LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:42 am
Just to confirm, LFC, in the main, are not a team which searches out Galactico players just for the sake of it and then overpay. A lot of these players are bought not just as players but for marketing purposes, just look at Pogba stuck on the side of Pepsi bottles, he's an average player, like Rodriguez, who is marketable. There are several players who fit this (Ronaldo, Neymar, James, Pogba etc) and you can probably add Salah and Van Dijk to that as well.

LFC have proved they can but £30-£45m players and make them £70-£100m players, that's what we do, we are not petrochemical oligarchs.

The basic message is that if Klopp gets the right materials, which are usually quite expensive, he adds value. I'm sure that will happen again this summer.

Yep and 30-40M is not expensive, Weve seen championship players like Watkins sold for £28M and Buendia for £35M

We shouldnt feel like this range is expensive, its the norm for a good quality player

LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
thats the market rate for a quality player nowdays.

we got keita for 40+ Million and jota as and even our new defender as well. It might just show what range our future signings might just be at.
