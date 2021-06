Speaking of midfielders, has anyone watched Xaver Schlager play? Seems to be very good at winning the in advanced positions in the midfield and getting counterattacks going



https://www.transfermarkt.com/xaver-schlager/profil/spieler/223979



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56F22_IjiwA



He’s a fun player to watch, never sort of thought of him being quite good enough to be honest, but I may be doing him a disserevice, for starters he is only 23, so at the age where the next 3 or 4 years could see him really hit his stride. One of these players that you always notice though, not sure how quick he is, but he has quick feet, a busy player, just very involved, gets around the pitch, he is a solid box to box player who works hard for his team ever match.