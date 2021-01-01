« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36440 on: Today at 08:55:29 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm
Thing is, he gets really high numbers in terms of goals and assists by playing off the wing. Considering how we play where the forward line score the majority of goals, we need them to be posting really big numbers.

Are there other wingers who score as much as him so consistently that we could get (of course we cant get Sancho either)?

Dont get me wrong Sancho is good and maybe it's my subconcious working because he's joining the red mancs but will he score anywhere near the same in England? I'm not sure.

I also think if anything he's a bit like Ox (before injury) with more end product.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36441 on: Today at 09:10:43 am
We just have to deal with the fact that other teams will sign good players. But it's one thing to sign good players and quite another for those players to go on to be a success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36442 on: Today at 09:18:13 am
Sancho is probably downplayed because most just see him playing England and as an example, the other night I completely forgot he was playing in the second half!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36443 on: Today at 09:20:16 am
They're crying because our unbearable 'football twitter' nobheads are talking like we have a divine right to sign their best players and it's got their backs up. Fully on the side of the Leeds fans here, when there's talk of a player leaving Liverpool, even just rumours, our lot react in EXACTLY the same way. It's another example of how toxic social media is.

So they are crying because a load of faceless mings called "EliteK8ita" or some other such bollocks on twitter are saying we should sign him, not because of any concrete links from any credible journalist, and you think that's OK?  I'll keep an eye out for your head falling  when some random PSG fans start saying they should sign Salah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36444 on: Today at 09:32:41 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:10:57 pm
I think there is a lot of value to be had this summer its signings like Sancho and Haaland that will run clubs six figures.

I even think Buendia for 33m is a good value, but then Im a big fan of his.

Unless youre buying from an elite or oil club, think most players are for sale at reasonable fees this summer as so many clubs hit by lack of TV money and gate receipts.

If we can get both for 6 figures each, I think that'll be £2m well spent to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36445 on: Today at 09:44:27 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:18:13 am
Sancho is probably downplayed because most just see him playing England and as an example, the other night I completely forgot he was playing in the second half!

Sancho is downplayed because he isn't joining us!!!

Have him close to signing for Liverpool and this place would be going mad about how good he can become, his ability on the ball, how Klopp will improve his game and make him into a world beater.

He isn't the finished article... but look at his age and to be honest no one is at that age. He has his flaws but he's an exceptional talent and that's been clear since he was at City hence the talk about him moving, that doesn't happen too often for such young players.

I hope he doesn't join the mancs, he's an outstanding talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36446 on: Today at 09:46:51 am
Is Sancho being downplayed or is Raphinha being, erm, up-played?

Its a Rorschach test.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36447 on: Today at 09:51:12 am
Sancho is class but I don't think Utd will get the best out of him until they get a proper manager who actually implements a system of play.

So think there will be flashes of his individual skill in his first season but he'll kick on when they eventually get someone in charge who knows what he's doing (which i think they eventually will).

Whereas put Sancho in our team or City or Chelsea next season and he'll run the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36448 on: Today at 09:56:25 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:51 am
Is Sancho being downplayed or is Raphinha being, erm, up-played?

It’s a Rorschach test.

I don't think Raphinha is being 'up-played', he is a good player. I just think though he is a level short of the players we have at the moment and some of the other players on the market such as Sancho. If we signed him then no doubt he would be amazing for us but as it stands now I have concerns about how many goals he can score.

I want us to sign the best players we can get because its easy to think that we have plucked all our best footballers from some random places when in fact the likes of Van Dijk, Salah, Fabinho and Alisson were all some of the best players in their position even before we bought them.

The only reason I used Sancho was because I maybe saw an avenue where we could make the transfer work financially, but it doesn't seem the case anyway. Still, better than thinking we will sign Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36449 on: Today at 10:05:26 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:51:12 am
Sancho is class but I don't think Utd will get the best out of him until they get a proper manager who actually implements a system of play.

So think there will be flashes of his individual skill in his first season but he'll kick on when they eventually get someone in charge who knows what he's doing (which i think they eventually will).

Whereas put Sancho in our team or City or Chelsea next season and he'll run the league.

Agree, but I think there are question marks around his attitude. He's had a few run ins with management at Dortmund already and is obviously going to Utd for the money. He's not going there to win major trophies as they are miles away. Personally I don't worry about Utd signings anymore as they've barely made a successful one since Fergie left, and I would even include Fernandes in that. He's been ok in Ole's reactive counter attacking system where he can play off the cuff with space in front of him but when (if) a manager comes in that knows what he's doing and implements a high-line, pro-active, possession-oriented style of play like ours and City's I suspect Fernandes will be upgraded since he gives the ball away relentlessly and looks lost against low blocks. If Sancho goes to Utd and tears it up that would obviously be shit but recent history tells us that he probably won't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36450 on: Today at 10:15:58 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:18:56 pm
Show me where I said he contributed nothing. I said he's not made a significant contribution in his time here, which I think is pretty fair - Gini made a significant contribution while he was here, Shaq is a talented player and good professional who has put in a number of very good performances for us but has also barely played football in 2 years. I mean by the same logic, Adrian has made a significant contribution but I doubt many here would say that.

nothing significant in scoring against man u when we were tied looking to drop points helping us end the 30year hoodoo

nothing significant in providing the assist for no 6 as well. we all know that was the catalyst for the next season.

how we treat our squad players is disgusting. Look at how the squad players perform under the shoulder shitter. I got heartbroken when macheda somehow stepped up and earned them points when we look to be in the driving seat. The likes of wes brown, o shea, phil neville all played their part as squad players during their dominant days. Their current hopeless manager is also formerly squad player that helped them win some shiny silverware.

I just not hope that we look back and one day see shaq as manager due to good time and even if he does, maybe he earned his chance to manage here.


