Given the full backs are really vital to our system, there's an argument that you need really good cover for TAA and Robertson. The reality is that those players are going to play 40-45 games as season, even if they are rotated a fair bit.



That means getting quality cover for either our full backs is going to be hard. Players know they are waiting on an injury to get regular game time. Otherwise they might get 15 games max out of a ~60 game season. Of those games a few will be domestic cups and dead rubber CL games.



It's not the most enticing prospect for most players who are talented and have a good level of ambition. It's why I think in general you are looking at promoting from the academy or looking for experienced cover from a player coming to the latter stages of his career as the more plausible options (for example a Ryan Bertrand type player). I don't think you are going to get someone relatively well known and promising to come and sit on the bench. The same argument can be made about back GK.



It's different for other positions because we rotate or change tactics slightly on occasions which provides more opportunities for midfielder and front 3 back-up options.