LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:40:42 pm
After all only 11 players and 3 subs can play.

Man Utd seemed to have 13 starting for them last season though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 06:46:57 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 04:51:58 pm
Much prefer Rico

Chet?  Not had the greatest career but has shown bouncebackability from time to time.  Personally I think he should go in a different direction - start a career as a politician where deflection is an absolute necessity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 07:09:15 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 04:51:58 pm
Much prefer Rico
Bit Tubbsy, not very mobile
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 07:11:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:49:43 pm
Yeah Sonny Croquet is good.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:08:12 pm
Big fan of his cousin Potato

;D In a sea of shite in here, these deserved more love
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:40:42 pm
I think players understand the situation much more than fans do. They understand and they will make their career decisions accordingly, as opposed to coming out with faux rationalisations of what the manager thinks (trust, dislike etc)
Which is what I said. And those 'go-to' players came about for various reasons including luck, injuries etc. Once they were shown to work it's natural for the manager to use them when he can. It in no way means that the manager distrusts any other player (it doesn't mean he trusts them either; it tells you nothing). After all only 11 players and 3 subs can play.

I am sorry, I really don't get your point. We will go to Man City next season as things stand and we all know he will pick 3 from Hendo/Fab/Thiago and Milner. Naby and Ox so t be in the team.

He knows they can attack but he doesn't trust them to do the other sides of the game. He basically said as much when talking about Fabinho's role and the impact on Keita and The Ox.

Hendo is getting more injuries and Milner is 35. I don't see the issue with wanting 1 or 2 more in that could actually play against the likes of City away when everyone is fit.

It makes us more unpredictable and if he could find 2 players that can defend, attack and press it could even improve our midfield. We had weeks last, season where it wasn't working and you looked to the bench with the Ox and Naby or others and he kept bringing on Milner. That's fine but I don't really get the point of the other lads when they are the exactly the situation where you need them. OK, you don't think that doesn't mean he doesn't trust them but whatever he thinks about them he didn't bring them on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
We should try and pry Martinelli from Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
We should try and pry Martinelli from Arsenal.

He's had a bad injury hasn't he. I doubt they'd sell to us anyway.  Would love us to sign a few young players like Martinelli before they are snapped up by others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 07:50:56 pm
The French baguette case speaks

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1401973790775693317

Quote
Lyon President Aulas: We already have major offers for at least 3 of our players. There will be sales and purchases during this transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
Liverpool's Julian Brandt transfer riddle after Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho claims

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/julian-brandt-liverpool-transfer-news-20762819.amp?

I know that most of our fans will reject the idea immediately, but it got me thinking. Brandt has just turned 25, and could be a real bargain, if he is a good fit for our setup, as Klopp and Edwards thought a few years ago. His time at Dortmund certainly wasn't something to write home about, but he was one of the best versatile attackers during his time with Leverkusen ...

https://youtu.be/Q3lKXDq19cU
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Imo flatters to deceive Brandt... has great moments but inconsistent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 08:40:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:31:18 pm
But is he fast?

Not fast, but pacey
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 08:40:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:49:43 pm
Yeah Sonny Croquet is good.

Did Tubbby tell you that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 08:40:34 pm
Not fast, but pacey

But is he agile?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 08:47:36 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Imo flatters to deceive Brandt... has great moments but inconsistent

yep!
When he is having one of his good games - hes really, really good, problem is, hes not found the consistancy at dortmund. He had that very good season in his last one at Leverkusen, but hes been very hit and miss for Dotrmund and isnt a regular starter.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Imo flatters to deceive Brandt... has great moments but inconsistent

I have always been curious how Klopp intended to use Brandt, since we were linked with him strongly on two ocassions, both in 2017 when he decided to stay at Leverkusen and we went for Salah instead, and in 2019 before he moved to Dortmund ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
Where did the Raphinha stuff originate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
Where did the Raphinha stuff originate?

From stuff, you know stuff on the click bate interweb stuff.

Not one solid quote from anyone anywhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
Where did the Raphinha stuff originate?

He did an interview a while back on local TV where he mentioned Bobby a couple of times.  Didn't see the interview personally but Father In Law saw it so maybe down to that
Couple of match going Leeds fans down the road think it will happen but they could be just as shit as Samie in fairness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
Where did the Raphinha stuff originate?

where ever it did - I want it to be true!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 01:40:00 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
Where did the Raphinha stuff originate?
Gotta be Samie... ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 02:37:36 am
Bellingham and Jones will see our midfield sorted for the next 15 years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 06:52:52 am
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 03:02:23 pm
Badly can't see Jones being the answer in our last 10 league game run he started one game which I think shows Jurgens trust in him to.

Ryan Gravenberch would be ideal but just can't see it - he has 2 years to go on his deal, is represented by Raiola, his dad said last month he needs another season at Ajax then the World cup is here a good tournament and he can demand his price - Bellingham would definitely be an option but Dortmund will demand silly money - his dad is his agent so that side should hopefully be easier but I think what matters to him is game time and will Jurgen give him enough.

The final 10 games aren't an indication of anything as Klopp is on record saying with the makeshift centre he wasn't willing to rotate the fullbacks or midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 06:58:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:52:52 am
The final 10 games aren't an indication of anything as Klopp is on record saying with the makeshift centre he wasn't willing to rotate the fullbacks or midfield.

He wasnt willing to rotate with the options he had. If Henderson had been fit you can guarantee that the midfield 3 who played most of those games and him would have been sharing minutes. When the team is functioning well its a relatively straightforward thing to throw someone you trust less in. When the chips are down and its backs against the wall, you go the guys who you most trust to get the job done. Turns out there arent that many of them in the Liverpool midfield. That said, Jones is young. Hell definitely get more minutes this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 07:16:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:58:34 am
He wasnt willing to rotate with the options he had. If Henderson had been fit you can guarantee that the midfield 3 who played most of those games and him would have been sharing minutes. When the team is functioning well its a relatively straightforward thing to throw someone you trust less in. When the chips are down and its backs against the wall, you go the guys who you most trust to get the job done. Turns out there arent that many of them in the Liverpool midfield. That said, Jones is young. Hell definitely get more minutes this season.

He's obviously talking about experience and trust. Had Henderson been available he would have come straight in. When talking about trust Klopp played Keita in a quarter final but clearly the game came too soon for Keita so Klopp wasn't going to make that mistake again with CL football on the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Today at 07:32:29 am
