Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
·
1h
Update #Neuhaus (2/2): Among all the teams from the
@premierleague
,
@LFC
 is currently the club that has deposited its interest most concretely. Neuhaus told us
@SPORT1
 (last week): I can very well imagine a move abroad. His future will become clear after the Euros. #LFC 🔴

Oh its so on!
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:12:35 pm
Neuhaus ticks all of the boxes as a good replacement for Wijnaldum.

And if we're going to be shopping in the Bundesliga, we might as well put an offer in with Wolfsburg for Ridle Baku as well.

I wish we where linked with Ridle Baku, Id prefer him to Neuheus. He covers 3 positions well.
I'm all aboard the Neuhaus train, just so we can invent a song for him to the tune of "Our House" by Madness.
salaries of our current squad: I am expecting contracts for Salah, van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Henderson, Mane, Fabinho to all be extended this summer as they all have 2 years to go.
? Keita, Oxlade, Firmino, Origi, Shaqiri Kelleher extensions this summer ?
Milner stick and run down his contract
stick, sell, or extend is the question.
departures could help fund other signings or extensions this summer.

annual and weekly salaries of our squad 2020/21

Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento   M   30       £10,400,000   £200,000
Mohamed Salah   F   28       £10,400,000   £200,000
Roberto Firmino   F   29       £9,360,000   £180,000
Virgil Van Dijk   D   29       £9,360,000   £180,000
Alisson Becker   GK   28       £7,800,000   £150,000
Jordan Henderson   M   30       £7,280,000   £140,000
James Milner   M   35       £7,280,000   £140,000
Naby Keita   M   26       £6,240,000   £120,000
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain   M   27       £6,240,000   £120,000
Sadio Mane   F   29       £5,200,000   £100,000
Joel Matip   D   29       £5,200,000   £100,000
Fabinho Tavares   M   27       £5,200,000   £100,000
Diogo Jota   F   24       £4,700,000   £90,385
Xherdan Shaqiri   M   29       £4,160,000   £80,000
Tren Alexander-Arnold   D   22       £3,900,000   £75,000
Joe Gomez   D   24       £3,900,000   £75,000
Takumi Minamino   F   26       £3,900,000   £75,000
Ben Davies   D   25       £3,120,000   £60,000
Divock Origi   F   26       £3,120,000   £60,000
Konstantinos Tsimikas   D   25       £3,120,000   £60,000
Andrew Robertson   D   27       £2,600,000   £50,000
Adrian San Miguel del Castillo   GK   34       £2,600,000   £50,000
Neco Williams   D   20       £1,300,000   £25,000
Caoimhin Kelleher   GK   22       £800,000   £15,385
Ben Woodburn   M   21       £624,000   £12,000
Curtis Jones   M   20       £390,000   £7,500
Kamil Grabara   GK   22       £260,000   £5,000
Taiwo Awoniyi   F   23       -   -
Marko Grujic   M   25       -   -
Ibrahima Konate   D   0       -   -
Sheyi Ojo   M   23       -   -
Harry Wilson   M   24       -

I was amazed to see Ben Davies on 60K a week, more than Andy RObertson and a lot more than Curtis Jones?
I remember this assist last season in the Champions League.  ;D

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1403346529231020033
Is Neuhaus really mobile and busy enough for us?



Edit: soz, missed the whole previous page where people were saying close to the same thing  :-[ ;D
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:20:30 pm
I'm all aboard the Neuhaus train, just so we can invent a song for him to the tune of "Our House" by Madness.

Marvellous.
I doubt thats right. I'm also not even sure how anyone would have that information.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:25:25 pm
Is Neuhaus really mobile and busy enough for us?
He covered 336 km in total in the Bundesliga last season. 20th overall.

Also Weghorst is 7th  at 364km overall

Huge distance for a 6"6 striker
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:30:28 pm
He covered 336 km in total in the Bundesliga last season. 20th overall.

Also Weghorst is 7th  at 364km overall (7th)

Huge distance for a 6"6 striker

How does that compare to our current midfielders? Well compared to Gini since he was the only one who was fit throughout the season
Ahhh the pace obsession is back, hello old friend :lmao

Interested to see what happens with our CM search, so find it quite strange for us to miss out on a release clause if one was available to take advantage of, especially given how we tend to operate in the market

Neuhaus looks classy though and were being linked with some very good young CMs which is good to see
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:21:03 pm
salaries of our current squad: I am expecting contracts for Salah, van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Henderson, Mane, Fabinho to all be extended this summer as they all have 2 years to go.
? Keita, Oxlade, Firmino, Origi, Shaqiri Kelleher extensions this summer ?
Milner stick and run down his contract
stick, sell, or extend is the question.
departures could help fund other signings or extensions this summer.

annual and weekly salaries of our squad 2020/21

Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento   M   30       £10,400,000   £200,000
Mohamed Salah   F   28       £10,400,000   £200,000
Roberto Firmino   F   29       £9,360,000   £180,000
Virgil Van Dijk   D   29       £9,360,000   £180,000
Alisson Becker   GK   28       £7,800,000   £150,000
Jordan Henderson   M   30       £7,280,000   £140,000
James Milner   M   35       £7,280,000   £140,000
Naby Keita   M   26       £6,240,000   £120,000
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain   M   27       £6,240,000   £120,000
Sadio Mane   F   29       £5,200,000   £100,000
Joel Matip   D   29       £5,200,000   £100,000
Fabinho Tavares   M   27       £5,200,000   £100,000
Diogo Jota   F   24       £4,700,000   £90,385
Xherdan Shaqiri   M   29       £4,160,000   £80,000
Tren Alexander-Arnold   D   22       £3,900,000   £75,000
Joe Gomez   D   24       £3,900,000   £75,000
Takumi Minamino   F   26       £3,900,000   £75,000
Ben Davies   D   25       £3,120,000   £60,000
Divock Origi   F   26       £3,120,000   £60,000
Konstantinos Tsimikas   D   25       £3,120,000   £60,000
Andrew Robertson   D   27       £2,600,000   £50,000
Adrian San Miguel del Castillo   GK   34       £2,600,000   £50,000
Neco Williams   D   20       £1,300,000   £25,000
Caoimhin Kelleher   GK   22       £800,000   £15,385
Ben Woodburn   M   21       £624,000   £12,000
Curtis Jones   M   20       £390,000   £7,500
Kamil Grabara   GK   22       £260,000   £5,000
Taiwo Awoniyi   F   23       -   -
Marko Grujic   M   25       -   -
Ibrahima Konate   D   0       -   -
Sheyi Ojo   M   23       -   -
Harry Wilson   M   24       -

I was amazed to see Ben Davies on 60K a week, more than Andy RObertson and a lot more than Curtis Jones?

If thats right, Sadio needs a new agent
I'm pretty sure Ben Davies isnt on £60k a week :lmao
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Heat map of the positions taken up by Newhouse last season.

https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1403347328317153285

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:55 pm
Heat map of the positions taken up by Newhouse last season.

https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1403347328317153285



Does that indicate more of a holding mid/defensing mid?
His playing style looks more like Thiago than Gini. I guess we want that type of player as was linked to Tielemans too. Guess Neuhaus will be a lot cheaper and Tielemans.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
How press-resistant is he? That seems a key attribute for a Liverpool midfielder these days.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:40:56 pm
Does that indicate more of a holding mid/defensing mid?

In a 4-2-3-1 he's on the left of the double pivot.

In a 4-3-3 he's the left of the #6 aka Fabinho.  :D
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:37:57 pm
I'm pretty sure Ben Davies isnt on £60k a week :lmao

another source also has this salary -https://www.spotrac.com/epl/rankings/weekly/liverpool-fc/
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/liverpool-fc-players-wages-contract-details/

so either a mistake or a good agent
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:41:40 pm
How press-resistant is he? That seems a key attribute for a Liverpool midfielder these days.

Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:10:11 pm
We'd just need to watch some old clips of Charlie Adam.

Can he take a corner worth 12 million?
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:45:31 pm


But are his numbers scalable  ;)
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:45:31 pm


He played in a midfield 2 last year. Maybe we really are going to see more of a 4-2-3-1 with 2 of Fabinho, Thiago, Neuhaus and Henderson.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:43:05 pm
another source also has this salary -https://www.spotrac.com/epl/rankings/weekly/liverpool-fc/
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/liverpool-fc-players-wages-contract-details/

so either a mistake or a good agent

Those sites are all a load of shite guessing the wages. They have no solid sources at all.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:43:05 pm
another source also has this salary -https://www.spotrac.com/epl/rankings/weekly/liverpool-fc/
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/liverpool-fc-players-wages-contract-details/

so either a mistake or a good agent

I'm gonna go with column A
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c_JlTm-cJ9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c_JlTm-cJ9A</a>
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:20:30 pm
I'm all aboard the Neuhaus train, just so we can invent a song for him to the tune of "Our House" by Madness.

In the middle of our team.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:37:57 pm
I'm pretty sure Ben Davies isnt on £60k a week :lmao

Mo and Thiago must be fucking fuming ;D
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:50:18 pm
He played in a midfield 2 last year. Maybe we really are going to see more of a 4-2-3-1 with 2 of Fabinho, Thiago, Neuhaus, and Henderson.
If we wanted to play 4231 more we would likely need to sign 2 more attackers rather than one
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:02:55 pm
Mo and Thiago must be fucking fuming ;D

Nat Phillips will be most annoyed that he's on parity

£60k a week must be the go-to amount for wages they dont know about :D
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:20:30 pm
I'm all aboard the Neuhaus train, just so we can invent a song for him to the tune of "Our House" by Madness.

Neu-haus, in the middle of Anfield.

Yeah, could work!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:41:40 pm
How press-resistant is he?

A journalist at Bild tried asking him about his future and he refused to comment so I'd say very.
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 04:08:14 pm
Neu-haus, in the middle of Anfield.

Yeah, could work!

in the middle of our team works much better!
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:23:04 pm
A journalist at Bild tried asking him about his future and he refused to comment so I'd say very.

He's not small either, Neuhaus. Don't think it'd be a bad thing to have a bit more height and physicality throughout the team (although I'm drawing the line at a literal giant like Weghorst).
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:05:34 pm
Nat Phillips will be most annoyed that he's on parity

£60k a week must be the go-to amount for wages they dont know about :D

How many of our squad were born on 1st January 1970?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Haven't seen Neuhaus play that much but from the little I remember (and from some youtube clips) he actually seems to have quite a bit of Gini's game to him, can see why we'd go for him as a replacement. The composure and confidence to take the extra touch in traffic in the middle of the park, the ability to resist the press and launch a counter, the way he uses his strength, balance and arse to shield the ball. Even those late runs into the box and composed finishes are something that Gini routinely does when playing for Holland.
Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
All this concerted Nehaus noise at once is beginning to seem like he's one of our classic distraction targets
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:42:53 pm
All this concerted Nehaus noise at once is beginning to seem like he's one of our classic distraction targets

so you saying we can expect him to sign for Arsenal for £72 million in the last days of the transfer window?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:42:53 pm
All this concerted Nehaus noise at once is beginning to seem like he's one of our classic distraction targets

But quite often, the noisy target is the actual target - see Konate, Thiago...
