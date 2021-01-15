« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36240 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
You can say we qualified for CL because we were lucky (Allison scoring, good run late in the season), but you can also argue that we were very unlucky from January to March, wherein many games we played well but couldn't get the ball in the net despite our dominance.

IDK, I am not sure had we signed Kabak 1 month earlier and on full contract for 18 million, we would be that much better off, or another CB for that matter.

You could but again its risk management. Nobody on the planet was making the argument that we didn't need a centre back in Jan. Klopp has been very candid in the last few weeks about how it screwed us as a team.
He was on the record saying he didn't want to have to play Fabinho there and you cannot help but think that had he had a centre back he trusted in Jan, Fabinho would have been back in midfield much earlier.
For all the spin about Kabak there was a reason he arrived on the last day of the window, on loan. He was a gamble and the fact that he didn't play for quite a while indicated Klopp was not convinced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36241 on: Today at 12:16:32 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
Stop getting your kebabs in a twist. :D
Are we buying Donner-umma?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36242 on: Today at 12:56:13 am
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
You could but again its risk management. Nobody on the planet was making the argument that we didn't need a centre back in Jan. Klopp has been very candid in the last few weeks about how it screwed us as a team.
He was on the record saying he didn't want to have to play Fabinho there and you cannot help but think that had he had a centre back he trusted in Jan, Fabinho would have been back in midfield much earlier.
For all the spin about Kabak there was a reason he arrived on the last day of the window, on loan. He was a gamble and the fact that he didn't play for quite a while indicated Klopp was not convinced.
he arrived on the final day of the window and made his debut less than two weeks later so other than chucking him in at the deepend against City, I'm not entirely sure where you get that Klopp clearly indicated that Klopp wasn't convinced from.

Klopp rarely chucks players in straight away in any case, the only one he has was Virgil really
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36243 on: Today at 02:47:51 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:16:32 am
Are we buying Donner-umma?

Would be a party, couldn't take a pass on it...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36244 on: Today at 03:06:40 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:47:51 am
Would be a party, couldn't take a pass on it...

A Thomas Partey?
