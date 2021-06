Okay, and?



If Alisson and Kelleher both suffer serious injuries, I'll worry about Adrian staying as our third choice goalkeeper.



Saying he's human simply means that he is. Adrián apologists would go any length to justify him staying.



A team that wants to win big trophies can't be rewarding mediocrity. Funny enough, the same people were giving Man Utd stick for renewing Phil Jones' contract.



That can be said about just about any team. What if we sign Jan Oblak to be our second choice and Allison, Oblak and Kelleher got injured at the same time. I would be worried. You have to manage risk. You cant have 3-4 backup players for every position.It takes both luck and skill to win trophies.Yeah, its clear from this Adrian Fiasco that Klopp has given up on wanting to win trophies. He is just going to be packing it in and cruising on his reputation from here onwards.