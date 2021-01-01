« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1549271 times)

Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36480 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:47:24 pm
Honestly, I don't know how these contracts work but what would be the point in putting in a buyback clause if the player could just say no?

Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?
Online fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36481 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:19:33 pm
He's probably peaked though. He's played nearly 300 Premier League games in his career already over 10 years and nearly 500 professional games for club and country. That's a lot of football already.


He's still got good years in him though.

A lot of games due to him getting a head start on most by playing regular football when he was 17 or 18. He also is rarely injured so always available and for a small lad he is nearly impossible to knock off the ball until he dives which seems to be how every player plays these days. Not sure what is going on at City as Pep relegated Aguero to the bench when fit and likewise with sterling but he must be worth 80m plus in the crazy market as Maguire went for monopoly money at around the same age. English and actually talented = Sterling would be worth 120m plus if it was not for covid and Utd was buying.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36482 on: Today at 12:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?

It's been done on here before, but I'm pretty sure the player has no choice in the matter if there's a buyback clause. The player agrees to it when they're sold.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36483 on: Today at 12:57:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:33:19 am
Started a scholarship programme at one of the universities today so suggests he's here to stay :)

Pierce article in the Athletic suggests he's on the way out. 
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36484 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:03 pm
Pierce article in the Athletic suggests he's on the way out.

I know, was just winding up the ever optimistic clinical :D
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36485 on: Today at 12:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?

I think its a condition of the transfer that the player agrees to it, otherwise the clauses would be worthless.

In reality theres probably ways of moving money around to stop it happening if the player and selling club would prefer him to stay.

Also if youre the club exercising a buyback clause and the player tells you in no uncertain terms that he doesnt want to go back, would you bother? Why would you want an angry/disgruntled player at the club.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36486 on: Today at 01:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?

Again, I don't know how buyback clauses really work but, here in the US, teams trade players all the time without the knowledge of the player.  The players literally are told after the trade has been completed.  I know it's completely different in England and in Europe but, again, I don't know how it works. 

The question still stands, if a player can simply say no to the move, what's the point of a buyback clause?
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36487 on: Today at 01:01:09 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:58:22 pm
I know, was just winding up the ever optimistic clinical :D

Online 6BigCups

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36488 on: Today at 01:09:47 pm »
I want Sterling nowhere near our club. Raphina not being included on the Leeds squad list (website) is interesting...
Online tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36489 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm »
Sterling would be amazing for us, he's still an excellent player, at a good age and helps with the English quota.  But he's not signing for us, never in a million years.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36490 on: Today at 01:16:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Sterling would be amazing for us, he's still an excellent player, at a good age and helps with the English quota.  But he's not signing for us, never in a million years.
He would be good amazing i dont think so.

Mane is still a better player imo
