like this, but we will much more profitable because of it in the long run.
We have done great with the players mentioned but we all lost out with free transfers.

Sturridge,Clyne,Moreno,Lallana,Can, & Wijnaldum all leaving for free. Potentially quite a bit lost in transfer fee's especially considering how we are more reliant on this money than other clubs we compete with.
And with so many contracts ending in 2023. They'll probbaly be some more as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38211 on: Today at 01:01:43 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:59:39 pm
We have done great with the players mentioned but we all lost out with free transfers.

Sturridge,Clyne,Moreno,Lallana,Can, & Wijnaldum all leaving for free. Potentially quite a bit lost in transfer fee's especially considering how we are more reliant on this money than other clubs we compete with.
And with so many contracts ending in 2023. They'll probbaly be some more as well

How much did we turn down for Sturridge, Clyne and Lallana....?

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:58:33 pm
......anything that isnt talkshite or the Daily Mail or madeupnonsense or Samie would be suitable.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38212 on: Today at 01:03:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:01:43 pm
How much did we turn down for Sturridge, Clyne and Lallana....?


I want to know how much we turned down for Moreno, Can and Wijnaldum too because I really don't remember any transfer stories.
