« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 944 945 946 947 948 [949]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1631276 times)

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37920 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote
Neco Williams is expected to leave Liverpool this summer after finding first team opportunities limited at Anfield.

The 20-year-old is currently away with Wales on international duty at Euro 2020 and made his first start of the tournament against Italy on Sunday.

With interest likely to escalate later this summer, the ECHO understands Liverpool are expecting Williams to aim for a transfer following his return from Euro 2020.

A Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup winner with Liverpool, the right-back has made 25 appearances since breaking through for the Reds, but only four of those have come in 2021.

It is understood Reds bosses appreciate that the Wales international wants to be playing week in, week out at the highest level.


And such an opportunity is unlikely to be forthcoming at Anfield behind Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.

It is believed Liverpool won't stand in Williams' way if he does ask to leave as a result, and would be willing to sanction a permanent exit, with the defender expected to be available from a starting price of £10m.

Seems like Williams may leave if a bid of 10m is offered
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,058
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37921 on: Today at 12:26:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:15:10 pm
Chiesa done an interview after the game yesterday. Speaks great english.

He is a player that I think could be best suited to going to the PL if he leaves Juventus in the future.
But it is hard to say as we dont know whether he would want to leave Italy or what his character is like in terms of if he would settle abroad.

I cant understand how Belotti is still at Torino either.
Belotti is reportedly Mourinho's top target at Inter. He won't be at Torino next season, they've been utterly dreadful.

I've long been an admirer of Chiesa and expressed it here, and whilst Fiorentina technically still own the player and he's on loan to Juve, I expect their option to buy is pretty iron clad and he will most certainly move their permanently this time next summer. I know he's impressed at the Euros as a winger but I think to me he looks like someone who could flourish in the Bobby role.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,165
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37922 on: Today at 12:29:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:24:28 pm
Seems like Williams may leave if a bid of 10m is offered

We should be putting a buyback clause in if this is the case.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 944 945 946 947 948 [949]   Go Up
« previous next »
 