My money is on West Ham. No reason as to why.



Spurs could do with a centre back as well.



He turned them down last summer, obviously a much more attractive proposition now. I'd have had him over Kabak in January and think the same now, just seems more suited to being a Klopp CB. Also he plays LCB (like Virgil he's right footed) which gives nice balance, think Konate, Gomez and Matip are all more comfortable on the right.