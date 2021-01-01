« previous next »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:50:46 pm
Origi is better.

Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)
We arent signing Traore
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:57:17 pm
Want to see how Elliott does in the PL before saying that

Shaq & Origi no chance.Thats just bias. Both awful last 18 months. Shaq has been fit for a while done nothing

Which is why I compared Elliot's season to Traore's season in the Championship.

If Shaqiri has a season of playing as much as Traore plays, he would undoubtedly score and assist more than him.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)

Traore has poor passing and isn't very active in the box, his main attribute is running at individual players across open ground. He struggles to play final passes when the opposition box barely has anyone in it, never mind when it's packed with the entire team like it often is for us.

Origi got into double figures for goals the two times he was a regular for us, something Traore has never done, and even in his "failed" loan spell he scored more than Traore ever has in a season. Is he a great fit for his role with us? No, not really, but I'd take a productive player who isn't a perfect fit over a "system fit" player who doesn't really do anything even in a team built for his attributes.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:44:33 pm
he probably did lie about lifting weights.
But who cares . Although there is a strange dislike of Traore on this thread by some even before this weighlifting was brought up.
He is a good player & better than any forward/winger we have on our bench bar Jota.
Doesnt have the all round game for a CL club.

But he will have plenty of offers whenever he leaves Wolves

Really? I think Wolves is about his level. The ultimate kick and rush player, head straight down. Would actually drive me insane having to watch this bloke play week in week out.
Traore is absolutely bang average, he's like a Spanish Dan James. If he ever ended up at Liverpool for anything other than a free transfer i'd start to have doubts about Edwards.
