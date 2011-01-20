

Malen, Vlahovic, Isak, Diaby, Sancho, Chiesa etc - however likely or unlikely, are names I'd be very happy to see come in.



Sancho is obviously the pick of that list, but assuming he's off to United then the one who'd excite me most is Malen. Obviously some question marks, namely around the Eredivisie, but he's shown he can score in the Europa League too. He feels quite 'us', in that while he's a forward he's not a target man and you feel he's someone we'd play as a wide forward, at least initially. If it wasn't for Raiola being his agent, I think he'd be a really obvious target, but that makes me think we'll let him go elsewhere - not sure we can be arsed dealing with Mino.Isak looks really exciting too, and different to anyone we've already got.Diaby is fun and creative but the goal record just isn't there, not yet anyway. Vlahovic likely needs another season to show consistency in his goalscoring (others may disagree) and I can't imagine Juventus willingly parting with Chiesa.Few random names from me, based on nothing but a quick stats scan... Hirving Lozano seems to be coming off a good season at Napoli, Amine Gouiri at Nice had a great year but it may have been a one off. I still really like Harvey Barnes and think we'd be all over him if Leicester wouldn't just demand £60m+ for him. Andre Silva if we want a striker, Baumgartner at Hoffenheim has really good numbers, but probably more an attacking mid than a forward.