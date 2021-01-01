Bellingham would be great, but I think that ship has sailed. We didn't seem to be interested last summer, probably because of the high fee. The central theme to our overall transfer strategy is minimising risk, and that means we just won't part with serious cash for teenagers. It's a shame really, because there will be some belting young English talents in the Championship that we're missing out on.



I'm sure we'd want to sign him now, but he's going to be what, a minimum of £75m next summer? What I would say is his contract only runs to 2023 apparently, so we might be in with a shout if he doesn't renew terms. Would need to get Klopp to work his magic and have Bellingham make clear there's only one move he wants though, otherwise I reckon he ends up at United (who can convincingly tell him they've been pursuing him for years).