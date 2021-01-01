« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1534465 times)

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:45 pm
Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?

What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what you’d like)?

Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?

Keeping stuff close to our chest is my opinion. We have consistently told journo's one thing and done another, as we saw when we signed Alisson and pretty much all of last summer. I expect us to bring in at least 2 more signings.

I am not sure we can compete for the title unless the midfield remains relatively injury free and if we are to sign another player only then it has to be in midfield. As long as that player is at a good level and can mitigate against injury issues, we can compete for the title.
The facts are we've done more business than basically everyone so far, we should be patient
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:45 pm
Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?

What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what youd like)?

Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?

I think after the fuck up over Van Dijk the club isn't anywhere as near as open but probably asks the local journos to keep schtum in return the best access to players for interviews and exclusive information eg. Thiago not being an "active" target.

I think we will sign 2 more, possibly 3. 1 striker for cover and 1 or 2 midfielders.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:03:47 pm
The facts are we've done more business than basically everyone so far, we should be patient

Not sure what thread you think you're posting in, but you're a long way from the one you think you are :D
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:45 pm
Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?

What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what youd like)?

Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?

Personally not worried about the lack of noise, we've seen before that it shouldn't be taken as nothing happening. The hunt for an attacker last summer went very, very quiet after Werner went to Chelsea, with low level noise around Sarr, then all of a sudden we'd done Jota. I'm also not concerned about sell to buy. The same message came out last year, and we still landed Thiago and Jota (and Kostas). And it's worth remembering that 'sell to buy' doesn't have to mean in that order... like last summer our big sale was Brewster and that didn't happen until October. I think if we know we can generate funds then that will be enough, I don't think we necessarily need to wait until Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Grujic etc are officially sold before we bring anyone else in.

A realistic - and exciting - summer for me would be contract renewals in place or imminent for the likes of Alisson, Virgil, Fabinho and Salah. And in terms of signings, my expectation is we'll sign two more, three at an absolute push. I'd go an attacking midfielder and a forward, but might end up being a CM and an attacker etc. In an ideal world we do a CM, an attacking mid/winger and a forward, but that feels unlikely (you can also make realistic arguments for a keeper to replace Adrian, backup for Trent and another CB if Virgil/Gomez/Matip suffer any relapses, or maybe even if they don't).

Who those signings will be, I have no idea. Like the idea of someone like Gravenberch in midfield, young but already played in the Champions League and can be moulded by Klopp into whatever he wants. Tielemans would be exciting but feels out of our financial reach. Looking at Leicester still, I'd be really excited to see us go for Harvey Barnes but again I think we'll be outpriced. Someone like Nkunku or Aouar as the attacking mid would be great, or a Raphinha if we wanted more of a wider player. Mostly I'm just interested to see what type of profile we look for, rather than the names necessarily - will it be a No9 or more of a wide forward? Can see the merits in loads of different names - Daka, Malen, Isak, Vlahovic etc.


Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:45 pm
Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?

What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what youd like)?

Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?

The lack of noise is indicative of Samie being one extremely lazy bastard.

In terms of bridging the gap, a season of relatively normal health will go a long way toward that. Hopefully whatever additions we can get in will help us break down the bottom-feeding dinosaur dross like Burnley et al, but we are still well-positioned this season to give City (and potentially Chelsea) all they can handle.
I would be happy with as good as possible replacement for Gini and a better forward option off the bench than Origi.

Konate already in the bag is good for the defensive side of things.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:45 pm
Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?

Lack of noise isn't surprising. This is typically a period when a lot of journos will go on holiday. With the Euros and Copa America coming up,  I'd imagine the latter two tournaments will also have an impact on movement. Although there aren't as many World Cup/Euro "fever buys" as in the past, there may be clubs hoping that a player might shine at the tournament to spark some interest.

There are two other factors that I think are affecting the market as a whole: first the unusually high managerial merry-go-round that has impacted a lot of European clubs (Spurs and Everton haven't appointed anyone yet) and second I think COVID is still having an effect in some countries. Bundesliga clubs typically get their business done very early, but even there the amount of transfers has been smaller than usual.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:44:18 pm

This is astonishing progress. They are even starting to align the future in their interests.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:17:32 pm
This is astonishing progress. They are even starting to align the future in their interests.

Well, apart from the fact that today is Tuesday and tomorrow is Wednesday.

 :)
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:03:47 pm
The facts are we've done more business than basically everyone so far, we should be patient

The summers where we do our business early are the worst. By the end of it, the forum is craving for the transfer rush and asking to sign whatever random players are signing up for Sevilla and Arsenal.

I remember the summer we signed Allison, Fabinho etc.
FIFA has ruled that Leeds need to pay Leipzig 21m euros for Jean-Kevin Augustin (although they can appeal it).

Help them out by giving them £30m for Raphinha?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:08:02 pm
Not sure what thread you think you're posting in, but you're a long way from the one you think you are :D

Not only that - imagine if we wrap up our activity early in the summer (and address a lot of needs)....the angst!
Have we signed Daka yet?
Forget Daka, Doku is back!
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:47:16 pm
FIFA has ruled that Leeds need to pay Leipzig 21m euros for Jean-Kevin Augustin (although they can appeal it).

Help them out by giving them £30m for Raphinha?

Someone I know who has contacts has said there's legs in the Raphinha rumours.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:12:27 pm
Forget Daka, Doku is back!

His sister is Sue Duko.....sometimes I can't figure her out.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:41 pm
Someone I know who has contacts has said there's legs in the Raphinha rumours.

If he doesn't have legs we're best avoiding him. Our medical department is busy enough.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:03:47 pm
The facts are we've done more business than basically everyone so far, we should be patient
We've already waited 5 months for them to get the Konate signing done.  I think that's pretty patient.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:12:27 pm
Forget Daka, Doku is back!
So I took a dekko at Daka and Doku...Daka's a duckie but Doku's a bit dicky. Would both deck Dyche dough, innit?

D'Oh!
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:27:03 pm
His sister is Sue Duko.....sometimes I can't figure her out.

You can't figure her out, but she's got your number... something doesn't add up.
Do we have a clear idea what fsg are targeting? Are they happy to finish top 4 every season with decent European cup runs?
Yes, John W Henry personally looks into evrey and all transfers going through.
I would count Do(o)ku out personally, older than Millie and although he could move Heaven and Earth to join us I can't Sithe point
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:40:34 pm
I would count Do(o)ku out personally, older than Millie and although he could move Heaven and Earth to join us I can't Sithe point

So it's Count Dooku we're signing or is it Count Doku la?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:36:21 pm
Do we have a clear idea what fsg are targeting? Are they happy to finish top 4 every season with decent European cup runs?

Has anything they've done up to now suggested they're happy with just being an also ran?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:05:38 pm
Has anything they've done up to now suggested they're happy with just being an also ran?

CL Final, CL victory, League title, clearly also-ran spending and behavio(u)r...
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:36:21 pm
Do we have a clear idea what fsg are targeting? Are they happy to finish top 4 every season with decent European cup runs?

I doubt that their objectives are to finish top 4. They didn't bring in Klopp or sign VVD and Alisson to just be comfortable in top 4. We had a team that was keeping pace and beating City but then we had a horrible year with injuries to key positions. We just need a bit of a tweak and freshen up and I think we'll be back competing for first place.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:36:21 pm
Do we have a clear idea what fsg are targeting? Are they happy to finish top 4 every season with decent European cup runs?

I think they go through cycles of building a team to compete with smart recruitment and good management, rest on their laurels and then rinse and repeat. It's easier to do in baseball though with a different transfer system and framework and revenue more flatlined. The cycles aren't the same. You can't afford to sit back in football.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:05:38 pm
Has anything they've done up to now suggested they're happy with just being an also ran?
Is a fair point. And would suggest we are going to be bringing players in unless they feel we have what's needed to challenge city.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:13:11 pm
I think they go through cycles of building a team to compete with smart recruitment and good management, rest on their laurels and then rinse and repeat. It's easier to do in baseball though with a different transfer system and framework and revenue more flatlined. The cycles aren't the same. You can't afford to sit back in football.

When did they do this?

I know you'll say summer 2019 but that was probably part of our transfer strategy. Go big some summers and less so others. We'll never be a City or Chelsea who invest heavily every summer. I think our spending is likely to be more cyclical. We'll have big (or bigger spends) some summers when the team requires it. Other subsequent summers will be more tinkering around the edges.

From about 2018 we've had a pretty amazing core of players who have been brought together and allowed to flourish over the last few seasons. We've added here and there but not gone into the market heavily _ probably as we pay off the big spend of previous summers in yearly instalments. As this team comes to it's peak and passes it, I'd expect another big summer of recruitment. I don't think it's this summer though. I think Klopp (Not necessarily FSG) will want to go again with the core of this squad. Age wise we are still fine. We'll add some players. Probably younger players in the hope they develop in importance. But next summer or the next I think we'll see a big spend at some point. Probably coupled with some sales or key players leaving on a free.

People can disagree with the transfer strategy but that's what I see when looking at our transfers over a 5-6 year period. And that's what I'd expect to continue. We won't spend 75-100M net each summer because we just don't have the resources to do that and maintain one of the highest wage bills in World football.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:41 pm
Someone I know who has contacts has said there's legs in the Raphinha rumours.

What kind of contacts? Hard or soft? Daily wear or disposable? Also contacts are for eyes - what does that have to with Raphina's legs?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:31:35 pm
When did they do this?

I know you'll say summer 2019 but that was probably part of our transfer strategy. Go big some summers and less so others. We'll never be a City or Chelsea who invest heavily every summer. I think our spending is likely to be more cyclical. We'll have big (or bigger spends) some summers when the team requires it. Other subsequent summers will be more tinkering around the edges.


I think partly our great start to 19/20 was because we kept the same group of players and went again. no messing about no fuss about players being signed and not playing ala Fabinho the year before. Cant be proven or measured of course but we know money must have been available if needed. Pepe was the big saga that summer and we dont seem to have missed anything there
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:41 pm
Someone I know who has contacts has said there's legs in the Raphinha rumours.

Given you're in the medical field, I'm going to hazard a guess and say that contact is also in the medical field.

Is it Dr. Fox?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:45 pm
Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?

What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what youd like)?

Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?

Been interesting to see the replies to the above. Mainly very considered posts. I agree with a lot of what was said.

My personal opinion is that we'll buy 2, maybe 3 more players to complement Konate. A lot will be dictated on sales. Not only to raise funds but to also provide a spot in the squad. I just don't see Klopp as a manager who'll jettison an Origi or Shaqiri to the reserves so he can add another player to the squad.

I think we'll see Shaqiri, Origi, Wilson, Grujic, Ojo, Awoniyi, Woodburn leave this summer. There'll be others too. Potentially Davies and/or Tsimikas. I think there'll be conversations about AOC and Keita but I suspect we'll keep both for another year. I think if one of them goes then it'll probably be the key element in my prediction of us signing 2 or 3 players.

In terms of signings I expect, as a minimum, 1 new player to be bought to play in the front 3. I think it might actually be 2 -  a wide forward and a central striker to replace Origi. Both would be bought to provide back-up to the current main 3 lads up front. I think we might go with 7 front 3 options -  Salah, Firmino, Mane, Jota, new ST, new wide forward and Elliott. Mainly to cover for AFCON but also due to the settling in-period for new signings and the presence of CL group games and League Cup in the 1st half of the season.

If we sell Keita or AOC then I'd expect the 4th summer signing to be a centre mid. I don't expect it to be an attacking mid like some seem to want. I think it'll be more of an aggressive, physical No.8 who can cover the ground. Someone to mimic Jordan Henderson when he's rotated or injured. It'll be someone who is seen as his potential long term replacement. At this point I think we'll keep AOC and Keita for next season though.

In terms of fees I wouldn't expect any 1 player to cost over 40-50M. For the 2 forward options I wouldn't be surprised if it's a 40M type Jota signing as 1 and the other is more of a 20M signing. What we potentially spend on a midfield option might be dictated be what we can raise for Keita or AOC (~15-25M).

I'm not sure if it's enough to bridge the gap between us and City. But it's enough, with the returning injured players and removal of certain barriers this season, to think we'll be much improved next season. It'd also go a bit of way to seeing how this team evolves as the players at or approaching 30 begin to either slow down or be moved on.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:21:41 pm
Someone I know who has contacts has said there's legs in the Raphinha rumours.
legs in terms of what?

I can us being interested. He just looks like an ideal Liverpool forward.

I just dont us getting the deal done.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:47:52 pm
Given you're in the medical field, I'm going to hazard a guess and say that contact is also in the medical field.

Is it Dr. Fox?

Or Dr. Hook...
