« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 883 884 885 886 887 [888]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1497151 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35480 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Bellingham would be great, but I think that ship has sailed. We didn't seem to be interested last summer, probably because of the high fee. The central theme to our overall transfer strategy is minimising risk, and that means we just won't part with serious cash for teenagers. It's a shame really, because there will be some belting young English talents in the Championship that we're missing out on.

I'm sure we'd want to sign him now, but he's going to be what, a minimum of £75m next summer? What I would say is his contract only runs to 2023 apparently, so we might be in with a shout if he doesn't renew terms. Would need to get Klopp to work his magic and have Bellingham make clear there's only one move he wants though, otherwise I reckon he ends up at United (who can convincingly tell him they've been pursuing him for years).
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,003
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35481 on: Today at 10:33:23 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:29:58 am
Bellingham would be great, but I think that ship has sailed. We didn't seem to be interested last summer, probably because of the high fee. The central theme to our overall transfer strategy is minimising risk, and that means we just won't part with serious cash for teenagers. It's a shame really, because there will be some belting young English talents in the Championship that we're missing out on.

I'm sure we'd want to sign him now, but he's going to be what, a minimum of £75m next summer? What I would say is his contract only runs to 2023 apparently, so we might be in with a shout if he doesn't renew terms. Would need to get Klopp to work his magic and have Bellingham make clear there's only one move he wants though, otherwise I reckon he ends up at United (who can convincingly tell him they've been pursuing him for years).

Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon we've spent big money on comparatively, no?
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35482 on: Today at 10:35:11 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:29:37 am
Very often smoke without fire. Sounds like the Leeds angle is mentioning us to try to draw out bidders going for a player unlikely to want to hang around long term anyway
One of the first journalists to break the news of his move to Leeds tweeted that we are the front-runners. Why are Leeds fans so salty though?

https://mobile.twitter.com/Glongari/status/1400430177369350156
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35483 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:33:23 am
Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon we've spent big money on comparatively, no?

Suppose it depends on your definition of big money - Gordon was something like £1m and Elliott was £1.5m via a tribunal - there's add ons for both that can take them to £4m but you'd assume that only happens if they make it into the first team. Think Van Den Berg was a similar fee as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 883 884 885 886 887 [888]   Go Up
« previous next »
 