Understand.Yes, maybe I am being overly pessimistic. I agree we have lots of options on paper so hopefully they will all stay fit and contribute to allow this player to be introduced slowly.



I think we are in a strong but also potentially tricky position with regards to midfield.I think the tricky element comes from what you do with Keita and AOC. Both have 2 years left on their contracts but suspect neither would bring in a huge fee this summer. Injuries and/or Q marks over ability post injury mean both players would fetch fees much lower than below what we value them at. I think we'd be looking at 20M max for either.At that value, we are probably worth keeping Keita and AOC 1 more season. See if they can contribute to the team in 2021/22 and deliver on there promise. If they do then great. If not their value won't decrease by a lot. The real negative is that if they have another injury hit or inconsistent season then we could be left short in midfield (depending on how other midfielders fare).With resources being finite we really need to make a decision on whether we go big on a midfielder or put that money to strengthening elsewhere (i.e. front 3). I think the compromise is buying a younger midfielder in the 25-35M range on lower wages. It's why I don't see something like 50M for Saul plus his high wages as being feasible. Unless we prioritise midfield over other areas of the pitch.