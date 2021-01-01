« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 897 898 899 900 901 [902] 903   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1525184 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36040 on: Today at 01:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:53:53 pm
Belgian journalist Sven Claes says he expects Tielemans to leave Leicester after the Euros, for around £55m.

I know there's some mixed feelings here on him, but I'd be excited to see him come in.

Honestly I think that's a significant over pay for him - if that's the price -  based on his level - he doesn't start for us, City or Chelsea for example (on top of that I don't think he fits our system either)
It feels like he's one of those players that people judge on their highlights not their actual ability as a CM - but I'm aware you're probably in the majority and I'm in the minority on him

Also while we're here - how are Leicester not getting besieged with Ndidi suitors?
He should be top of Arsenal and United's list .. probably PSG too
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:03 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36041 on: Today at 01:38:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:26:27 pm
Honestly I think that's a significant over pay for him - if that's the price -  based on his level - he doesn't start for us, City or Chelsea for example (on top of that I don't think he fits our system either)
It feels like he's one of those players that people judge on their highlights not their actual ability as a CM - but I'm aware you're probably in the majority and I'm in the minority on him

Also while we're here - how are Leicester not getting besieged with Ndidi suitors?
He should be top of Arsenal and United's list .. probably PSG too

I am inclined to agree with this. Tielemans is not what we need, not for the price we would have to pay anyway. Decent player, but does not improve us enough for the outlay.

Arsenal could never afford Ndidi and United are too busy courting past it players and the latest FIFA sensations.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,668
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36042 on: Today at 01:39:28 pm »
Yeah I'm def not on the Tielemans train.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,064
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36043 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:26:27 pm
Honestly I think that's a significant over pay for him - if that's the price -  based on his level - he doesn't start for us, City or Chelsea for example (on top of that I don't think he fits our system either)
It feels like he's one of those players that people judge on their highlights not their actual ability as a CM - but I'm aware you're probably in the majority and I'm in the minority on him

Also while we're here - how are Leicester not getting besieged with Ndidi suitors?
He should be top of Arsenal and United's list .. probably PSG too

Why would Ndidi go to Arsenal.? Seriously.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36044 on: Today at 01:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:39:28 pm
Yeah I'm def not on the Tielemans train.

You can't afford the ticket mate.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36045 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Why would Ndidi go to Arsenal.? Seriously.

Where did I say he would?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,833
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36046 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 01:26:24 pm
Regarding the ACON is the Nation of Zambia qualified for that tournament? If we buy Daka and thats the case he will be gone in January along with Mane ans Salah.

The answer is literally posted on the same page as your question and the same page as every single Daka mention in this thread, could you not just read before asking?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,064
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36047 on: Today at 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:46:07 pm
Where did I say he would?

Oh right it was just 'Arsenal should be interested in a player they'd have no chance of getting'. Fair.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36048 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:26:27 pm
Honestly I think that's a significant over pay for him - if that's the price -  based on his level - he doesn't start for us, City or Chelsea for example (on top of that I don't think he fits our system either)
It feels like he's one of those players that people judge on their highlights not their actual ability as a CM - but I'm aware you're probably in the majority and I'm in the minority on him

Also while we're here - how are Leicester not getting besieged with Ndidi suitors?
He should be top of Arsenal and United's list .. probably PSG too

I've enjoyed him when I've watched Leicester this year, but I've no idea really if he'd be a hit here or not. Thought it was unlikely when I heard his name floated, but as the rumours build up it's one that excites me, albeit I share some of your reservations. However, as with most signings, if it became reality I'd be thrilled and assume that if Klopp and Edwards are willing to drop serious coin on him that he'll be world class  ;D
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36049 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Why would Ndidi go to Arsenal.? Seriously.

The same reason Thomas Partey did?

Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36050 on: Today at 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:25 pm
The answer is literally posted on the same page as your question and the same page as every single Daka mention in this thread, could you not just read before asking?

Does anyone know if Zambia qualified for AFCON?  Can't seem to find the answer anywhere. 
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36051 on: Today at 02:07:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:26:27 pm
Also while we're here - how are Leicester not getting besieged with Ndidi suitors?
He should be top of Arsenal and United's list .. probably PSG too

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Why would Ndidi go to Arsenal.? Seriously.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:46:07 pm
Where did I say he would?

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,064
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36052 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:06:41 pm
The same reason Thomas Partey did?

....because no-one else wants him? :D I cant imagine Ndidi would have the same issue.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36053 on: Today at 02:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:55:25 pm
The answer is literally posted on the same page as your question and the same page as every single Daka mention in this thread, could you not just read before asking?
I didn't read the page before posting.  :wave
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36054 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:07:16 pm
Does anyone know if Zambia qualified for AFCON?  Can't seem to find the answer anywhere.
Ahh, ffs. Stop mocking  ;D
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36055 on: Today at 02:13:46 pm »
Daka at £20m would surely be worth the risk. Especially when others like Vlahovic are being talked about around £50m after one good season. You could just about recover the Daka cost in selling Origi and Shaqiri.

Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,041
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36056 on: Today at 02:15:58 pm »
My mate works at the Zambian Times and he said its happening.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36057 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm »
Daka for 20mill if true is good value. He has pace and good finishing, but we will need to play him as a traditional #9 to get maximum out of him.
We need a midfielder.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,668
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36058 on: Today at 02:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:07:30 pm


To be fair he doesn't say he should go there, he says Arsenal should try and go for him though. Def a big difference.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,064
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36059 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:13:46 pm
Daka at £20m would surely be worth the risk. Especially when others like Vlahovic are being talked about around £50m after one good season. You could just about recover the Daka cost in selling Origi and Shaqiri.

Dont let KH see that  :missus
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36060 on: Today at 02:25:20 pm »
A bit left field but Ainsley Maitland-Niles wouldn't be a bad signing for us, can cover CM and RB for us which would allow us to loan out Neco and sell one of Ox or Naby
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,833
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36061 on: Today at 02:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 02:08:28 pm
I didn't read the page before posting.  :wave

If you did it would have saved you the bother of asking the question. Read first, post second has always been a big RAWK mantra.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36062 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36063 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
I know Arsenal winger Bakary's brother, Lou, said that the whole of Zambia expects Daka to be a Liverpool player soon.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36064 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:26:27 pm
Honestly I think that's a significant over pay for him - if that's the price -  based on his level - he doesn't start for us, City or Chelsea for example (on top of that I don't think he fits our system either)
It feels like he's one of those players that people judge on their highlights not their actual ability as a CM - but I'm aware you're probably in the majority and I'm in the minority on him

Also while we're here - how are Leicester not getting besieged with Ndidi suitors?
He should be top of Arsenal and United's list .. probably PSG too

Ox cost £40m and Naby cost £55m yet they are rotation options. Did we overpay for them?
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36065 on: Today at 02:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:34:11 pm
Love that site name and logo  ;D

Also their other headlines sound very professional: "Deschamps roasts Mourinho with savage put down after France research". Article written by well known and respected journalist Kalitarupjyoti1.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36066 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:41:16 pm
Why would Ndidi go to Arsenal.? Seriously.

Arsenal would pay a player (Ndidi or someone else) much higher wages than Leicester. They are also a bigger club than Leicester despite not being in the Europe next season.

Players will always be attracted to play for the traditional big clubs and get higher wages as part of the deal. It's why the likes of Mane left Southampton to join us in 2016 despite Southampton finishing higher up the table than us the previous season (and having European football when we didn't). Same reason that Matip left the 5th placed Bundesliga team to job us that same summer. We retained our pulling power to a degree despite being crap for years. Arsenal, United and others will be the same.

We might be a bigger club than Arsenal but arguably they are still the 3rd biggest club in this country based on historical success, size of fanbase, ground, facilities etc.. Players will see them as a step up from the majority of clubs in this country and in Europe.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36067 on: Today at 02:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:40:05 pm
Arsenal would pay a player (Ndidi or someone else) much higher wages than Leicester. They are also a bigger club than Leicester despite not being in the Europe next season.

Players will always be attracted to play for the traditional big clubs and get higher wages as part of the deal. It's why the likes of Mane left Southampton to join us in 2016 despite Southampton finishing higher up the table than us the previous season (and having European football when we didn't). Same reason that Matip left the 5th placed Bundesliga team to job us that same summer. We retained our pulling power to a degree despite being crap for years. Arsenal, United and others will be the same.

We might be a bigger club than Arsenal but arguably they are still the 3rd biggest club in this country based on historical success, size of fanbase, ground, facilities etc.. Players will see them as a step up from the majority of clubs in this country and in Europe.
They couldn't even convince Buendia to join them over Villa
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36068 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:35:53 pm
Ox cost £40m and Naby cost £55m yet they are rotation options. Did we overpay for them?

They weren't bought to be rotation options though. They've become that. Mainly because they haven't fulfilled their potential due to injury. They were also potentially great fits for our system. Or at least you could understand what they might add.

With Tielamans, there's a doubt whether he'd be 1st choice if everyone is fit (I don't necessarily see this a negative) and there's some doubt about his suitability to our system as a No.8 despite him universally being viewed as a good to very good player (I do see this a potential negative).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36069 on: Today at 02:45:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:35:53 pm
Ox cost £40m and Naby cost £55m yet they are rotation options. Did we overpay for them?

Naby obviously wasn't signed to be a rotation option though.

Personally I don't think it's out of the realms we'd spend £55m on Tielemans if we thought we could build our next great midfield around him, even if he wasn't an automatic starter next year.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,322
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36070 on: Today at 02:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:34:38 pm
I know Arsenal winger Bakary's brother, Lou, said that the whole of Zambia expects Daka to be a Liverpool player soon.

His other brother Greggs a Bakary isn't he?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,064
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36071 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:40:05 pm
Arsenal would pay a player (Ndidi or someone else) much higher wages than Leicester. They are also a bigger club than Leicester despite not being in the Europe next season.

Players will always be attracted to play for the traditional big clubs and get higher wages as part of the deal. It's why the likes of Mane left Southampton to join us in 2016 despite Southampton finishing higher up the table than us the previous season (and having European football when we didn't). Same reason that Matip left the 5th placed Bundesliga team to job us that same summer. We retained our pulling power to a degree despite being crap for years. Arsenal, United and others will be the same.

We might be a bigger club than Arsenal but arguably they are still the 3rd biggest club in this country based on historical success, size of fanbase, ground, facilities etc.. Players will see them as a step up from the majority of clubs in this country and in Europe.

I'm not really sure much of that is true anymore (at the moment anyway).

Next season is the 5th season in a row without CL football for Arsenal. They don't have a particularly good, renowned coach. They don't play particularly good football. They've not really got a particularly good squad to be beckoning others to join. They're seemingly being rejected by the likes of Buendia and Eduoard in favour of Villa and Leicester.

Plus if there was ever a whisper of him wanting to leave, I'd imagine far better clubs would be in for him
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36072 on: Today at 02:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:09:22 pm
Where do people view Aouar playing in our system? Is he suitable for the No.8 position in a 4-3-3? Or would he play as the false 9 or wide? Or is he more suited to an advanced role in 4-2-3-1?

From what I've seen of him he's a talented player but one I think is a bit over rated by some based on his performances so far. He does have significant potential though and turning 23 in a few weeks is the right age to potentially hit an upward trajectory in the next few seasons.

Im wondering this as well. Is he a true CM or more an AMC How much would he be rated at considering most french clubs needs the $$$ since the tv deal tanked ?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36073 on: Today at 02:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:41:43 pm
They couldn't even convince Buendia to join them over Villa

You are taking 1 example when I'm talking about it holistically.Of course there's going to be examples where players join other clubs. That's the case all the time.

General point is that Arsenal (like many other big clubs) will have pulling power even when they aren't enjoying the best of times. We've literally been there ourselves and attracted players ahead of or bought them off better performing clubs than ourselves at that point. I suspect that's because there is an attraction to play for a traditional big club and they pay better wages.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36074 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:58:58 pm
Oh right it was just 'Arsenal should be interested in a player they'd have no chance of getting'. Fair.


Its pretty clear the point of my post was that clubs with big budgets should be trying to get Ndidi
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,309
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36075 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:07:16 pm
Does anyone know if Zambia qualified for AFCON?  Can't seem to find the answer anywhere. 

Zambia are participating in the Copa America, not the AFCON ...
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36076 on: Today at 03:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:50:56 pm
You are taking 1 example when I'm talking about it holistically.Of course there's going to be examples where players join other clubs. That's the case all the time.

General point is that Arsenal (like many other big clubs) will have pulling power even when they aren't enjoying the best of times. We've literally been there ourselves and attracted players ahead of or bought them off better performing clubs than ourselves at that point. I suspect that's because there is an attraction to play for a traditional big club and they pay better wages.
I don't buy that they have much pulling power because 17 years ago they were one of the top teams in England, or that they were in the Champions League 4-5 years ago. If a player let's that cloud their judgement they're not smart.

Their pull is going to be wages, same as it would have been for us. But then how much of a pull is that going to be over clubs in England who can offer big wages and look like a better options going forward. I think it won't just be one player going forward if they have competition for players from some of the richer, mid table clubs.

Logged

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36077 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:16:19 pm

We need a midfielder.

Badly can't see Jones being the answer in our last 10 league game run he started one game which I think shows Jurgens trust in him to.

Ryan Gravenberch would be ideal but just can't see it - he has 2 years to go on his deal, is represented by Raiola, his dad said last month he needs another season at Ajax then the World cup is here a good tournament and he can demand his price - Bellingham would definitely be an option but Dortmund will demand silly money - his dad is his agent so that side should hopefully be easier but I think what matters to him is game time and will Jurgen give him enough.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36078 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:46:47 pm
Plus if there was ever a whisper of him wanting to leave, I'd imagine far better clubs would be in for him

There's a few examples over the last few seasons of Arsenal getting players ahead of others or getting players off better placed clubs. Partey is the obvious example, though the counter argument is that no other club wanted to pay the release clause or wages offered by Arsenal. Pepe, Gabriel, Saliba, getting Aubameyang to sign a new contract are a few other examples where they obtained players despite interest from others. I view them as in a similar position to ourselves in 2015. Pretty much out of the CL for years and not won a trophy for a long time. Obviously we had 13/14 and Arsenal have won trophies in their CL absence. We still had some pull for players where others would be questioning why a player might want to join us.

Agree that for Ndidi there would be other clubs after him. Therefore Arsenal would miss out in this scenario.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36079 on: Today at 03:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:26:26 pm
If you did it would have saved you the bother of asking the question. Read first, post second has always been a big RAWK mantra.

Ok, yes. Thank you for clearing that up mr. Moderator  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 897 898 899 900 901 [902] 903   Go Up
« previous next »
 