Why would Ndidi go to Arsenal
.? Seriously.
Arsenal would pay a player (Ndidi or someone else) much higher wages than Leicester. They are also a bigger club than Leicester despite not being in the Europe next season.
Players will always be attracted to play for the traditional big clubs and get higher wages as part of the deal. It's why the likes of Mane left Southampton to join us in 2016 despite Southampton finishing higher up the table than us the previous season (and having European football when we didn't). Same reason that Matip left the 5th placed Bundesliga team to job us that same summer. We retained our pulling power to a degree despite being crap for years. Arsenal, United and others will be the same.
We might be a bigger club than Arsenal but arguably they are still the 3rd biggest club in this country based on historical success, size of fanbase, ground, facilities etc.. Players will see them as a step up from the majority of clubs in this country and in Europe.