Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37240 on: Today at 10:00:29 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:51:11 am
I think you are right. Let's have some names then!?

Will throw one in for free: Leon Bailey.
Personally think Bailey is a step below the quality we need. He did, in fairness, look better last season and it's mad he's only 23 as it seems he's been round a long time (24 at season's start). I see someone like a Villa or an Everton spending big on him even though he's not quite first rate. Decent player, not Liverpool quality in my mind. This sounds counter-intuitive to the way I usually assess players, because 24 combined G+A across 38 games is brilliant, but I don't like his spread of stats and how he's so dependent on being in a counter-attacking set up that needs wide open spaces to sprint into. His passing and creation stats aren't great (good dribbling though) and his defensive numbers are non-existent. Looking at his xG and xA, he was running very hot on both this season.

He probably moves, does brilliant and makes me look stupid, but I think he struggles in a side that has to find solutions for deep-sitting defensive sides.

Malen, Vlahovic, Isak, Diaby, Sancho, Chiesa etc - however likely or unlikely, are names I'd be very happy to see come in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37241 on: Today at 10:03:07 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:58:30 am
Yeah loads of teams slept on Salah, maybe because of his time at Chelsea who knows.

Similar with Torres and Suarez, as they were clearly top players rather than just potential.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37242 on: Today at 10:03:43 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:58:30 am
Yeah loads of teams slept on Salah, maybe because of his time at Chelsea who knows.

Interesting and I think that might be the case. His previous stint at Chelsea surely made some thought he'd 'fail' at a bigger club again. Similar to perhaps how some think Isak failed at Dortmund, Memphis at Utd, Coutinho at Inter, etc. Here sometimes you can find the best buying opportunities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37243 on: Today at 10:05:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:03:07 am
Similar with Torres and Suarez.

I would say Salah was the biggest fuck up by other teams because he had done it for a couple of seasons, in Italy, playing off the right. That's unlike Suarez who was in Holland at the time.

Point being anyway that I would argue a Salah level of signing would be someone like a Sancho and that some of the names being thrown about are nowhere near the level that Salah was when he was at Roma.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37244 on: Today at 10:11:12 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:05:24 am
I would say Salah was the biggest fuck up by other teams because he had done it for a couple of seasons, in Italy, playing off the right. That's unlike Suarez who was in Holland at the time.

Point being anyway that I would argue a Salah level of signing would be someone like a Sancho and that some of the names being thrown about are nowhere near the level that Salah was when he was at Roma.

Yeah, i've said going into the window i'd like us to sign a new spine to the squad with well scouted, high potential early 20's signings at CB, CM and a forward. Konate being one of the three. Some of the players we're linked with for the others fit the bill. If we get a good young CM then letting Gini go makes more sense than if we don't, for example.

Looking at the fixtures and the schedule around AFCON looks manageable, so that may factor in to whether we go for another forward. I hope we do, but i'd prioritise replacing Gini.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37245 on: Today at 10:12:11 am »
Just watching the Hungary Portugal game, that Hungary keeper is pretty good, wouldnt mind him here as back up to Alison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37246 on: Today at 10:42:46 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:00:29 am

Malen, Vlahovic, Isak, Diaby, Sancho, Chiesa etc - however likely or unlikely, are names I'd be very happy to see come in.

Sancho is obviously the pick of that list, but assuming he's off to United then the one who'd excite me most is Malen. Obviously some question marks, namely around the Eredivisie, but he's shown he can score in the Europa League too. He feels quite 'us', in that while he's a forward he's not a target man and you feel he's someone we'd play as a wide forward, at least initially. If it wasn't for Raiola being his agent, I think he'd be a really obvious target, but that makes me think we'll let him go elsewhere - not sure we can be arsed dealing with Mino.

Isak looks really exciting too, and different to anyone we've already got.

Diaby is fun and creative but the goal record just isn't there, not yet anyway. Vlahovic likely needs another season to show consistency in his goalscoring (others may disagree) and I can't imagine Juventus willingly parting with Chiesa.

Few random names from me, based on nothing but a quick stats scan... Hirving Lozano seems to be coming off a good season at Napoli, Amine Gouiri at Nice had a great year but it may have been a one off. I still really like Harvey Barnes and think we'd be all over him if Leicester wouldn't just demand £60m+ for him. Andre Silva if we want a striker, Baumgartner at Hoffenheim has really good numbers, but probably more an attacking mid than a forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37247 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:12:11 am
Just watching the Hungary Portugal game, that Hungary keeper is pretty good, wouldnt mind him here as back up to Alison.

Another Leipzig player. Why can't we develop these players before they go to clubs like Salzburg and Leipzig?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37248 on: Today at 10:43:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:00:29 am
Personally think Bailey is a step below the quality we need. He did, in fairness, look better last season and it's mad he's only 23 as it seems he's been round a long time (24 at season's start). I see someone like a Villa or an Everton spending big on him even though he's not quite first rate. Decent player, not Liverpool quality in my mind. This sounds counter-intuitive to the way I usually assess players, because 24 combined G+A across 38 games is brilliant, but I don't like his spread of stats and how he's so dependent on being in a counter-attacking set up that needs wide open spaces to sprint into. His passing and creation stats aren't great (good dribbling though) and his defensive numbers are non-existent. Looking at his xG and xA, he was running very hot on both this season.

He probably moves, does brilliant and makes me look stupid, but I think he struggles in a side that has to find solutions for deep-sitting defensive sides.

Malen, Vlahovic, Isak, Diaby, Sancho, Chiesa etc - however likely or unlikely, are names I'd be very happy to see come in.

That Chiesa is a bloody fantastic player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37249 on: Today at 10:45:11 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:42:57 am
Another Leipzig player. Why can't we develop these players before they go to clubs like Salzburg and Leipzig?

Rafa was always given shift for signing young players like Gulacsi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37250 on: Today at 10:51:51 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:12:11 am
Just watching the Hungary Portugal game, that Hungary keeper is pretty good, wouldnt mind him here as back up to Alison.

This is of course assuming Gulacsi, who left Liverpool to be a number one goalkeeper elsewhere, would be happy to come back to Liverpool to be a back up...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37251 on: Today at 10:52:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:45:11 am
Rafa was always given shift for signing young players like Gulacsi

Was he?  ??? From who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37252 on: Today at 10:57:14 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:52:05 am
Was he?  ??? From who?

There was a power struggle with the Academy at the time with Heighway. Those who backed Heighway (the likes of Carragher very vocal about it) resented all the young foreign players who were coming in at the time. Benitez's argument was the players coming through simply weren't up to scratch at that time. Eventually he overhauled the Academy with Borrell and Seguera coming in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37253 on: Today at 11:18:53 am »
Are we waiting for Euro's to be over before we sign anyone (therefore assuming the players we want are at tournament?)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37254 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:43:58 am
That Chiesa is a bloody fantastic player
I really like him, think he'd be excellent in the Bobby role. He's done well with Juventus so you'd doubt they'd want to sell him, given he's young and Italian also, but they do some very strange moves in the transfer market and the longer that Ronaldo stays, the more they will have to shed established players to ensure they don't get into even bigger trouble.

Having said that, I'm not even sure how the deal would work, as he's technically still owned 100% by Fiorentina. He's on a two year loan to Juve with an obligation to buy, so I'm not sure whether that could be disrupted or whether Fiorentina would be approachable at all. Always difficult to know how Italians will do abroad too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37255 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:18:53 am
Are we waiting for Euro's to be over before we sign anyone (therefore assuming the players we want are at tournament?)

I would hope not as their asking prices would only increase
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37256 on: Today at 11:22:58 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:21:42 am
I would hope not as their asking prices would only increase

That depends on their performance, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37257 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:21:42 am
I would hope not as their asking prices would only increase
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 11:22:58 am
That depends on their performance, no?
Exactly what Crimson said. Neuhaus for example?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37258 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
Well if he has a shit tournament I don't want him  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37259 on: Today at 11:27:16 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:43:58 am
That Chiesa is a bloody fantastic player

Bit old now mate. In the mid to late 90's sure I'd love him here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37260 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:18:53 am
Are we waiting for Euro's to be over before we sign anyone (therefore assuming the players we want are at tournament?)

Its always slow at this time of year with regards transfers. Players, managers, DoFs are probably all away taking a break after a hectic season.

An international tournament exaggerates this. Theres actually 2 on-going now. Plus Covid will likely slow things down in the market as a whole. Not just Liverpool, but most of the market is dependent on multiple moves.

Plenty of time to get things boxed off. 1 already in the door and maybe 2 more deals to do. Equally important are getting some outs done. Probably more important is concentrating some effort on resolving certain contract situations before the season starts.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37261 on: Today at 11:34:01 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:25:54 am
Well if he has a shit tournament I don't want him  ;D

hell probably end up playing about 20 minutes if hes lucky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37262 on: Today at 11:35:07 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:32:09 am
Its always slow at this time of year with regards transfers. Players, managers, DoFs are probably all away taking a break after a hectic season.

An international tournament exaggerates this. Theres actually 2 on-going now. Plus Covid will likely slow things down in the market as a whole. Not just Liverpool, but most of the market is dependent on multiple moves.

Plenty of time to get things boxed off. 1 already in the door and maybe 2 more deals to do. Equally important are getting some outs done. Probably more important is concentrating some effort on resolving certain contract situations before the season starts.

A lot of clubs wait till the end of August to do anything let alone after the Euros.

These tournaments do hold things up. Kane for example has put his future on hold until after it and a transfer like that will have a chain effect. Grealish will probably move as well and the Sancho deal will get done eventually to United.

Certainly Jurgen should be spending June chilled out with his feet up.
