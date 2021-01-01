God knows how this window will go.



Seems we do need some talent in midfield, though looking at our squad we dont have a lack of them! Naby and Shaq will hopefully be off to new clubs and we get less injury prone upgrades. Ox and Hendo fitness worries me and it has to be Milner's last season (gutted). With a good Gini replacement bought, then its not looking too bad for this season.



Goalies, no issue but we are all aware there will be nearly noone happy to sit on the bench that is on the level of Alisson. There is always going to be a noticeable drop in skill level when he is injured.



Provided we dont have another disaster-fest then defence is solid as rocks. Players who probably wouldnt have played much got a full blown chance and done themselves proud. The Konate signing solidifies a really strong area of our team.



Forwards, this is the real tough one, as far as I'm concerned. Mane was totally off the boil, no 2 ways about it. Been an absolute blast since arrival and there is no way he wont be given a chance to get back on form. Bobby started kicking on towards the end of the season to, though finding a natural replacement is going to take some time. Salah is no.1 on the team sheet, we must pull out all stops to keep him here. Jota was a great bit of business, he needs to maintain consistency and will be a top top player here. This only leaves Origi and he is another we should be able to upgrade. With the others getting regular playtime it's difficult to justify paying top coin unless one of the others are off. No idea what we will do here, probably stick this year and twist next season. No Sancho then, will be sad to see him go to a rival and would much prefer we intergrate him into the team, since at least 1 of the main 3 will be considering their futures. No way we will ever sign Mbappe, just not the sort of supermarket we shop at.





