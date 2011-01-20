Do you think Isak would be better suited playing through the middle in our system? Or playing wide left and cutting in?



I asked the same thing the other day. Mainly because he looks like he could be a (much) better version of Origi, who we've played both in starting position that are wide left and central.



Taking a step back, what is the diagnosis of the problem we are trying to solve with the acquisition of a new forward?Isak from what I can see plays in the middle, I do think hes talented but not what we need- to use your example we could see it via the following options:A) better Origi - IsakB) younger Bobby - CuenhaC) younger Mane - DokuD) younger zlatan - VlahovichIm my opinion we need another Mane type option the most, there isnt anyone who can come off the bench and dribble / beat players in our squad- imagine having an option like that against tired legs-Cuenha would be second on my list as an archetype, Vlahovich third and Isak a distant thirdWe strugggled to create clear opportunities to score goals this season, if a team is defending deep you can either have talented dribblers or an aerial threat like Vlahovich + you need midfielders that can score from distance or create give and gos