LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 12:51:26 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:47:24 pm
Honestly, I don't know how these contracts work but what would be the point in putting in a buyback clause if the player could just say no?

Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 12:52:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:19:33 pm
He's probably peaked though. He's played nearly 300 Premier League games in his career already over 10 years and nearly 500 professional games for club and country. That's a lot of football already.


He's still got good years in him though.

A lot of games due to him getting a head start on most by playing regular football when he was 17 or 18. He also is rarely injured so always available and for a small lad he is nearly impossible to knock off the ball until he dives which seems to be how every player plays these days. Not sure what is going on at City as Pep relegated Aguero to the bench when fit and likewise with sterling but he must be worth 80m plus in the crazy market as Maguire went for monopoly money at around the same age. English and actually talented = Sterling would be worth 120m plus if it was not for covid and Utd was buying.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 12:53:19 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?

It's been done on here before, but I'm pretty sure the player has no choice in the matter if there's a buyback clause. The player agrees to it when they're sold.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 12:57:03 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:33:19 am
Started a scholarship programme at one of the universities today so suggests he's here to stay :)

Pierce article in the Athletic suggests he's on the way out. 
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 12:58:22 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:03 pm
Pierce article in the Athletic suggests he's on the way out.

I know, was just winding up the ever optimistic clinical :D
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 12:59:04 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?

I think its a condition of the transfer that the player agrees to it, otherwise the clauses would be worthless.

In reality theres probably ways of moving money around to stop it happening if the player and selling club would prefer him to stay.

Also if youre the club exercising a buyback clause and the player tells you in no uncertain terms that he doesnt want to go back, would you bother? Why would you want an angry/disgruntled player at the club.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:00:35 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?

Again, I don't know how buyback clauses really work but, here in the US, teams trade players all the time without the knowledge of the player.  The players literally are told after the trade has been completed.  I know it's completely different in England and in Europe but, again, I don't know how it works. 

The question still stands, if a player can simply say no to the move, what's the point of a buyback clause?
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:01:09 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:58:22 pm
I know, was just winding up the ever optimistic clinical :D

 :lmao :lmao
6BigCups

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:09:47 pm
I want Sterling nowhere near our club. Raphina not being included on the Leeds squad list (website) is interesting...
tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:11:32 pm
Sterling would be amazing for us, he's still an excellent player, at a good age and helps with the English quota.  But he's not signing for us, never in a million years.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:16:53 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Sterling would be amazing for us, he's still an excellent player, at a good age and helps with the English quota.  But he's not signing for us, never in a million years.
He would be good amazing i dont think so.

Mane is still a better player imo
WorldChampions

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:22:10 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Sterling would be amazing for us, he's still an excellent player, at a good age and helps with the English quota.  But he's not signing for us, never in a million years.

No chance, his finishing is still awful. Not much better than when he left - this seasons Sadio would be like a prime Ronaldo (the real one) compared.
lukeb1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:22:17 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:16:53 pm
He would be good amazing i dont think so.

Mane is still a better player imo
Also a better human being, something Klopp values a lot in his players.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:25:48 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:00:35 pm
Again, I don't know how buyback clauses really work but, here in the US, teams trade players all the time without the knowledge of the player.  The players literally are told after the trade has been completed.  I know it's completely different in England and in Europe but, again, I don't know how it works. 

The question still stands, if a player can simply say no to the move, what's the point of a buyback clause?

Sorry if I sounded harsh. Busy day and am not really vetting how I write stuff exactly. I agree with you, they seem pointless unless a sum is included. I think that that is normally what happens.

For everyone else, I would be very surprised if EU labor laws allowed such a thing, even if an individual agrees to it (or has appeared to agree to it).
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:30:21 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:00:35 pm
Again, I don't know how buyback clauses really work but, here in the US, teams trade players all the time without the knowledge of the player.  The players literally are told after the trade has been completed.  I know it's completely different in England and in Europe but, again, I don't know how it works. 

The question still stands, if a player can simply say no to the move, what's the point of a buyback clause?

but they sign up for that. Which is why once players become stars, they will usually try and succeed to get no trade clauses of varying degrees in their contracts.

With this buy-back and Isak, I am not actually sure if the player explicitly has to agree as weird as that sounds. Isak was quoted last season as saying hes aware of the deal between the clubs.  But he sees Dortmund in his past. Almost sounds like the agent and club did the deal, and his involvment may have been minimal.  They got him for cheap, maybe thats the only way to get the move he wanted.




Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:31:10 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:56:25 am
I want us to sign the best players we can get because its easy to think that we have plucked all our best footballers from some random places when in fact the likes of Van Dijk, Salah, Fabinho and Alisson were all some of the best players in their position even before we bought them
Think you're missing the point, still. It's less about the players' ability than about the media circus around them. None of the players you mention were media-annointed in the way that Haaland and Mbappe, and to a slighly lesser degree, Sancho, are. The closest was Virgil, but even then it was more of a notion that he had outgrown Southampton and would definitely move to a big club, and it was largely PL-restricted. There was no suggestion he would be going to any of the giants abroad. He wasn't a 'name' at that top levels of ridiculous hype and blather.

IMO it's not just that the price tags of super-hyped players put them out of Liverpool's ambit (due to our own choice, I hasten to add); it's also, and in fact perhaps more so, that this club just doesn't get involved with that level of media circus player, and the kind of agent bullshittery that will accompany it.

Certainly not on Klopp's watch. A much as Kloppo might like Mbappe, for example, he'd know that the minute the lad joined us his snake of an agent would already be formulating his plans to move him on and would very soon be planting stories and making demands and starting speculation and all the rest of it.

Honestly we're well out of it. Those players are good, but not so good that it would be worth all that shite that comes with them, and the negative side effects that would have on the amazing team character and harmony we have. and that's before you even start looking at the efffect on wages and wage expectation etc.

Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:33:16 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?

Of course he has a say, he can not sign a deal which involves a buy back. He has, so he was clearly happy to do so.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:47:25 pm
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 01:09:47 pm
I want Sterling nowhere near our club. Raphina not being included on the Leeds squad list (website) is interesting...

Not that interesting as he wasn't on the list last season, and they've actually added him to the squad in the last 24 hours. Their admin probably noticed his mistake after a spike of traffic from this thread.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:49:49 pm
He who controls RAWK transfer thread controls the internet.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:54:01 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:33:16 pm
Of course he has a say, he can not sign a deal which involves a buy back. He has, so he was clearly happy to do so.

Players don't tend to have bad blood with a club. And I doubt once they've been sold with buy back they are likely to foster it (unless the player was desperate to stay in the first place). I guess if you were sold under one manager and found you'd be returning to a Mouriniho team it might be different. 
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:54:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:49 pm
He who controls RAWK transfer thread controls the internet.

With great power comes great responsibility.
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:56:11 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 01:22:10 pm
No chance, his finishing is still awful. Not much better than when he left - this seasons Sadio would be like a prime Ronaldo (the real one) compared.

He fit right in with us then as if the current lads were as clinical as Rush or Fowler use to be, Mo, Bobby & Sane would be scoring 70 league goals plus btw them. Love them to bits but in terms of clinical finishing they need half a dozen good chances to score one.
fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 01:57:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:49 pm
He who controls RAWK transfer thread controls the internet.
The bollocks must flow.


Arse

The shite must flow!
ianburns252

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 01:57:31 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 06:58:05 pm
Seen a lad say Raphinia not been included in the squad on the official leeds website, had a look and he hasn't either, oh hello 👀

I don't know if people are actually being serious or if the site has been updated since yesterday but I've just checked and he is on there - Raphael Dias Belloli being his given name and how he is shown on there.

If I have been wooshed or something fair enough though
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:00:43 pm
Do you see the shite flowing?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:00:50 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Sterling would be amazing for us, he's still an excellent player, at a good age and helps with the English quota.  But he's not signing for us, never in a million years.
He would be an amazing benchwarmer.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:07:00 pm
Feel a bit there for Gruijic going off The Athletic article he was keen to come back and fight for a place with Gini gone. Guess we just don't rate him like that. Seems like he's done well wherever he's gone like.

I know people would have been fuming if we brought him back instead of buying a replacement for Gini, but think he's said before he's a bit annoyed with how we've treated him and can see why. Would prefer if we weren't Chelsea like that even if it makes sense financially personally.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:22:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:00:50 pm
He would be an amazing benchwarmer.
Have we replaced the kit man already then?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:24:21 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:07:00 pm
Feel a bit there for Gruijic going off The Athletic article he was keen to come back and fight for a place with Gini gone. Guess we just don't rate him like that. Seems like he's done well wherever he's gone like.

I know people would have been fuming if we brought him back instead of buying a replacement for Gini, but think he's said before he's a bit annoyed with how we've treated him and can see why. Would prefer if we weren't Chelsea like that even if it makes sense financially personally.

It's not really like Chelsea though. We just brought in a player we thought could be good enough for us, loaned him out a few times to see if he could improve, and now will sell him as he hasn't shown that he is at our level. And we would have sold him a while ago had anyone met our valuation.
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:26:14 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:07:00 pm
Feel a bit there for Gruijic going off The Athletic article he was keen to come back and fight for a place with Gini gone. Guess we just don't rate him like that. Seems like he's done well wherever he's gone like.

I know people would have been fuming if we brought him back instead of buying a replacement for Gini, but think he's said before he's a bit annoyed with how we've treated him and can see why. Would prefer if we weren't Chelsea like that even if it makes sense financially personally.

I like Grujic but I do not see us needing another Defesive Midfielder. We need someone that scores more goals than Gini did and someone that has experience at international , league and CL level to score decent amount of goals. OR the potential to.

Ryan Gravenberch is the one  I would go  for  - has huge potential.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:26:27 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402979805159698434

LFC confirm Gini's departure to PSG at the end of the month.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:26:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:19:33 pm
He's probably peaked though. He's played nearly 300 Premier League games in his career already over 10 years and nearly 500 professional games for club and country. That's a lot of football already.


He's still got good years in him though.
Very good point - didn't factor that in. Looking at the standard model of a wide forward's typical development curve and the numbers Sterling was putting up aged 20 - it probably suggests he sees season-on-season regression from next summer onwards. Which is to say, based on averages he's probably had his best ever season of football the season before last. There's always those that are outliers and often some that outlast the curve, but it's fair to say that in Premier League times, the only forwards Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen (notoriously early peaks for both) had played a similar amount of minutes to Sterling by age 23.

I still think, because of his high level and his excellent movement, Sterling gives you a few more good seasons yet, even if he regresses slightly, because the point he's regressing from is so high. Would I take him given what would be a considerable fee and massive wages? No. Could I see why Klopp might be an admirer? Absolutely, yes. Can't see it happening either way. It'll be Spurs or Arsenal. Maybe a loan abroad to an Atleti type team.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:28:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:26:27 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402979805159698434

LFC confirm Gini's departure to PSG at the end of the month.

We'll get the Gini thread open so you can pop this in there too Samie  :wave
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:28:36 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:07:00 pm
Feel a bit there for Gruijic going off The Athletic article he was keen to come back and fight for a place with Gini gone. Guess we just don't rate him like that. Seems like he's done well wherever he's gone like.

I know people would have been fuming if we brought him back instead of buying a replacement for Gini, but think he's said before he's a bit annoyed with how we've treated him and can see why. Would prefer if we weren't Chelsea like that even if it makes sense financially personally.

He seems to have done OK, but not sure he's shown he could cut it here on a consistent basis and we prob feel his £10-15m value could be better utilised elsewhere.

Not sure it's Chelsea like either. It's pretty standard loaning of a youngster to see if they can improve and moving them on if they don't. Chelsea bought up shit loads with little intention of seeing if they could become good enough so they could sell them later to help them fall the right side of FFP.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:30:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:26:35 pm
Very good point - didn't factor that in. Looking at the standard model of a wide forward's typical development curve and the numbers Sterling was putting up aged 20 - it probably suggests he sees season-on-season regression from next summer onwards. Which is to say, based on averages he's probably had his best ever season of football the season before last. There's always those that are outliers and often some that outlast the curve, but it's fair to say that in Premier League times, the only forwards Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen (notoriously early peaks for both) had played a similar amount of minutes to Sterling by age 23.

I still think, because of his high level and his excellent movement, Sterling gives you a few more good seasons yet, even if he regresses slightly, because the point he's regressing from is so high. Would I take him given what would be a considerable fee and massive wages? No. Could I see why Klopp might be an admirer? Absolutely, yes. Can't see it happening either way. It'll be Spurs or Arsenal. Maybe a loan abroad to an Atleti type team.

Aren't we slightly in danger of over reacting to one down year?
I get that he's played a lot and started young but there are very few players that don't have a down season at some point - and he's 26... rather than 29
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:32:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:26:35 pm
Very good point - didn't factor that in. Looking at the standard model of a wide forward's typical development curve and the numbers Sterling was putting up aged 20 - it probably suggests he sees season-on-season regression from next summer onwards. Which is to say, based on averages he's probably had his best ever season of football the season before last. There's always those that are outliers and often some that outlast the curve, but it's fair to say that in Premier League times, the only forwards Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen (notoriously early peaks for both) had played a similar amount of minutes to Sterling by age 23.

I still think, because of his high level and his excellent movement, Sterling gives you a few more good seasons yet, even if he regresses slightly, because the point he's regressing from is so high. Would I take him given what would be a considerable fee and massive wages? No. Could I see why Klopp might be an admirer? Absolutely, yes. Can't see it happening either way. It'll be Spurs or Arsenal. Maybe a loan abroad to an Atleti type team.

Is there something I'm missing with Sterling? :D

He started the CL Final, started the LC Final and didn't particularly play any less football for them last season than he has previously. Why are people suddenly talking about him leaving, especially to Spurs or fucking Arsenal!
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:48:45 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:25:48 pm
Sorry if I sounded harsh. Busy day and am not really vetting how I write stuff exactly. I agree with you, they seem pointless unless a sum is included. I think that that is normally what happens.

For everyone else, I would be very surprised if EU labor laws allowed such a thing, even if an individual agrees to it (or has appeared to agree to it).

No worries, You're good. 
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:50:57 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:07:00 pm
Feel a bit there for Gruijic going off The Athletic article he was keen to come back and fight for a place with Gini gone. Guess we just don't rate him like that. Seems like he's done well wherever he's gone like.

I know people would have been fuming if we brought him back instead of buying a replacement for Gini, but think he's said before he's a bit annoyed with how we've treated him and can see why. Would prefer if we weren't Chelsea like that even if it makes sense financially personally.

I definitely didn't read that article the same way you have.  I think he's realized that there is a lot of competition in midfield and that it's unlikely he'd be getting the playing time that he'd like at this stage of his career and that he knows it's for the best if he moves on. 
welshred1976

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Today at 02:53:23 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:32:02 pm
Is there something I'm missing with Sterling? :D

He started the CL Final, started the LC Final and didn't particularly play any less football for them last season than he has previously. Why are people suddenly talking about him leaving, especially to Spurs or fucking Arsenal!

Indeed. He's not lost anything he had in my opinion. He is however a grade A twat.
