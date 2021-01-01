« previous next »
Just watching the Hungary Portugal game, that Hungary keeper is pretty good, wouldnt mind him here as back up to Alison.
Good spot. he has turned out to be a really good keeper. And I agree about him being better than Adrian. However I think being 2nd keeper to a top keeper is  a different beast & mindset
I think we rushed on this one but what do I know
even klopp needs some convincing. and also when did our last signing from an italian league actually turned out good.

i was expecting salah to be around a 1 in 3 kind of goalscoring winger for us. how fucking wrong were we. ;D



You could say that about a lot of things though can't you? Maybe we shouldn't have signed Mane because our last 2 Senegal players were shit, we shouldn't be in for Mbappe or Haaland either because Bruno Cheyrou wasn't the next Zidane and Stig Inge Bjornebye didn't exactly light the league up. Those Dutch players? Yeah we should stay away from them too because Zenden was pretty horrific, remember Erik Meijer too?!
Good spot. he has turned out to be a really good keeper. And I agree about him being better than Adrian. However I think being 2nd keeper to a top keeper is  a different beast & mindset
I think we rushed on this one but what do I know

Its great that he's become such a good keeper.....but we must know that there's slim to no chance that he'd have developed in the same way being back up here for the last ten years.
Maddison is a flat track bully and a stats padder against the weaker teams, if you look at the breakdown of where his production came last season. His actual headline numbers are good, but I don't think he's the player many think he is and he's clearly not fully trusted by Rodgers. No doubt Leicester want £60m - £70m for him but he's patently not worth that.

Arsenal and Chelsea being linked, I'd like to see Utd balls up the Sancho again move then pay a load for Maddison late in the window. As has been stated, if Maddison goes, they probably don't sanction a move for Barnes to leave.

Harvey Barnes is a very good footballer, really like him. It's a shame he's at a club that's very good at extracting big fees for their best players. Tielemans and Barnes are great, but £120m can definitely be spent more wisely.

Arsenal getting Maddison feels quite likely to me. We know they want a 10, and they can definitely sell him as a big exciting signing to their fans. Meanwhile Leicester will take the £40-50m and reinvest in someone better.

Barnes could be lethal in our system, I think, really fast and has a quietly impressive goalscoring record. Got nine goals in just 25 league appearances this season, would have been comfortably in the double figures if not for injury which is good going.
Sancho is obviously the pick of that list, but assuming he's off to United then the one who'd excite me most is Malen. Obviously some question marks, namely around the Eredivisie, but he's shown he can score in the Europa League too. He feels quite 'us', in that while he's a forward he's not a target man and you feel he's someone we'd play as a wide forward, at least initially. If it wasn't for Raiola being his agent, I think he'd be a really obvious target, but that makes me think we'll let him go elsewhere - not sure we can be arsed dealing with Mino.

Isak looks really exciting too, and different to anyone we've already got.

Diaby is fun and creative but the goal record just isn't there, not yet anyway. Vlahovic likely needs another season to show consistency in his goalscoring (others may disagree) and I can't imagine Juventus willingly parting with Chiesa.

Few random names from me, based on nothing but a quick stats scan... Hirving Lozano seems to be coming off a good season at Napoli, Amine Gouiri at Nice had a great year but it may have been a one off. I still really like Harvey Barnes and think we'd be all over him if Leicester wouldn't just demand £60m+ for him. Andre Silva if we want a striker, Baumgartner at Hoffenheim has really good numbers, but probably more an attacking mid than a forward.
Baumgartner is probably a player we should be looking for in our aim to replace Gini.
the other one I would look at would be Ziyech as  I think he could excel as AM for us - eye for goal, can wide attacker and also behind a striker in a diamond formation.
Malen is the striker I would love to sign for us.
so 40M for Ziyech and about the same for Malen  8)
Arsenal getting Maddison feels quite likely to me. We know they want a 10, and they can definitely sell him as a big exciting signing to their fans. Meanwhile Leicester will take the £40-50m and reinvest in someone better.

Barnes could be lethal in our system, I think, really fast and has a quietly impressive goalscoring record. Got nine goals in just 25 league appearances this season, would have been comfortably in the double figures if not for injury which is good going.

Aren't Arsenal after an attacking midfielder from Anderlecht and already made a bid? Can't see them going for Maddison.
Malen feels more like a Leicester level signing rather than a team hoping to challenge for the PL.

Wouldnt be great for his development to join us from Holland. Step up is too big. Needs to develop at a lesser club. He does look the best of lesser names mentioned.

I dont think after Minamino & our poor forward line squad players we will be taking a risk again someone like Malen or Daka.
Look at Salah,Firmino,Mane & Jota all either proven PL forwards or one of the best forwards in one of the top 4 leagues.

I think it is forgotten how good Firmino was in the Bundesliga & Salah in Serie A.
These were players who were at a very high level before joining us.

Mane & Jota 2 of the best forwards in the PL outside the the top 6 when they joined as well

If Arsenal spend £40-60m on a player I'm going to be seriously pissed, may even send John some offensive tweets. Where's the Mbappe money John?
