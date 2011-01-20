While our front 3 have been amazing, and Jota was a great acquisition - I feel like we should be aiming to get someone that was about the Salah/Firmino/Mane level at the time we bought them i.e. level of likely starter, potential to be excellent but not currently one of the world's preeminent superstars.



I'm thinking this purely to keep the squad fresh and look forward.



This may result in slightly less guaranteed starts for the front 3. Lets face it, even when we bought Firmino and Mane, there was no guarantee they'd be starters. Even Salah could have ended up more a of a bit player out on the wings. It's only when Klopp got them all altogether up front they became the superstar trio we know today.