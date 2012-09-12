So they will want a decent amount over 45m euros then. Guess we can forget about that one.



I think Tielemans and his camp are definitely trying to see if they can get a move to a top club, while knowing that if it doesn't work he'll still get a huge payday at Leicester to stay for another season or two (potentially with a clause in there).



My feeling is he's someone we'd pay £40m for, but Leicester will demand in excess of £60m IMO - and fair enough, considering his importance to them.



Given the mooted fees being banded about this summer - eg Vlahovic at 60m, I think you'd probably see Sociedad wanting around 50m - 60m for Isak. So around £45m - £53m or so? Worth noting that Sociedad paid around £5.5m to Dortmund to sign Isak (with the buyback clause inserted - a small loss for Dortmund on what they paid for him) so if they paid 10m to remove the buyback, the fees being talked about would be a massive profit for Sociedad. Alternatively Dortmund may exercise the clause and make a healthy profit themselves, though that doesn't look likely at present.Agreed, of course they will be. He's not going to come out and say anything during the Euros though. He does belong in a top team, I'm just not sure we're that team given what Leicester would want, and how much value that size of fee would add to our squad if spent well elsewhere on the pitch. Leicester will definitely want a big fee, as you say, the recent sales of Maguire and Mahrez give a bit of a guide, as well as them saying last summer that if Utd wanted Maddison, he'd be £70m.