Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1593378 times)

Offline No Way José

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • Hard as fuck - Not me, Wiggo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37200 on: Yesterday at 05:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:43:55 pm
You reckon Donnarumma would be cheap? :lmao

Definitely not - hes hot stuff
What doesn't kill you, only makes you stronger. Except Polio

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,771
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37201 on: Yesterday at 05:24:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:40:58 pm
Are we genuinely linked with Isak?
I hear hes got a wicked game
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37202 on: Yesterday at 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on June 14, 2021, 11:10:52 am
lots of sheep in this thread atm it seems.

Ive have seen this happen before. Rawk posters seem to have an obsession with puns its a bit bizarre

Shut tup!
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37203 on: Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm »
Neuhaus watch in the second half tonight hopefully.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37204 on: Yesterday at 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:46:47 pm
Were not signing Dean Saunders

Dont pretend youre some sort of ITK like SamieMole.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37205 on: Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm
Neuhaus watch in the second half tonight hopefully.

Mbappe watch from kick off.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37206 on: Yesterday at 07:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm
Sorry.

I know Im pretty one dimensional in terms of how I make my point on here but its not fantasy what I post. Some of the things Ive included recently in this thread about Adrian, net spend, wages  etc are all things Liverpool fans have posted on here or on social media in the last week. Whilst being serious.

Even saw fans moaning about the Anfield Road extension and it taking funds away from transfers. But decided it was a step too far to include that.

Apologies again for being so one dimensional in my posting. Wasnt trying to be mean, just wanted to make a few points .

May I refer the not so right honourable gentleman to a quote by Juan Loco on the 13th April 2011 at 2.42pm.

 :)
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37207 on: Yesterday at 07:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:01:40 pm
This isnt a photo of yourself is it Agent99?



This is Agent99
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37208 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm
Mbappe watch from kick off.
Is he showing the Liverbird tattoo from kick off , or after his hat-trick?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37209 on: Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Is he showing the Liverbird tattoo from kick off , or after his hat-trick?

After his perfect hat trick. Left foot, right foot, off the liverbird shaved into his chest hair.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37210 on: Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm »
Sign Mbappe

(Someone had to say it)
Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37211 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm
Sign Mbappe

(Someone had to say it)

He'd be a cheat code against most of the division.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37212 on: Yesterday at 09:45:35 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm
Sign Mbappe

(Someone had to say it)
#Newhouse2021
#Mbappe2022
Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37213 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Is he showing the Liverbird tattoo from kick off , or after his hat-trick?

Oh yeah what was that thing with a hidden Liverbird tattoo?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37214 on: Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm »
Isak and Mbappe as our backups next season. We're winning the sextuple.
Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,096
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37215 on: Yesterday at 10:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm

I know Im pretty one dimensional in terms of how I make my point on here but its not fantasy what I post.

Saying we should sign Donnarumma to be our back up goalkeeper is pure fantasy ;D
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37216 on: Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm
Neuhaus watch in the second half tonight hopefully.

Bringing Emre Can on instead of him pretty much sums up the way the German team is currently managed.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37217 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm
Bringing Emre Can on instead of him pretty much sums up the way the German team is currently managed.

Can looked ok to be fair.
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37218 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:45:35 pm
#Newhouse2021
#Mbappe2022

Everton are dreaming of a Neuhaus.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,771
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37219 on: Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm
Sign Mbappe

(Someone had to say it)
We arent


You get the idea.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37220 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm
Bringing Emre Can on instead of him pretty much sums up the way the German team is currently managed.

I mean, Can came on for Ginter which made sense. Volland was the terrible sub.

To be honest, dont think its likely we see much of Neuhaus in the tournament. Maybe the game against Hungary, depending on how they do against Portugal, but Goretzka will be back and ahead of him.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37221 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm
We arent


You get the idea.

You dont need to dismiss the idea, I dont think anyone actually believes it. Just a bit of fun.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,771
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37222 on: Yesterday at 10:33:21 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
You dont need to dismiss the idea, I dont think anyone actually believes it. Just a bit of fun.
Well we cant be having that now can we. ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37223 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm
I mean, Can came on for Ginter which made sense. Volland was the terrible sub.

To be honest, dont think its likely we see much of Neuhaus in the tournament. Maybe the game against Hungary, depending on how they do against Portugal, but Goretzka will be back and ahead of him.
Probably a good thing, if he has a good tournament then Gladbach will probably try add to his value. His release clause has elapsed and Gladbach missed out on European qualification so if our interest in him is genuine then were in a strong position to negotiate a lower fee.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37224 on: Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:51:01 pm


This is Agent99
"You know Paul, signing Mbappe is a bit like making love to a beautiful woman..."
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37225 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm
"You know Paul, signing Mbappe is a bit like making love to a beautiful woman..."

"...it's impossible."
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37226 on: Today at 12:19:49 am »
Sky Germany say were planning talks with Donyell Malen of PSV. Amazing goal record in Holland but question is obviously one of adaptation to a much better league. Think its more likely he goes to Dortmund as rumoured. Raiola his agent.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37227 on: Today at 12:26:02 am »
What Doc Barefoot said.

Quote
Liverpool to have talks with 22-year old PSV forward Donyell Malen. Borussia Dortmund also have him on their list as possible successors of Jadon Sancho. [@Sky_MaxB/ @SkyDeutschland]
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,945
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37228 on: Today at 12:43:27 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:19:49 am
Sky Germany say were planning talks with Donyell Malen of PSV. Amazing goal record in Holland but question is obviously one of adaptation to a much better league. Think its more likely he goes to Dortmund as rumoured. Raiola his agent.

I think he'll end up at Dortmund too. Based on footage, Malen has a hell of a leap for someone who is 5'10
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,918
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37229 on: Today at 12:55:50 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
Can looked ok to be fair.

Liked the bun, did you?  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37230 on: Today at 01:00:50 am »
Renato Sanches fits us like a glove- pace, strength and technique. Available for 25m too.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37231 on: Today at 01:02:06 am »
I have been on the Sanches train for a while, it's getting lonely here.
Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37232 on: Today at 02:19:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:00:50 am
Renato Sanches fits us like a glove- pace, strength and technique. Available for 25m too.

Save your love
Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37233 on: Today at 02:56:26 am »
While our front 3 have been amazing, and Jota was a great acquisition - I feel like we should be aiming to get someone that was about the Salah/Firmino/Mane level at the time we bought them i.e. level of likely starter, potential to be excellent but not currently one of the world's preeminent superstars.

I'm thinking this purely to keep the squad fresh and look forward.

This may result in slightly less guaranteed starts for the front 3. Lets face it, even when we bought Firmino and Mane, there was no guarantee they'd be starters. Even Salah could have ended up more a of a bit player out on the wings. It's only when Klopp got them all altogether up front they became the superstar trio we know today.
