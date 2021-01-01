Chiesa done an interview after the game yesterday. Speaks great english.



He is a player that I think could be best suited to going to the PL if he leaves Juventus in the future.

But it is hard to say as we dont know whether he would want to leave Italy or what his character is like in terms of if he would settle abroad.



I cant understand how Belotti is still at Torino either.



Belotti is reportedly Mourinho's top target at Inter. He won't be at Torino next season, they've been utterly dreadful.I've long been an admirer of Chiesa and expressed it here, and whilst Fiorentina technically still own the player and he's on loan to Juve, I expect their option to buy is pretty iron clad and he will most certainly move their permanently this time next summer. I know he's impressed at the Euros as a winger but I think to me he looks like someone who could flourish in the Bobby role.