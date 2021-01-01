Malen feels more like a Leicester level signing rather than a team hoping to challenge for the PL.



Wouldnt be great for his development to join us from Holland. Step up is too big. Needs to develop at a lesser club. He does look the best of lesser names mentioned.



I dont think after Minamino & our poor forward line squad players we will be taking a risk again someone like Malen or Daka.

Look at Salah,Firmino,Mane & Jota all either proven PL forwards or one of the best forwards in one of the top 4 leagues.



I think it is forgotten how good Firmino was in the Bundesliga & Salah in Serie A.

These were players who were at a very high level before joining us.



Mane & Jota 2 of the best forwards in the PL outside the the top 6 when they joined as well



