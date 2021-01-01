He's probably peaked though. He's played nearly 300 Premier League games in his career already over 10 years and nearly 500 professional games for club and country. That's a lot of football already.





He's still got good years in him though.



A lot of games due to him getting a head start on most by playing regular football when he was 17 or 18. He also is rarely injured so always available and for a small lad he is nearly impossible to knock off the ball until he dives which seems to be how every player plays these days. Not sure what is going on at City as Pep relegated Aguero to the bench when fit and likewise with sterling but he must be worth 80m plus in the crazy market as Maguire went for monopoly money at around the same age. English and actually talented = Sterling would be worth 120m plus if it was not for covid and Utd was buying.