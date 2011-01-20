Some of them might stay with us, and the others will bring in transfer fees and loan fees. It is not exactly a rocket science ...
But, not one of them are directly impacting our first team now are they, not rocket science at all.
Well, even our regulars are not impacting our first team now, since the season is over ...
Peter mate, just, just well, stop it.
Our position going into the summer is actually pretty good. The only players out of contract are Wijnaldum and Adrian, with Kabak also returning to Schalke. At the same time, we have confirmed the signing of Konate, with Van Dijk, Henderson, Gomez and Matip returning from long term injuries. We also have Minamino, Grujic, Wilson, Karius, Awoniyi, Ojo, Grabara, Elliott and Van den Berg returning from loan ...
Daka and Raphina too but no good quoters so, meh!
Money whores anyway, they should be offering themselves and paying us for playing for such a prestigious club.
Aouar to Liverpool rumoured again.
I started it
people like big dick nick.
You're like the anti-Billy Joel
Aouar to Liverpool rumoured again.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Hope not. Shite hipster bait.
cometh the Aouar, cometh the, um, er, that is, please allow myself to introduce, um... myself....what time is it again? where the hells mbappe?
Yeah, my boy Zielinski is where it's at. 10 goals and 13 assists from midfield this season. It's also been a long time since Klopp coached one of his favorites poles.
He rejected us once didn't he? In 2016. We bought Wijnaldum instead.Needless to say, we had the last laugh.
