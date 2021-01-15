« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1537981 times)

Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36240 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
You can say we qualified for CL because we were lucky (Allison scoring, good run late in the season), but you can also argue that we were very unlucky from January to March, wherein many games we played well but couldn't get the ball in the net despite our dominance.

IDK, I am not sure had we signed Kabak 1 month earlier and on full contract for 18 million, we would be that much better off, or another CB for that matter.

You could but again its risk management. Nobody on the planet was making the argument that we didn't need a centre back in Jan. Klopp has been very candid in the last few weeks about how it screwed us as a team.
He was on the record saying he didn't want to have to play Fabinho there and you cannot help but think that had he had a centre back he trusted in Jan, Fabinho would have been back in midfield much earlier.
For all the spin about Kabak there was a reason he arrived on the last day of the window, on loan. He was a gamble and the fact that he didn't play for quite a while indicated Klopp was not convinced.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36241 on: Today at 12:16:32 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
Stop getting your kebabs in a twist. :D
Are we buying Donner-umma?
Offline MacAloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36242 on: Today at 12:56:13 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
You could but again its risk management. Nobody on the planet was making the argument that we didn't need a centre back in Jan. Klopp has been very candid in the last few weeks about how it screwed us as a team.
He was on the record saying he didn't want to have to play Fabinho there and you cannot help but think that had he had a centre back he trusted in Jan, Fabinho would have been back in midfield much earlier.
For all the spin about Kabak there was a reason he arrived on the last day of the window, on loan. He was a gamble and the fact that he didn't play for quite a while indicated Klopp was not convinced.
he arrived on the final day of the window and made his debut less than two weeks later so other than chucking him in at the deepend against City, I'm not entirely sure where you get that Klopp clearly indicated that Klopp wasn't convinced from.

Klopp rarely chucks players in straight away in any case, the only one he has was Virgil really
Offline afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36243 on: Today at 02:47:51 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:16:32 am
Are we buying Donner-umma?

Would be a party, couldn't take a pass on it...
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36244 on: Today at 03:06:40 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:47:51 am
Would be a party, couldn't take a pass on it...

A Thomas Partey?
Offline Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36245 on: Today at 05:56:15 am »
Some links that we are activating our monitoring to the next level for Lorenzo Pellegrini on twitter.

I would not be unhappy with that. Smooth style of player.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36246 on: Today at 06:00:38 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:56:13 am
he arrived on the final day of the window and made his debut less than two weeks later so other than chucking him in at the deepend against City, I'm not entirely sure where you get that Klopp clearly indicated that Klopp wasn't convinced from.

Klopp rarely chucks players in straight away in any case, the only one he has was Virgil really
Yeah, too be fair, your right about Jurgen attitude towards players and not throwing them in.
I was basing my view on the fact that he was a player we had been linked with before a bit and not gone for and that he came in at the very last minute, on loan after the transfer of Caleta-car fell through. It all looked very desperate, the same with Davies. Like "we need someone".
Anyway you look at it, was he helped by the owners? The fact that Klopp likes time to bed players in surely suggests that the club should have moved earlier and that Klopp was annoyed by  this.
In the summer, would we have signed Jota had he not been available for £4m? Would we have signed anyone had the upfront payment been say £20m. Imagine our season without Jota, or a backup striker.
There are lots of things you could question about the owners and some would argue it was risk management in a pandemic. OK. We will have to wait and see what they do this summer.
Offline Garrus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36247 on: Today at 06:28:54 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:56:15 am
Some links that we are activating our monitoring to the next level for Lorenzo Pellegrini on twitter.

I would not be unhappy with that. Smooth style of player.
He's been rumoured to have a low release clause in his contract for a couple of years now. Could be well worth it for 25m if he's anything like our last two acquisitions from Roma.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36248 on: Today at 06:50:49 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:56:15 am
Some links that we are activating our monitoring to the next level for Lorenzo Pellegrini on twitter.

I would not be unhappy with that. Smooth style of player.

Would be a smart signing
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36249 on: Today at 07:38:43 am »
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36250 on: Today at 08:03:14 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.

Partly = 99%  ;D
