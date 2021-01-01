« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1611265 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37600 on: Today at 12:17:52 pm »
Pretty sure we'll make a good decision. It's not like back in 2015 when we're choosing Benteke ahead of Son and Depay.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37601 on: Today at 12:22:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:17:52 pm
Pretty sure we'll make a good decision. It's not like back in 2015 when we're choosing Benteke ahead of Son and Depay.
Benteke wasn't terrible, but he had so little impact, I don't feel 100% sure he played for us.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37602 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:28:30 am
Yeah he didn't cover himself in glory there, but Baumgartner is a good player and still only 21. He had good production in a fairly poor Hoffenheim side that was massively hit with injuries. His defensive numbers as a midfielder were also really, really good, so you can understand the thinking behind any interest.

He's not ready, he should stay in Germany for a year or so and continue to develop, he's not Liverpool first team standard as of yet.

And as if by magic, Kicker say today that we're interested in him as a Gini replacement  ;D but I think it's just based on that speculative Echo article.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37603 on: Today at 12:36:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:29:47 am
That would be a very expensive price for Raphinha, in my opinion.

Okay, £40 million plus 15 mill extras for winning the League, CL and getting 15 goals a season.

Do we have a deal?
