We weren't.



You said 'for every Jota, there's an Oxlade Chamberlain' which is quite patently untrue. We've got a cracking strike rate for transfers that aren't a bit of an obvious punt. You keep saying there's 'no way' you can get someone like Mane or Salah these days for the prices we paid for them. But we signed Jota for pretty much the same. I suspect the whole point of this is an 'I want Sancho why aren't we signing Sancho' sort of tantrum. Getting Salah for what we paid was a freak occurrence, but being able to get top quality players in that price bracket hasn't particularly changed.



I think it depends if you think Jota is Salah level. Certainly hes been good, but I think the jury is still out on him yet. I agree Edwards has way more hits than misses, I think that is a given. We are lucky in that Klopp seems to have very clear ideas on what type of players he wants in his team. In terms of the PL, I think we are the best in that department, our transfer strategy certainly is much more successful than our competitors.But I dont agree that buying players playing in proven leagues is not necessarily a pathway to success, you may have a better chance, but it does come at a cost. So the issue I think is that there is a value for money proposition here, especially in these times, where the inflation exceeds what the realistic value is for players out there for clubs like ours, and identifying targets becomes harder and harder.The bracket has moved in my opinion.