Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?



What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what youd like)?



Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?



Been interesting to see the replies to the above. Mainly very considered posts. I agree with a lot of what was said.My personal opinion is that we'll buy 2, maybe 3 more players to complement Konate. A lot will be dictated on sales. Not only to raise funds but to also provide a spot in the squad. I just don't see Klopp as a manager who'll jettison an Origi or Shaqiri to the reserves so he can add another player to the squad.I think we'll see Shaqiri, Origi, Wilson, Grujic, Ojo, Awoniyi, Woodburn leave this summer. There'll be others too. Potentially Davies and/or Tsimikas. I think there'll be conversations about AOC and Keita but I suspect we'll keep both for another year. I think if one of them goes then it'll probably be the key element in my prediction of us signing 2 or 3 players.In terms of signings I expect, as a minimum, 1 new player to be bought to play in the front 3. I think it might actually be 2 - a wide forward and a central striker to replace Origi. Both would be bought to provide back-up to the current main 3 lads up front. I think we might go with 7 front 3 options - Salah, Firmino, Mane, Jota, new ST, new wide forward and Elliott. Mainly to cover for AFCON but also due to the settling in-period for new signings and the presence of CL group games and League Cup in the 1st half of the season.If we sell Keita or AOC then I'd expect the 4th summer signing to be a centre mid. I don't expect it to be an attacking mid like some seem to want. I think it'll be more of an aggressive, physical No.8 who can cover the ground. Someone to mimic Jordan Henderson when he's rotated or injured. It'll be someone who is seen as his potential long term replacement. At this point I think we'll keep AOC and Keita for next season though.In terms of fees I wouldn't expect any 1 player to cost over 40-50M. For the 2 forward options I wouldn't be surprised if it's a 40M type Jota signing as 1 and the other is more of a 20M signing. What we potentially spend on a midfield option might be dictated be what we can raise for Keita or AOC (~15-25M).I'm not sure if it's enough to bridge the gap between us and City. But it's enough, with the returning injured players and removal of certain barriers this season, to think we'll be much improved next season. It'd also go a bit of way to seeing how this team evolves as the players at or approaching 30 begin to either slow down or be moved on.