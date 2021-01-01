My worry about Raphinia is that he is mostly assists rather than goals;

from that is seem he isn't a finisher, which our wide players are. Further he plays in a Leeds side with a dedicated centre forward to target.



Would he be the same in a team where, out wide, he is expected to be the main outlet rather than feeding the striker? Unless he is just going to be a better finisher with us, the way I see him working is if we get a more traditional striker or play Salah in the middle, which honestly I don't feel is his best position. Either that or convert him into a Firmino type of deep central attacker, but then that doesn't do much for our AFCON issue



If we want him I assume the team see more than I do, but is it honestly worth spending 50 million on a player where from my eyes to get the best from him we would probably have to move our best player to a position which isn't his best.