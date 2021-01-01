I think we have too many of our players contracts ending in 2023.

Which has left us with alot of work to do this summer to either extend deals which seems to take time,sell players before their value drops more, also try & get some players in.



For a club that relies on players sales to reinvest we are in bad position with having so many squad players to sell & their value dropping. Grujic & Wilson should have been sold last summer. Similar with Origi & Shaqiri.



No one is saying sell all our players but selling at the right time is crucial for us.

Wilson had a good loan in the PL. He then dropped down to the Championship another year gone on his contract, Big drop in value & interest I would think.



I just started to reply to one part of your post, then read on and saw even more gibberish so was going to number my replies and then read on a bit further and saw even more rubbishCrikey!2023 is two years away. As ever, you make it sound like the sky is falling. That's plenty of time to negotiate 8 or 9 contract renewals. You understand that the transfer window isn't also a contract negotiation window, right? If it gets to 3 minutes before deadline, we don't have to rush through Mo's contract or risk starting from scratch again on January 1st.Grujic and Wilsons value has dropped? Based on what? Wilson didnt have a good season in the PL, he scored some goals early on and then disappeared. He then went on to have a much more productive season in the Championship.What were we offered for Grujic? And Shaq? And Origi? Do you have any sources to say we've turned down bids before, and we'll now get less? And anything that isnt talkshite or the Daily Mail or madeupnonsense or Samie would be suitable.