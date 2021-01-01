No idea about sprints per 90 as a metric - hardly ever seen it before - but several of these players youve picked out are sensational CMs defensively - dont think theres anything to suggest Neuhaus is

After a lot of speculation Im still not sure I get how hed upgrade us and why hed be a target - open to being persuaded just currently dont see it



I don't know much about Neuhaus to be fair but using cherry picked and often useless stats to dismiss him is kind of pointless. CM's don't sprint much (compared to wide players), they rely on their positioning and game intelligence if anything to win possession and make runs forward, these are less easy to capture in stats sometimes. (See the point about Neuhaus having more sprints and Hendo and Gini)Also individual stats are often largely determined by how a team's tactical set-up is. That can make players look good or shit statistically. See someone like Patrick Bamford playing for Boro vs Bielsa's Leeds same player but I am sure his distance covered, touches taken per 90, xG, xA are all drastically different.I don't think Neuhaus is an upgrade for us, but I doubt we are looking for an upgrade or we even can "upgrade" our midfield that easily. When fit Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho is a hell of a midfield, all arguably among the best in the world.What we need is someone reliable like Gini and preferably someone younger. He fits that profile. He reminds me a bit of Hendo around the same age.