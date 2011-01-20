« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1614109 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,605
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37640 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:04:43 pm
A Welsh woman living in NY that loves Bundesliga. Its hard to keep up with :lmao



Not just Bundesliga, also da Rangers...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37641 on: Today at 05:08:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:00:48 pm
He looks like a centre forward to me.

Me too. But so does Divock Origi and we play him wide left.

I do think that's somewhat to do with Divock but also the way are front 3 operate, with Firmino dropping deeper to create space for the inverted forwards to come centrally and exploit that space. I suppose it's that reason why I was thinking wide left as a possibility though he very much looks a CF for Sociedad and Sweden.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,807
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37642 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm »
I thought everyone knew  :o
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37643 on: Today at 05:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:02:44 pm
It IS in my profile  ;D

Been fun waiting for people to cotton on it has to be said.

Ah damn, it's like finding out Santa Claus isn't real all over again.


Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37644 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm »
Yikes! So much of the shite I said to DN could be classed as somewhat sexist in nature. At least she took  it as a joke from me.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37645 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:08:52 pm
I thought everyone knew  :o

When the fuck did you know?  :o
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37646 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:28 pm
When the fuck did you know?  :o

and why didnt you tell the rest of us!?!?!

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37647 on: Today at 05:13:09 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:04:43 pm
A Welsh woman living in NY that loves Bundesliga. Its hard to keep up with :lmao

It is a lot to be fair  ;D

Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:02 pm
At least I knew you were a sheep shagger in the States though.

True!

It was like a puzzle you had to put together over time.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37648 on: Today at 05:14:06 pm »
Broke my heart
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37649 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:56:38 pm
Do you think Isak would be better suited playing through the middle in our system? Or playing wide left and cutting in?

I asked the same thing the other day. Mainly because he looks like he could be a (much) better version of Origi, who we've played both in starting position that are wide left and central.

Taking a step back, what is the diagnosis of the problem we are trying to solve with the acquisition of a new forward?

Isak from what I can see plays in the middle, I do think hes talented but not what we need- to use your example we could see it via the following options:

A) better Origi - Isak
B) younger Bobby - Cuenha
C) younger Mane - Doku
D) younger zlatan - Vlahovich

Im my opinion we need another Mane type option the most, there isnt anyone who can come off the bench and dribble / beat players in our squad- imagine having an option like that against tired legs-

Cuenha would be second on my list as an archetype, Vlahovich third and Isak a distant third

We strugggled to create clear opportunities to score goals this season, if a team is defending deep you can either have talented dribblers or an aerial threat like Vlahovich + you need midfielders that can score from distance or create give and gos

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37650 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Not just Bundesliga, also da Rangers...

and the Mets  8)

I know how to pick em.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37651 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:14:06 pm
Broke my heart

Mate, you never had a chance with DN anyway... Girl or guy version.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37652 on: Today at 05:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:15:28 pm
Mate, you never had a chance with DN anyway... Girl or guy version.

You didn't either  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37653 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:15:57 pm
You didn't either  ;D

I'm happily off the menu my friend. :P

I do remember you trying to get my cousins phone number though when I said she looked  like that Croatian model from Betty' draft.  ;D :wanker
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37654 on: Today at 05:18:29 pm »
Checks own replies to DG...Phew! Think I'm Ok
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37655 on: Today at 05:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:17:24 pm
I'm happily off the menu my friend. :P

I do remember you trying to get my cousins phone number though when I said she looked  like that Croatian model from Betty' draft.  ;D :wanker

I don't recall no such thing  ;D

Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37656 on: Today at 05:21:34 pm »
Next you'll be saying that's not really you in your profile pic Dim.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:11 pm by Schmidt »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37657 on: Today at 05:22:01 pm »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37658 on: Today at 05:23:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37659 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:23:14 pm
The fact that you found that so quickly is hilarious  ;D

I remember what was said in which drafts.  Call it a talent. ;D
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37660 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:49:31 pm
I definitely think this is a thing. More so on other platforms than RAWK.

People convince themselves we are after or going to buy a player based on some rubbish ITK and a lot of noise that follows.

Reality is that we'll track loads of players. Some we'll get further with, in terms of discussions with agent/player/their club. Even less we'll actually want to buy in the end. It'll only be a handful were we'll make a formal bid for (probably 99% of the players we sign).

There's so much noise around transfers nowadays. And there's also a proportion of fans who absolutely love transfers. Like it's the biggest part of football, not just a complementary pieces to coaching, tactics,  team spirit etc.. Just got to look at any LFC post on social media and the replies below. No matter what the context of the Liverpool post, it'll be followed by a plethora of posts to sign player X specifically or sign some players generally.  It's a different way of consuming football I suppose but it's interesting how certain sections of fans put more weight on things than others -  for example so fans complaining about ARE announcement because it'll take away from transfer funds.

Transfer are not a thing I worry about too much. We'll sign players and they'll probably be good. I quite enjoy some of the rumours and discussion about what we might do. It doesn't keep me up at nights though thinking about whether we'll sign Patson Daka, Raphinia, or someone we haven't yet been linked to though.
Well said. I'm the same, maybe more so. I never really post about transfers (except crap jokes) because I'm only interested in who we DO buy, not who we could buy or should buy or someone wants us to buy.

Not that there's anything wrong with that stuff, it's just not for me. I do dislike, however, how much people seem to want to sell off the players we currently do have, because they want new bling.

Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37661 on: Today at 05:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:54:35 pm
That's a good analogy.

When buying a house, you look at loads on Rightmove. There will be a fair few that pique your interest and you'll go and view 20 house once or twice. Out of them you might consider bidding for 3 or 4 house. However, you'll (hopefully) only ever bid on 1 or 2 before you get the one you want.
Just to extend the analogy, for every house you skim past on the website, Rightmove announces it on twitter that you're 'interested' in buying the house.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37662 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:35:51 pm
Well said. I'm the same, maybe more so. I never really post about transfers (except crap jokes) because I'm only interested in who we DO buy, not who we could buy or should buy or someone wants us to buy.

Not that there's anything wrong with that stuff, it's just not for me. I do dislike, however, how much people seem to want to sell off the players we currently do have, because they want new bling.

The thing that annoys me the most is when people convince themselves that if only squad player X would leave, we'd be able to buy superstar Y. Suddenly acting a prick towards that squad player seems to be acceptable because it's their fault we can't get Y.

I haven't seen any reputable links to Y by the way, just using him as an example. I'm sure Samie could scrounge something up on twitter though.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37663 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:36:12 pm
Just to extend the analogy, for every house you skim past on the website, Rightmove announces it on twitter that you're 'interested' in buying the house.

Does Rightmove post crap puns on twitter about each house you've browsed?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37664 on: Today at 05:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:43:50 pm
The thing that annoys me the most is when people convince themselves that if only squad player X would leave, we'd be able to buy superstar Y. Suddenly acting a prick towards that squad player seems to be acceptable because it's their fault we can't get Y.

I haven't seen any reputable links to Y by the way, just using him as an example. I'm sure Samie could scrounge something up on twitter though.

Annoys me too sometimes,the anger towards the player they perceive standing in the way of getting their own dream signing.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37665 on: Today at 06:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:29 pm
Taking a step back, what is the diagnosis of the problem we are trying to solve with the acquisition of a new forward?

Isak from what I can see plays in the middle, I do think hes talented but not what we need- to use your example we could see it via the following options:

A) better Origi - Isak
B) younger Bobby - Cuenha
C) younger Mane - Doku
D) younger zlatan - Vlahovich

Im my opinion we need another Mane type option the most, there isnt anyone who can come off the bench and dribble / beat players in our squad- imagine having an option like that against tired legs-

Cuenha would be second on my list as an archetype, Vlahovich third and Isak a distant third

We strugggled to create clear opportunities to score goals this season, if a team is defending deep you can either have talented dribblers or an aerial threat like Vlahovich + you need midfielders that can score from distance or create give and gos
We have Mane & Jota who both prefer the Left forward position.

We need someone like Raphinha or a right sided attacker more so than anither player for the left.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37666 on: Today at 06:01:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:07:57 pm
we got Jota late last summer. Not like it took him much time to settle.

Getting a player from abroad would probably be more ideal to get them in for pre season.
But big money deals usually take quite a bit of time.

Raphinha I think will cost 60m.
It depends on how much we want him. I suspect we will look elsehwere.

Jota at the start of the window last season I doubt was available for 45m.
But Wolves spent quite a bit of money & needed to get a sale to balance the books a bit.

Maybe if Leeds spend quite a bit of money in getting some more players in Raphinha's price may drop. Or whoever else we may be looking at.
Vlahovic has only 2 years left on his deal. His price will drop the longer this window goes imo. Same with players with 2 years left who are not signing a new deal. Lots of deals will be done in August.

60m for Raphina. He cost Leeds 32m last season. He hasn't nearly doubled his price in a year.

Jota was deemed as an expensive signing at 45m by some. I think Raphina is worth 45m at present and Jota 60m.

Anyway, Leeds looking at Wilson and Kent (Rangers player but we are owned a fee if Rangers do sell).
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,137
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37667 on: Today at 06:14:54 pm »
Harry Wilson is probably the least Bielsa type player there is in the league
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,405
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37668 on: Today at 06:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:36:12 pm
Just to extend the analogy, for every house you skim past on the website, Rightmove announces it on twitter that you're 'interested' in buying the house.
Probably more akin to houses you've bookmarked.
Is newhouse on Rightmove.
Has dg always been female , or is it a recent thing?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,782
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37669 on: Today at 06:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:56:38 pm
Do you think Isak would be better suited playing through the middle in our system? Or playing wide left and cutting in?

I asked the same thing the other day. Mainly because he looks like he could be a (much) better version of Origi, who we've played both in starting position that are wide left and central.

Yeah its an interesting question - havent seen him play for Sociedad .

In general with forwards especially young forwards the hardest skill is getting shots from dangerous locations - if they doing that the rest can often be sorted out later
There are very few 21 year olds in the top 5 leagues doing what hes doing 

More generally with our forward line people are a bit obsessed with finding a Firmino replacement when a) thats Jota in terms of defensive work and b) there arent very many forwards like firmino . So I think we can buy a young forward who we just think is super talented and figure out where he fits later
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37670 on: Today at 06:32:17 pm »
All of this transfer chat pales in comparison to the commotion over that fact that some girl I don't know isn't a guy.

Might as well close the thread to be honest.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37671 on: Today at 06:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:01:11 pm
60m for Raphina. He cost Leeds 32m last season.
No he didn't.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37672 on: Today at 06:39:45 pm »
Tobi Altschäffl@altobelli13·43m
At Florian Neuhaus there is no movement regarding a transfer. The midfielder recently had a good chat with the new Gladbach coach Adi Hütter. Clear trend: Neuhaus will stay for at least another year at Mönchengladbach.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,809
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37673 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:39:45 pm
Tobi Altschäffl@altobelli13·43m
At Florian Neuhaus there is no movement regarding a transfer. The midfielder recently had a good chat with the new Gladbach coach Adi Hütter. Clear trend: Neuhaus will stay for at least another year at Mönchengladbach.
Means nothing either way
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 937 938 939 940 941 [942]   Go Up
« previous next »
 