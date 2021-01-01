« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1499073 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35560 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 12:50:39 pm
I think we will buy a striker and a centre mid. We don't really know what the situation is with Hendo yet,. If he has had a setback then I can't see them not buying a centre mid. Even if he hasn't the fact that he is picking up injuries will be a concern.

The same I think applies to forwards, the strike is decreasing, they looked fatigued and will be disappearing off to the African Nations.

I think they will most likely therefore buy in 2 versatile players, maybe Daka and Bissouma.

Personally I like the look of Martinez at Inter but he will probably be too much and only plays through the middle. If he arrived we would most likely have to change the way we play but I think he could have the impact that Suarez had at Barca with Neymar and Messi.

Quick, strong, up for a battle, great touch, team player, score goals, great awareness, works hard. I am not sure why trams are looking at Lukaku over him to be honest.

Bissouma would be awesome.
It's not easy to find a technically gifted player who is also very good defensively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35561 on: Today at 01:18:35 pm »
Vlahovic rumours are back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35562 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35563 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:16:31 pm
Rumours are that LeBrons wage contribution direct debit has been cancelled at his end and that we are looking elsewhere. Also that Madrid are in for him this summer.

Would he even want to play for that boring, defensive manager Ancelotti?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35564 on: Today at 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:15:26 pm
I dont think they would ask for that much but it would be between £50-60m for sure. Also to be fair he wouldnt come with the signing on fee, wages that Sancho would cost.

If we sign him then I dont think we have to worry about our concerns because if he gets through our vetting process then he must be brilliant. But like a few I am currently hoping we get someone of a higher quality.

Pretty much how I see it. I am not convinced by him (or at the very least not convinced he is the player for us) but if we genuinely go after him, then our scouting network have seen something in him with how we play, or how we want to play, which says he is right and at the right value. So yeah if we make a bid and get him he's obviously the right player for us, but until something concrete materialize I don't think he is someone we need/want
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35565 on: Today at 01:39:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:15:26 pm
I dont think they would ask for that much but it would be between £50-60m for sure. Also to be fair he wouldnt come with the signing on fee, wages that Sancho would cost.

If we sign him then I dont think we have to worry about our concerns because if he gets through our vetting process then he must be brilliant. But like a few I am currently hoping we get someone of a higher quality.

Yeah I mean to me, if Edwards has vetted him, then he IS of high enough quality. We're looking at a Sadio Mane type situation where we look at the underlying numbers and talent and imagine what a little Klopp and Linders time will do for his performance.

Still feels a bit fishy to me, sounds a bit speculative this link, or agent led.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35566 on: Today at 01:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:08:46 pm
If we spend big it's for a player who will be signed to go straight in the side and immediately improve the team. That's why you wouldn't likely see us in for someone like Sancho unless we sold Mane or Salah first.

Im referring to Bellingham who would arguably get into the side immediately
