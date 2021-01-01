Is Sancho being downplayed or is Raphinha being, erm, up-played?



It’s a Rorschach test.



I don't think Raphinha is being 'up-played', he is a good player. I just think though he is a level short of the players we have at the moment and some of the other players on the market such as Sancho. If we signed him then no doubt he would be amazing for us but as it stands now I have concerns about how many goals he can score.I want us to sign the best players we can get because its easy to think that we have plucked all our best footballers from some random places when in fact the likes of Van Dijk, Salah, Fabinho and Alisson were all some of the best players in their position even before we bought them.The only reason I used Sancho was because I maybe saw an avenue where we could make the transfer work financially, but it doesn't seem the case anyway. Still, better than thinking we will sign Mbappe.