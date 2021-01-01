Honestly, do you think it would be even remotely legal to allow 2 companies to decide where a person works? Without them getting a say in it?
Again, I don't know how buyback clauses really work but, here in the US, teams trade players all the time without the knowledge of the player. The players literally are told after the trade has been completed. I know it's completely different in England and in Europe but, again, I don't know how it works.
The question still stands, if a player can simply say no to the move, what's the point of a buyback clause?